Horoscope Today, March 23: Cancer will have monetary benefits, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 23, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Horoscope for March 23, 2025: Today is the Navami Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Navami Tithi will last the whole day and night till 05:39 AM tomorrow. Varyana Yoga will remain till 05:59 PM today. Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 04:18 AM today after crossing the whole day. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day be for you and what measures you can take to make the day better. You can also check out your lucky number and luck colour.

Aries

Today you will easily complete your work with positive thoughts. It will be a good day for married people of this zodiac. Today is a very good day to make plans for the future. You will soon organise a religious program at home. Today you can get a call from a good company for an interview. You will definitely get success with your hard work. Lovemates should keep faith in each other and the relationship will remain strong.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 6

Taurus

Today you will suddenly have benefits in business. You will be ready to help everyone in the office. You will think of improving your financial condition. Everyday tasks will be completed without any hindrance. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with the lovemate. Today the effort made for any work will be successful. You will be successful to a great extent in putting your ideas in front of others and making others agree with your ideas. Students will get the support of teachers.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 9

Gemini

Today there may be more work in the office. Along with this, you will also get the help of a colleague in completing the work. There will be some sudden changes in your career. Today you will get an opportunity to gain money, but be a little careful about the expenses. Your married life will be happy. You will get the support of your spouse in the work. Today you will get many opportunities to prove yourself. Your confidence will increase. Your mind will be happy due to the success of your spouse.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 8

Cancer

Today you will get monetary benefits from some old land. If you are going out for a business trip, then take the blessings of the elders of the house, then your work will be successful. You will complete all the work in the office on time. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of health. You should avoid eating fried foods. People associated with politics will get a chance to participate in a social function today.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 9

Leo

Today you will have to take up some new responsibilities at home. Your friend will invite you to his house for dinner, due to which your friendship will become stronger than before. Business class will benefit from a deal today. Today will be a better day for students. Your spouse can surprise you. The problems that have been going on for some days will be solved easily today. Today is going to be a great day for people associated with sports.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 4

Virgo

Today you will get sudden opportunities for monetary gains. Today your special wish is likely to be fulfilled. If you have been thinking about completing an important household work for a long time, then that work will be completed today. Students of this zodiac will get good results of their hard work. Office work will be completed better today than usual. People associated with acting and art are likely to get success.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 6

Libra

Today, some work may take some time due to your paperwork not being completed. The more efforts you make to give a good direction to your work, the better it will be for you. In the office, the officers will put some pressure on you regarding work. The minds of the students of this zodiac may get distracted from their studies. Lovemates will decide to tie the knot today. Today, you will talk to an experienced person to expand your business and will also make plans with them.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 7

Scorpio

Today you will be full of enthusiasm. The atmosphere of your house will be pleasant. Today you will do all your work with hard work. Your hard work will pay off. In the evening, you will plan dinner with your spouse. People engaged in creative work will benefit from someone else. You will suddenly meet a friend, you will plan to watch a movie with them. Students will decide to join a computer course. Students preparing for competitive exams are going to get better results.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 5

Sagittarius

Today you will work hard to complete your tasks quickly, in which you will also be successful. Everyone in the family will be happy with you. The atmosphere in the office will be good towards work. Newly married people of this zodiac will go to a religious place for darshan today. You will try to give new momentum to your business. Enemies will keep a distance from you today. Those who are involved in the wood business will get a big project. Today is going to be a good day for civil engineers.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 3

Capricorn

Today you will be successful in making a new plan. Your financial condition will be better than before. You will get the support of your mother in some special work. Today will be a beneficial day for people associated with media. A relative may ask you for help to get his work completed quickly. New paths will open to move forward in life. You will get profit in business. Students will get the support of teachers. Lovemates will plan to visit a good place today, there will be sweet banter, this will make your relationship sweet.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 4

Aquarius

Today you will prove to be helpful to your friends. Everyone will be happy with you in the office today. Today your promotion will be discussed. Today is going to be a beneficial day for businessmen. You will consider investing money in a new deal. You will get monetary benefits from an old client. Today you will feel healthy. Lovemate will get a gift. Today is going to be a good day for students, the result of a competitive exam will come in your favour.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 2

Pisces

Today you will get a positive response from the officers. You will get the support of your spouse in the work, due to which the work will be completed on time. If you are thinking of starting a new job, then first understand the things related to it well. Today you should avoid getting into someone else's work. Today you will feel a little lazy. You should take care of your health. Decisions taken earlier will give you better results. Today new happiness will come in your married life.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)