Horoscope Today, March 22: Beneficial day for Gemini, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, March 22: Today is the Pratipada date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Chaitra Navratri is starting from today. Shukla Yoga will be there from 9 am to 18 in the morning. Along with this, Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 3.32 pm today. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of March 22 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today, your full attention will be on completing your tasks. Use your positive thinking for meaningful purposes. Those who want to learn dance will do so with the help of social media. Women will get relief from household chores. Today, children will take more care of their parents and will also obey them. If you worship Goddess Durga, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Taurus

It is going to be a mixed day. You can only befriend others when you have complete information about them and understand them well. Father will cooperate with you in your business. People will praise you, which you always wanted to hear. Newly married people will get a chance to visit the hill station. Take care of the health of the elderly. If you offer flowers to Maa Shailputri, peace will prevail in the house.

Gemini

Today is going to be beneficial. You will get positive results from small tasks done earlier. Successes may be small, but it will be continuous. Maintain focus while performing office tasks. Whatever responsibility is given to you, you will fulfill it with your understanding. Those who are property dealers, their work will go well and you will get back all your pending money. If you perform aarti for Maa Durga, your health will remain better than before.

Cancer

Today, children will get good news in terms of careers. Listen carefully to the words of your elders; it will be beneficial for you in the future. There is a possibility of young people getting good jobs. Those who are associated with the political field will get accolades for the work they have done in the past. If you want to buy electronic goods, today is a good day. Offer sweets to Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in married life.

Leo

It is going to be a great day. There will be benefits due to the efforts made to enhance the career. Due to the success of the child, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Will have a good time with the spouse in the evening. Physically, your health will be fine today. If you fold your hands in front of Maa Shailputri, the stalled work will be completed.

Virgo

Today you will find great success in the workplace. You need to think with a cool head in family matters, the results will be in your favor. Today you will be recognized in society because of your good deeds. Students pursuing medical studies will get the support of seniors. Take special care of the important papers of the house. Due to health problems, some of your work may stop today. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, everything will be fine.

Libra

Your colleagues and seniors in the workplace will be happy with your performance today and will praise you. All the important work will be completed easily. People of this zodiac who are doing furniture business will get more than expected benefits. Children will insist on playing with you today. Do not be careless about health. Burn camphor in front of Maa Shailputri, the economic condition will be good.

Scorpio

Today you will feel yourself in a changed role. Gym trainers will get good customers. Your business acumen will accelerate and you will find yourself ahead in the professional race with a strong spirit. You will get opportunities to maintain or increase your position and income. Offer cardamom to mother Shailputri, you will get happiness in life.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a good day. Workload may increase in the office. For which you will have to work overtime. You will get some such advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. Mother will make something sweet and feed it to her children today. Today you will get a gift from your spouse. Light a ghee lamp in front of Maa Shailputri, everything will be fine.

Capricorn

It is going to be a wonderful day. Your work will be appreciated far and wide. You will take one more step towards success. People doing cosmetic business will make big profits today. Today, you can get such an old thing in your hands, and you will feel happy after getting it. If you fold your hands in front of Maa Durga, there will be opportunities for career growth.

Aquarius

Today you will get full support of luck. You will also make some such plans to take your business forward, which will only benefit you. Will spend time talking on the phone with friends. There will be cooperation of elders in solving family problems. Those who work in the bank will finish their work very soon today. Meditate on Maa Shailputri, you will get back the stalled money.

Pisces

Today has brought happiness. There can be some big successes in business. You can think of starting some new work. Family matters will be in your favor today. Evening time will be spent in laughter and fun with siblings. Spouse can give you the good news of the arrival of a little guest today. If you offer red chuni to Maa Durga, the troubles going on in your life will end.

