Horoscope Today, March 17: Big benefits for Geminis in government work, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 17, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Monday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 7:34 pm today, after which Chaturthi Tithi will start. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 3:45 pm today. Also, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 2:47 pm today. Apart from this, the Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 17, 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a better day for you. You will get solutions to your problems, which will keep your mind happy. Religious work can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You should have a good diet so that you stay healthy for a long time. Some good changes in your behavior will make new friends. You will get a chance to help others; new enthusiasm will be seen inside you.

Taurus

Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to be successful, but more hard work is needed in studies. Today you will get to spend good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. You will get the support of colleagues in the office; juniors will want to learn work from you. The lovemate's relationship will improve. Today, you will get the benefit of political relationships in your work. All your work will be completed easily.

Gemini

Today all your problems will be solved in a jiffy. You have the possibility of big benefits in government work. Today you can go for a picnic with your children. You will have a good time with them. In the office, you will give your best opinion for a project, the boss will praise your work. Today, if you take an interest in writing work, your writing will be better. Today, your words will have an impact on others. If you are thinking of starting a new job, then you will get the full support of the family. Your name will be high in the society.

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. The day is good for taking big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household chores with your spouse. The day is good for students studying medicine. You will get great news from your daughter's in-laws. Children will be serious about their studies today. Today, there is a possibility of the arrival of a little guest in your house. Today, your wealth will increase. Avoid thinking too much about every small thing so that your life will be comfortable.

Leo

Today, your day is going to start in a good mood. You will feel relaxed after getting a solution to the family problem going on for a few days. The day will be favorable for people associated with politics and social service. The day will be great for women. Businessmen can attend important meetings today. Today, you will get rid of the loan taken from someone. Today you can go to a good place for a trip. Today, you will get relief from the problem of headaches. Overall, today will be a great day for you.

Virgo

Today, your day will be mixed. Work done with concentration will prove to be beneficial. Today is a good day for lovers. You can also go to a good restaurant. You should avoid ignoring any responsibility. Your health will be fine. You will try to finish the work in the shortest time possible. Employed people will complete the work soon with the help of officers. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. Those who are in the real estate business can launch new housing projects.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will be confused about something, which you will share with a special friend of yours. You can plan to go out to a movie with family members. You will go to a friend's birthday party, where you will get a chance to enjoy yourself with other friends. Today, you can think of learning a new skill. Today, you can make up your mind to buy a new vehicle. Mother will make some sweets for her children today. You will get a gift from your spouse today.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Your friends will ask you for help; you will not disappoint them. People doing business will get good profits. Today you will plan to go shopping. Today you can give some gifts to your sister. Which will strengthen your relationship. Today you will attend an important meeting. With the advice of your father, you will get a lot of help in your business. You will feel happy by helping someone in need. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today is an auspicious day for people who are thinking of buying a house. Today, your mind will be engaged in household chores. Today, the boss can ask you to work on a new project. Students preparing for their diploma need to study more today. Business people will do well in business. You will consult a good doctor to get rid of the problem related to back pain. Lovemates will appreciate each other's feelings today.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Workload may increase in the office today. For which you will have to work overtime. Avoid being careless with money matters. Today you will get such advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. You will take advice from an expert in financial matters; this advice will prove to be helpful. You will complete the pending work in the office on time. Today, you will be interested in religious programs. Today is going to be a good day for students; their minds will be happy due to getting better results on the exam.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day. Today you will make some such plans to take your business forward, which will benefit you only. You will get the support of elders in solving family problems. People doing cosmetic business will get big profits today. Today, the praise of your work will spread like perfume among people far and wide. You will move one step further towards success. If the students think about a particular matter in solitude and peace, then everything will be fine.

Pisces

Today, you will get the full support of luck. Those who work in the bank will finish their work very soon today. Lovemates will spend time together today. You will get back the pending money today. You will learn something new from your father today. You may get hold of an old thing today that will make you happy. You will spend time talking to friends on the phone today. Newlywed couples will visit a religious place today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)