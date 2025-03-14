Horoscope Today, March 15: Sagittarius likely to get good employment, know about other zodiacs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 15, 2025, for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 15, 2025: Today is the Udaya Tithi Pratipada of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Pratipada Tithi will remain till 2:34 pm today. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 8:54 am today, after which Hasta Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Mercury will be retrograde in Pisces at 12:16 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 15 March 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries:

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Your humble nature will be appreciated by people. You need to keep an eye on where your money is being spent. Today you should avoid getting into unnecessary confusion. Today is going to be a good day for students. Newly married couples will plan to watch a movie today. Today is going to be a bit of a rush for you. Lovemates will give gifts to each other today.

Taurus:

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today your wish to buy a house, plot, or shop will be fulfilled. Parents will look very happy as their child gets a good job. You will get relief from any health-related problem that has been going on for a long time. Do not do such work today in which you do not have confidence. You can do your favourite work after coming back home from the office. You will get a chance to share your thoughts with your spouse. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Gemini:

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today your colleagues and seniors in the workplace will be happy with your performance and will praise you. Today you will complete all the important work easily. You will easily fulfil the responsibilities given by your father in the business. People of this zodiac who are doing furniture business will get more profit than expected. Everyone in the family will be happy with your behaviour. Do not be careless about your health. Today your financial condition will be good.

Cancer:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will feel yourself in a changed role. People of this zodiac who are gym trainers will get good customers today. You will get new opportunities to increase your position and income. You will get happiness in life. Today you will spend the day in many types of activities, and along with this, you will complete the most difficult tasks with full determination. Today is going to be a good day for students. The result of any competitive exam will come in your favour.

Leo:

Today is going to be a great day. Today you will make some such plans to take your business forward, which will benefit you only. You will get the support of elders in solving family problems. People doing cosmetic business will get big profits today. Today you will get to learn something new from your father. Today you can get such an old thing, which will make you happy. Today you will spend time talking to friends on the phone.

Virgo:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get success in the field of education. You will get the support of your spouse. Today you will feel energetic, your health will fully support you today. Today you will be able to earn money even without any help, you just need to believe in yourself. Eating out or roaming with your spouse this evening will give you peace. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Libra:

Today is going to be a good day. Today the workload in the office may increase, for which you will have to work overtime. It will be good if you do not become careless in matters of money. There are chances of profit in tour-and-travels and media-related business. Today you will get such advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. Mother can make some sweets and feed them to her children today. The health of the elders of the house will be better today, you will spend time taking care of them. You will get a gift from your spouse today.

Scorpio:

Today you will achieve success to a great extent in the workplace. Today you need to think with a calm mind in family matters, the results will be in your favour. Today your brother will ask for your help in his work. Today you will be recognized in society for your good work. Students studying medicine will get the support of their seniors. Take special care of important documents at home. You will get relief from health problems today. You will adopt some creative ideas to give a new look to your work.

Sagittarius:

Today is going to be a happy day for you. People who are employed will get the support of higher officials. Those who are looking for a job are likely to get good employment. With the help of friends, you will be able to complete your project today. You will be able to take your business forward. You will be successful in the field of education. You will take some time for yourself in your busy day, and in that time you will do your favourite work. Today you will go to the shopping mall with your children, where they will look very happy.

Capricorn:

Today is going to be a pleasant day for you. You have to maintain the sweetness of your speech. Today your friend will come to meet you, meeting whom will refresh your old memories. Students will be seen studying diligently today. Those who are working away from home will get a chance to meet their family. If you have invested earlier, then today you will get full benefit of it. Students will get a chance to participate in competition related activities.

Aquarius:

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. All the family members will join a party together, where they will mingle with others. Your pending work will be completed by meeting a special person. Today, children can take your help to complete their school work. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with theatre will get a chance to play a good role in a play. Today you will spend your time reading religious books.

Pisces:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Friends can ask you for financial help today, you will not disappoint them and will help them according to your ability. Today your energy level will be high. You will be successful in completing all your pending tasks. There is a need to think about plans related to home. Lovemates will go to watch a movie today. Today is a good day for people associated with politics. Lovemates' relationships will get stronger.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)