Horoscope Today, March 14: Leo to get monetary benefits, know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, March 14, 2025: Today is the full moon day of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Friday. Purnima Tithi will remain till 12:25 pm today. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 8:54 am tomorrow. Today is the full moon day of bathing and donation. Apart from this, the Holi festival will be celebrated today. Today the Holi festival will be celebrated by playing colors. Today is also celebrated as Basantotsav. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 14, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Students will get to learn something new today. Today time will be spent with family members. A solution to any problem going on in the family for some days can be found today. Today your health will be better than before.

Taurus

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today you will be successful in planning a task, and you will get the full benefit of your hard work. All the planned work will be completed. Today businessmen will get new sources of income. Today you may get a call from a foreign company for an interview. You will get many employment opportunities.

Gemini

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm. You will be a little confused due to a lack of stability in your mind, but with the help of your loved ones, everything will be fine. Children will be very excited today. Women should be careful while working in the kitchen today. You may have to attend a social event today.

Cancer

Today you will be immersed in thoughts. There are chances of great success for the people of this zodiac who are associated with the field of computers. It would be better if you did not let others come in the way of your success. You can have an interesting conversation with someone today regarding financial matters.

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. You will get monetary benefits by getting a big offer today. Today, people will be impressed by your words. People of this zodiac who are associated with literature will get great news. Those from whom you expect help will help you. Today is going to be a good day for newlywed couples.

Virgo

Today luck will favor you. The pending work will be completed easily today. Today your financial condition will be better. You will also get many new opportunities to move forward in the field. The family atmosphere will remain pleasant today. Today you will enjoy different dishes. People will come to meet you.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Keep your thinking positive today and avoid getting into useless things. Today you will be busy meeting people. Do not hurry in taking a new decision today. Today there will be a festive atmosphere in the family. Time will pass in fun and laughter.

Scorpio

Today your day will start well. Today you can hear some good news from your spouse. There will be a happy atmosphere at home. Today you can organize a program at home. If the students of this zodiac are going for an interview today, they will definitely get success.

Sagittarius

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today, due to sudden monetary gains, your financial side will become strong. Today you will be a little confused about your career; you will also take advice from an experienced person. Today, with the support of family, all your work will be done. Today is a good day for lovemates.

Capricorn

Today your day will be better than before. The opportunity you were looking for for many days, you can get it today with the help of someone close. The boss can be happy with your work today. Today you will have a lot of fun with friends. Lovers will plan to go somewhere today.

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today you can get a big responsibility, which you will fulfill very well. Today there are chances of sudden monetary gains. Today is a particularly good day for the artists of this zodiac. You will get many good opportunities to make a name for yourself in society.

Pisces

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today there is a possibility of a guest coming to the house, which will make your mind happy. Today there will be harmony with your spouse. There will be sweet banter between the newlywed couple today. This will increase the sweetness in the relationship.

