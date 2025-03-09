Horoscope Today, March 10: Good day for Librans, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 10, 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

March 10, 2025, Horoscope: Today is Ekadashi, the Udaya date of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Monday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 7:45 am today, after which Dwadashi Tithi will start. Shobhan Yoga will remain till 1:57 pm today. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 12:52 pm tonight. Today is Amalaki Ekadashi. Also, Govind Dwadashi Fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 10, 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. People doing hardware business will get good profit today, which will strengthen your financial condition. Today your health is going to be fit. Today, students will take an interest in their studies. Today, sweetness will increase in married life. The problems in transfer will end today, transfer can happen to your favorite place. Today, you will get an opportunity to help a needy person. The position and respect of people associated with politics will increase. Lovers can plan to visit a new place today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to bring you profit in business. Today, you will get a chance to meet a special relative. Students preparing for C-TET need to continue their hard work; there are chances of getting success. People doing grocery business will do well in business. The ongoing rift with the spouse will end today, due to which there will be an atmosphere of peace at home. Today, teachers will tell the students about an important topic. People troubled by health issues for many days will get relief to a great extent today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 3

Gemini

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today, you will get some kind of good news, due to which there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm at home. Today, your work will be appreciated in the office, your mind will be happy. People doing business of mobile accessories are going to get good profit. Today, there is a need to be polite towards your family. Lovemates will talk about their relationship with their family members today; family members will think over your proposal. Today, your health is going to be fit and fine.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. Today you need to avoid spicy food from outside, health will be good. Keep your full focus on work in the office today. Today will be a great day for people associated with the media. Today you will make your parents feel special, you can give them a gift of their choice. Today, lovemates can go for dinner. The small fights happening in the marital relationship will end, which will increase sweetness in your relationship. Today, you need to be careful while driving.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today is going to be beneficial for you. People who are thinking of starting a restaurant business should take advice from someone older. Today, students will be successful in completing a project. Today, you will achieve an office target. Today, you can plan to go to a picnic spot with friends. Sweetness will increase in your marital relationship. Today, your health is going to remain fresh. Graphic designers will get job offers. Today, you will complete your work on time.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. The problem of transfer of teachers will end today. You will remain fit in terms of health. People doing cyber cafe business will get good profit today. Students preparing for competitive exams need to continue their hard work. Your love mates will do something special for you today. Today you will meet an old friend, which will make you very happy. People working in the press will get an increment in their salary.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. The problem of taking loans from the bank will end today. People associated with politics will be honored today. People doing cosmetic business will sell more and more products today. You will make your spouse's favorite dish today, he will be very happy. Your health is going to be good today. Today, you will go out somewhere with the family. Today will be a good day for BBA students. With a little more hard work you will get success.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you to start a new business. Today, you may get an important call from the office; you may have to attend a meeting. The rift in the marital relationship will end today, the day will be full of entertainment with your spouse. People associated with the government department may get a promotion. Today, take care of the health of the elders of your house and give medicines on time. Lovemate will get a chance to go for a walk today. People working in transport are going to get good money today.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today will be a good day for students. Today you can think of buying a vehicle with your family. You need to work harder to succeed in the competitive exam, you will definitely get success. Today your health will be better than usual. Today you should keep a distance from people who have negative thinking. Today you will get the blessings of an elder in the family, your day will be full of happiness.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 7

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you need to be cautious of your opponents in the workplace. Lovemate will get an opportunity to talk on the phone for a long time today. Today, lawyers will win a case. Students preparing for a competitive exam need to speed up their studies. People doing the crockery business will get good profit in business today, which will strengthen your financial condition. Today, your married life is going to be great.

Lucky Colour- Saffron

Lucky Number- 3

Aquarius

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, you will get a lot of relief from health-related problems. Misunderstandings going on with your spouse for many days will be resolved today, which will make your relationship stronger. Today is going to be a day full of energy for teachers. Today, your father will take your advice on some important matter. Students may have difficulty understanding a topic today. People doing dry fruits business will get good profit in business. Today is going to be a great day for love mates.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. There will be an increase in happiness and harmony in married life. Know someone well before trusting them too much today. This is the right time for students to choose their career. People doing online business are likely to get a big order today. People with this zodiac need to be careful while driving today. Today, children will get the support of their mother in some work. Lovemates will get a chance to go to dinner today.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 1

Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)