Horoscope Today, June 8: Capricorns to invest in property, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 8, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Today is the Trayodashi date of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha on Sunday. Trayodashi Tithi will last the whole day and night till 9:36 am tomorrow. Also, today is Pradosh Vrat. Today, there will be Paridh Yoga till 12:18 pm. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 12:42 pm today. Also, the three-day Vat Savitri fast has started today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 8, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today, your luck will support you. All the work of today will be completed easily. Also, you will make a plan for your future and think about it. Today, most of your time will be spent fulfilling the wishes of family members and friends. Businesspeople of this zodiac sign can meet some influential people today.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today, your day will be full of enthusiasm. There is a possibility of getting a chance to start a new relationship. Also, you will try to improve your close relationships, you may be successful. The unemployed people of this zodiac sign are likely to get job offers from a multinational company today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

The day will be good for you. There are chances of completing plans made earlier, along with this, you can plan new work. Today, you will be full of emotions towards relationships, you may also plan to go out somewhere. People of this zodiac sign associated with the field of architecture may get scolded in the office today due to some old mistake, and the work pressure may increase.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 8

Cancer

Today, all the work done with hard work will be completed. Be a little careful in matters of business. Today, a friend of yours may come to you to get some important documents signed. It would be better to read the document carefully before signing it. And do not do anything in a hurry. You will have to avoid making risky deals in business.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today, your mind will be on writing work. You may also get an award in college due to an old poem. For students of this zodiac sign who want to study abroad, today is a good day to talk to a foreign university regarding their studies. Also, you will get full support from family and friends.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Virgo

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, you will get timely help from a close friend in business, due to which your mind will be happy. For unmarried people of this zodiac sign, relationships may come today, it is possible that marriage may also be fixed. The financial side will be stronger than before.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today, your confidence will be high, and expectations will also be high. Today, after completing the work target in the office, the boss will be happy with you and can gift you a useful item. Also, there are chances of you getting new opportunities. Today will be a good day for teachers, you can get promoted today. You will enjoy the weather outside with friends.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today will be a mixed day of sorrow and happiness. Today, you may spend more money on buying household items. Today, you will get proper employment opportunities. The blessings of your parents will help you reach your destination. You will play an active role in politics. You will face opponents. Today you will feel tired due to a lot of travel.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Your energy level will be good. If you do any work with increased energy, it will be completed in less time. Today your inner strength will also prove to be helpful in making the day better in the workplace. Today, beware of those people who think of taking you on the wrong path. Changes in the life of your spouse will create an atmosphere of happiness. The marriage-related problem going on at home will be solved soon.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. You may get scolded by your boss in the office today for something. Getting too angry today can spoil your work. It would be better if you avoid getting angry quickly at anything today. Today is an auspicious day to invest in property. Your interest in artistic works will increase today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Aquarius

Today, your day is going to be full of relief. Today, there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in your family life. Today is going to be a very important day for poets of this zodiac sign. Today, you can also get awards for your talent. Today is an auspicious day for the lovemates of this zodiac sign. Today, you can talk to your partner about your feelings and take them out somewhere.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. If people of this zodiac sign want to start new plans today, then do not postpone it and start. Whatever work you do today, you will be successful in it. People who are employed will get full contributions from their colleagues today. Do not let go of the new opportunities that come your way today.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)