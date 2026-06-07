Horoscope today, June 7, 2026: Taurus may get promotion news, business gains likely for Scorpio

New Delhi:

June 7, 2026, is the Saptami Tithi of Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Sunday. The Saptami Tithi will remain till 3:25 AM late at night. Bhanu Saptami will be observed today. Vaidhriti Yoga will remain till 10:02 AM, after which Vishkumbh Yoga will begin. Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 7:56 AM, after which Shatabhisha Nakshatra will commence. Apart from this, Panchak and Bhadra of Prithvi Lok will also prevail today.

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how June 7, 2026, will be for you and what remedies can make your day better. Also know your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. The day will be better for farmers. There will be progress in agricultural work. If you want to start a new venture today, you will certainly achieve success. You will get an opportunity to move ahead in the competitive field. Continue your preparations. You will complete work related to land and property today, which will bring you heartfelt happiness. From a health perspective, the day will be good.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus

Today will be an excellent day for you. You may receive good news regarding a promotion at the office. There will be a happy atmosphere at home. Do not dwell too much on any issue today, otherwise you may become entangled in complications. Your health will remain fit. You will enjoy your work. There is a possibility that your ongoing loan may be cleared. Civil engineers may begin work on a new project today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You will fulfil your responsibilities efficiently. Family members will appreciate you. Maintain better coordination with people in government-related fields. People will support you. Ongoing disagreements with your partner may end today. You will understand each other better. Several new sources of income may emerge. Your health will remain strong and active.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer

Today will be beneficial for you. Following the advice of elders may prove advantageous. The hard work of students preparing for competitive examinations will soon bear fruit. Electricians and businesspersons of this sign will gain more profit in business. Your respect and reputation in society will increase. People will appreciate your gentle nature. You may receive major good news from your children. A health issue that has been troubling you for several days may finally be resolved.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 1

Leo

Today will pass pleasantly. MTech students may get confused about a topic; it would be better to seek someone's advice. Positive thoughts will arise in your mind. Your enthusiasm to try something new will increase. Your financial condition will strengthen. You may buy a desired item today. You will make efforts to improve your image at the workplace. Married life will remain wonderful.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo

Today will be a mixed day. Avoid unnecessary arguments as they may increase your troubles. You will receive full support from friends. You may meet some new people at the workplace who will provide important information. You may share your thoughts with your spouse. Those working away from their families may get an opportunity to meet their loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Libra

Today will be a good day. People working in private jobs may receive a salary increment, improving their financial condition. Family happiness and prosperity will increase. You may plan a visit to a religious place. Do not forget to carry essential items. You will receive full support from your family in your decisions. From a health perspective, the day will be full of energy. You may go shopping for household necessities and meet a friend there.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio

Today will be a happy day. Your confidence will increase. Your hard work at work will bring success. You may get relief from business fluctuations. Sales are likely to increase today. You may organise a small gathering with friends. Positive changes will come in your nature. If you are planning to buy a vehicle, the day will be favourable. All your efforts are likely to succeed. Your partner may gift you something of your choice.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius

Today will be an excellent day. People involved in social work may be honoured. Family happiness and prosperity will increase. Affection with relatives will remain strong. Your financial side will become stronger than before. Work on a house under construction will progress rapidly. Your attention will be drawn towards new things. Those learning web designing may get opportunities to move ahead.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn

Today will be full of positive energy. Your attention may be drawn towards buying a vehicle of your choice. There are chances of your daughter being selected in a desired field. Work may go wrong due to haste, so careful attention is required. Positive changes will come in your lifestyle. Mechanical engineers may complete an old target and receive responsibility for a new one.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius

Today will be a golden day for you. Your responsibilities in politics may increase. Listen carefully to elders and avoid interrupting them. Those in a relationship may go shopping in the evening. The day will be full of entertainment. Your business conditions will be more favourable than before. Maintain a pleasant attitude towards customers.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces

Today will be beneficial for you. Maintain affection towards everyone. You will understand matters wisely. New avenues of income may open up for you. Students will develop a greater interest in writing. You may participate in a competition. Hardware businesspersons will do well. You may become acquainted with some knowledgeable people. The day will be beneficial for those associated with technical fields.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)