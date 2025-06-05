Horoscope Today, June 6: Family time on cards for Leos; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 6, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is Friday, Ekadashi Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. Ekadashi Tithi will last the whole day and night till 4:49 am. Vyatipat Yoga will remain till 10:13 am today. Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 40 am. Apart from this, today is Nirjala Ekadashi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 6, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will be a day of victory for you in some matter. Also, you will get the full benefit of the government and power, and you will be happy as your respect increases. Trusting someone close can cause you problems, but if you move forward thoughtfully, then everything will be fine. Today, people doing business will see a good jump in work. You will be happy to win a case related to ancestral property, but you may argue with your children about something, which will be solved soon. Today, your positive thinking will help in completing the tasks.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 2

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will go to meet a relative at his house. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today, you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for competition will continue their preparation and will also work hard. The person whom you helped once will be useful to you today. People associated with the politics of this zodiac will get some big success today. You will get a chance to go to a social function. People will also try to connect with you after being impressed by your words.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 2

Gemini

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, a friend can come to your house to meet you, whom you will not believe when on see in front of you, you will feel light after talking to a friend about some personal problems. Children will give you some good news, which will make all the family members happy. In terms of health, you will feel healthy and will also serve the elders of the house. Today, you will get the fruits of your hard work. By engaging in some creative work, you will get mental peace and will also work stress-free. You will take new steps to improve your future.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 6

Cancer

Today will be a beneficial day for you. You will try to control your expenses. Students of this zodiac will get the support of teachers. In the coming time, your ambitions will increase, for which you will work hard. Today, everyone will be impressed by your words. People associated with politics will get some new responsibilities today. Today, you will take an interest in religious works. You will be happy thinking about the words of a person, and you will smile, remembering the same thing again and again.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 3

Leo

Today, your day has brought new happiness to your family. You will spend more time with your family and will also discuss some plans. It will be a little difficult for you to make a decision, but it will be easy with the support of your brother. Due to more work in the office, the plan to go somewhere with your spouse will be cancelled. There will be more money than expected in some work. You need to be careful with money transactions.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Virgo

Today, your day will be full of confidence. You will move forward with faith and belief in religious works. If you avoid being hasty in your work today, then you will avoid any problems in the future. You will have to fulfil many responsibilities related to the family, which you will handle well. You will get help from the people working with you. Today is a good day to improve your personality. Also, today will bring more results with less hard work.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today will be a weak day for you due to laziness in terms of work. The pace of your work will be slow, but your relations with friends will be better. Along with this, you will be trying to keep everyone happy in the family, you will feel good. Today, you will have a sense of sacrifice and cooperation. Today you will get a chance to participate in an important discussion, in which your participation will be quite good. A dear friend can talk to you about a special topic.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, your feelings will be appreciated, love mate can also give you a gift today. A friend of yours can ask for financial help from you, which you will provide according to your ability. If you give any responsibility to your child, then he will also live up to it. People working in jobs will be happy to get a big achievement. Today, you will hold on to some big goal, and you will spend some part of your money on charity.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Keep full focus on your work, and you are likely to get benefits from more than one source. Today, you will experience something new in the workplace, which will increase your confidence. You can include new ideas to complete the work. If there were some obstacles in the way of your earning money, then they will be removed today. You will get full support from your sister in some work, and you will be happy due to the fulfilment of any wish of your mother.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 9

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. You will try to work better in your field. You will get success in the work done with hard work. Students of this zodiac will get a chance to work on a new project. The support of elders will help in advancing your career. Government work that has been pending for a long time will be settled today. Today you will fulfil your responsibilities well, and you will spend the evening with your grandparents.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 1

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Finalising a deal in partnership will be good for you, and your industrial matters will improve. Today, there will be happiness and prosperity in your married life. Today, your position and prestige will increase. You will finalise a big deal with your spouse. Today, you may regret a decision taken emotionally, and today someone's words may hurt you, so pay more attention to your work. Lovemates can go on a long drive today, the sweetness will remain in the relationship.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

Pisces

Today is going to be a fruitful day for you. You will have some difficulty in your business work, but still, you will keep trying to complete it. Today, you will have to pay special attention to the company of your children. Today, one of your dreams can come true that you have been wanting for many years. Today, any property-related dispute within the family can be resolved, in you will also get the help of senior members. Your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled. You can take your parents on a religious trip.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 8

