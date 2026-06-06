Horoscope Today, June 6, 2026: Check your lucky colour, number and astrology prediction

New Delhi:

It is Saturday, the sixth day (Shashthi Tithi) of the Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha. The Shashthi Tithi will remain in effect until 2:42 am. Indra Yoga will prevail until 10:05 am, after which Vaidhriti Yoga will begin. Dhanishtha Nakshatra will continue throughout the day and night until 7:56 am tomorrow morning. Additionally, Panchak begins today. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the day is likely to bring positive developments for several zodiac signs.

Aries

Today is set to be an excellent day for you. You may find yourself busy with college-related tasks and running around to complete important work. Preparations for an auspicious family function could keep you occupied. Those associated with politics are likely to see their social standing improve. You will be supportive and helpful towards others today. The evening is likely to be spent with your children, and you may also take your spouse out for some shopping. Happiness and harmony will prevail at home.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus

A wonderful day lies ahead. Money that had been lent to someone may finally be returned, allowing you to reinvest it into your business and expand your ventures. Although work may require extra effort today, you will successfully complete your responsibilities. Success is likely to follow your hard work. Those involved in social activities may introduce meaningful changes to their projects. Mental confusion and worries will ease, and support from a senior official could prove beneficial.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini

Today promises to be highly rewarding. Businesspersons may enjoy healthy profits with relatively less effort. An important responsibility could be entrusted to you at work, and you will handle it with dedication and commitment. Personal responsibilities may increase, but you will manage them effectively. Friends may seek your advice or assistance regarding an important matter. Those awaiting results from government job examinations are likely to receive encouraging news. It is also a favourable day for those in relationships.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Cancer

A positive day awaits you. You may be assigned a major target or project at the workplace. Students are likely to adopt new study methods, leading to improved results. You may get an opportunity to help someone in need, and your support will be genuinely appreciated. Maintaining confidentiality in professional matters will be important today. Business owners may come across a new investor who could contribute to future growth.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Leo

Today will bring a mix of experiences. A promising job offer from a reputed company may come your way. Domestic life will remain pleasant and fulfilling. Businesspeople are likely to finalise an important deal and connect with new clients. Colleagues will be supportive, making workplace tasks easier to complete. Stress levels are likely to reduce. Those working in training institutes or educational organisations can expect a productive day. Your social interactions and networking opportunities will increase.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo

You will feel energetic and enthusiastic throughout the day. It will be important to maintain a gentle tone and polite behaviour in your interactions. Those involved in industry or manufacturing may enjoy financial gains. Harmony and understanding will prevail in married life. Support from friends is likely to strengthen your financial position. Your mother may prepare one of your favourite dishes, giving you an opportunity to enjoy quality time together and strengthen your bond.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 4

Libra

A cheerful and satisfying day is indicated. Obstacles that have been delaying your work are likely to be resolved. Your efforts at the office may receive appreciation from seniors. A new project could come your way, and you will handle it responsibly. Family life will be comfortable and fulfilling, while relationships become sweeter and more harmonious. Exercise caution while driving and pay attention to your health. Avoid eating outside food whenever possible.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio

Your confidence will be high today. Those working in the electricity or power sector are likely to have a favourable day. Women of this zodiac sign involved in business may witness significant progress and growth. Misunderstandings in romantic relationships are likely to be resolved, leading to stronger emotional connections. If you have been experiencing ear-related health concerns, today is considered favourable for consulting a specialist.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius

Today is expected to be highly rewarding. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and prosperity within the family. You may make plans to visit a hill station with friends. Seeking guidance from elders will help you make better decisions, and they are likely to appreciate your approach. Discussions with siblings regarding the construction of a new property or building may take place. Married life will bring fresh happiness and memorable moments.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn

A pleasant day is on the cards. Family members will feel proud of your achievements and progress. Librarians may receive a salary increment or positive news related to their profession. Your financial condition is likely to improve. You may plan an evening meal outside with your children, creating happy memories together. Those working in private companies could receive promotion opportunities. Long-planned projects are likely to be completed successfully. Pay attention to your diet and overall well-being. Your spouse will be supportive throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius

The day will largely work in your favour. Those involved in politics should carefully evaluate every decision before taking action. Unmarried individuals may see ongoing marriage discussions move towards confirmation. Construction and infrastructure business owners are likely to complete an important project soon. New investment opportunities may arise, and you may decide to put money into a promising venture. Admission to a reputed educational institution is also possible. Support from your spouse will strengthen your confidence.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces

Today is likely to bring positive results. Working parents will make time for their children and enjoy activities or games together. Singers and performers may receive an opportunity to be part of a major album or project. It would be wise to complete office tasks on time, as this will help reduce stress. There is a possibility of forgetting an important item at home due to haste, so remain attentive and organised. You will feel optimistic and may even begin planning a religious or spiritual journey.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)