Horoscope today, June 5, 2026: Pisces likely to get career boost, Cancer may see financial growth

New Delhi:

Today is Friday, the Panchami Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha. The Panchami Tithi will remain in effect until 1:21 AM late tonight. Brahma Yoga will prevail until 9:43 AM, after which Indra Yoga will begin. Additionally, Shravana Nakshatra will continue throughout the day and night until 6:04 AM tomorrow. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the day is likely to prove fortunate for many zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will be a pleasant day for you. You may receive good news or a gift from your spouse, bringing you happiness. The bond between you and your partner will strengthen. There are strong chances of a promotion for a family member, creating a joyful atmosphere at home. Avoid getting involved in unnecessary disputes. Those associated with politics may strengthen their connections with senior officials. Take care of elderly family members and ensure they receive their medicines on time. New sources of income may emerge, improving your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus

The day will be beneficial for you. Your income is likely to increase. Guidance from elders will help you move forward and prove useful in the future. A writer may see their book published today and receive recognition for it. Exercise regularly to stay fit and healthy. You will receive full support from your family. Listen carefully to the advice of your elders. The day will be favourable for those working in private jobs, with chances of progress. You will work hard with confidence. Avoid arguments with strangers.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

Today will be better than usual for you. Your family life will remain happy, and your trust in family members will grow. You will enjoy spending quality time with loved ones. Government officials may face challenges at work, so patience will be important. Seek advice from elders before making major decisions. There are chances of receiving a gift from your spouse. Students preparing for competitive examinations may receive valuable guidance from seniors.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer

Today will be a lucky day. New financial opportunities are likely to come your way, and businesspersons may earn profits. Avoid sharing your plans with others. A work-related journey may take place and prove beneficial. Those involved in digital marketing may receive positive news. You will successfully resolve family issues with patience and understanding. Listening calmly to the advice of elders will help maintain harmony at home.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Leo

The day will be positive for you. New ideas may inspire you. You may meet influential people at work, which could bring business benefits. Read important documents carefully before signing them. Your financial position will remain strong. Family life will be happy, and you may organise a religious event at home. Those searching for jobs may receive attractive offers. A morning walk will help keep you energetic throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo

Today will be auspicious. A sudden piece of good news may arrive, and a religious or celebratory event could take place at home. Friends will extend their support. The day will be favourable for those in private jobs, as seniors will offer valuable assistance. With their help, you may successfully complete a new project. Mutual understanding will improve conditions in married life.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 6

Libra

The day will be profitable for you. Professionally, things look favourable, and new gains are indicated. Investments made today may bring significant returns in the future. You may consider changing your work environment or trying something new, which could prove beneficial. Your financial position will remain stable. Discussions regarding the marriage of unmarried family members may take place, and a small celebration is possible.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio

Today will be excellent for you. Good profits are indicated in business. You will receive strong support from colleagues at work, and seniors may take notice of your efforts, increasing the chances of a promotion. Maintain confidence in yourself. Be slightly cautious in family matters and keep your speech and behaviour under control. You may need to make extra efforts regarding your child's admission. Pay special attention to your health, stay hydrated, and protect yourself from the sun.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius

Today will be a special day. Encouragement from your boss will help you perform better at work. You may receive a call regarding a new job opportunity with an attractive salary package. Business activities will run smoothly, and you may consider starting something new. Share your concerns with a trusted friend or relative. Work pressure may leave you feeling tired, so pay attention to your health and eat on time.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn

The day will be favourable for you. Family members' trust in you will increase, and your words may impress elders. You will make efforts to fulfil their needs, creating a happy atmosphere at home. Those associated with the government sector will work in a positive environment and remain focused, enabling them to complete tasks on time. Unmarried individuals may receive a suitable marriage proposal. Take care of your health and drive carefully.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 3

Aquarius

Today will be better than usual. You will enjoy quality time with your family and may take children out for an outing. Good news related to finances is likely, and there are chances of unexpected monetary gains. Your business plans will succeed, leading to growth in your venture. You will try to complete pending tasks quickly at work. People associated with writing and publishing may come across better opportunities. Colleagues will offer full support.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces

Today will be a wonderful day. Working professionals may receive good news, such as a promotion or a higher position at the workplace. This will bring happiness to the entire family and enhance your reputation. You will receive the blessings of your elders. Colleagues may congratulate you on your achievements. Your financial condition will remain stable. You may visit friends and make plans for leisure outings. Those interested in acting and entertainment may receive new opportunities, including a desired project.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with extensive experience in Vastu Shastra, Samudrika Shastra, and Astrology. He can be seen every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV's programme "Bhavishyavani.")