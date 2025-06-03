Horoscope Today, June 4: New employment opportunities for Virgo, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 4, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Today's Horoscope, June 4, 2025: Today is the Navami Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha on Wednesday. Navami Tithi will remain till 11:55 pm tonight. Vajra Yoga will remain till 8:29 am today, after which Siddhi Yoga will start. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 3:36 pm late tonight. Apart from this, Shukla Devi Puja is today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 4, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries: Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will go to a religious place with your parents. There is a possibility of a new guest coming to the house, which will make the atmosphere of the family pleasant. The hard work done in any work will definitely be successful. Today, the journey undertaken in connection with business will be beneficial today. If you move forward by taking advice from experienced people in business, then you will get more profit. Your mind will be filled with enthusiasm due to the support of your spouse. Today you will suddenly get a big monetary benefit in business, which will give growth to your business.

Lucky Colour – Magenta

Lucky Number – 2

Taurus: Today has brought happiness for you. The day will be full of relief for the students of this zodiac sign; you can also think of making a new schedule. Today you will help someone; you will feel good doing this. Today you may meet a childhood friend; you will discuss old things. Today you can plan to go somewhere, which will keep your mind happy. Today you will feel like doing something new and good in business. People working in social work will get encouragement today, which will increase their confidence.

Lucky Colour – Pink

Lucky Number – 6

Gemini: Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will find a way out of the obstacles coming in the workplace. You will use your energy in good works. Today you will be worried about the health of a family member. It is your responsibility to take care of their health and family. Today is a good day for children. You will get monetary benefits by getting a big offer. Family members will have expectations from you for special work, which you will complete very well. You will avoid oily food from outside. Today you will feel very energetic, due to which you will work more today than usual.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 7

Cancer: Today your day has brought new gifts of happiness for you. With the better advice of your spouse, you will get a new way to earn money. If you move forward by trusting your ability today, then your chances of success in the future will increase. You will be comfortable in taking any important decision. Today after noon, some time will be spent in rest and artistic work. You should do yoga to keep yourself mentally fit. Also, today you will avoid taking any decision in haste. You will try to bring big changes in the field of education, which will make it easier for children to study.

Lucky colour – Brown

Lucky number – 3

Leo: Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you can think of doing something big and different. Today will be a devotional day for you. Today is the day for you to learn from your shortcomings and move forward. By doing this, you can achieve success. You will have beneficial meetings with eminent people. Today, do not let anyone interfere in your personal matters. You will benefit by staying connected with the media and people. You should avoid trusting people too much in money matters. It will be better to think before lending money to someone.

Lucky colour – Black

Lucky number – 7

Virgo: Today you will get new employment opportunities. Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Today you may have to stay away from your family due to travel. Today your circumstances will change. Spending some time with family members and talking will solve a particular issue. Disputes going on between brothers and relatives can be resolved with someone. With sensible behaviour, you will be able to maintain the unity of the family. Your positive attitude and strong self-confidence will take you towards financial success. Lucky Colour – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

Libra: Today is going to be a great day for you. Make full use of time. The more importance you give to others today, the more importance you will get. Today, the work related to ancestral property can be resolved. Today, plans for auspicious works will be made in your house. Relationships will get stronger. Your pending government work can be completed today. Today, you will decorate your house in a new way. You can also make some new changes in the long-running plan today. The work done by you will be greatly appreciated in the society.

Lucky Colour – Red

Lucky Number – 2

Scorpio: Today, your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Mothers will teach something new to their children, which will bring new ideas to the children. Today, there will be some important work for the family. Today, you can have a long talk with someone on the phone. This will strengthen the relationship. There is a need to improve the routine. If you remain organised, then today the work will be completed on time. Your evening will be full of happiness and enthusiasm. Today, away from unnecessary tensions, you will spend your free time at a temple or any religious place.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number – 4

Sagittarius: Today your day is going to start in your favour. Today you will work hard at your workplace; you may get many responsibilities, which you will fulfil well. Today will be beneficial for the people of this zodiac associated with the entertainment industry. There will be a festive atmosphere in your house. Those who are doing ancestral business should go to their father's house for some changes in the business.

Lucky colour – Maroon

Lucky number – 3

Capricorn: Today your day will be pleasant. Whatever obstacles come in the workplace, you can learn something from them; in this way you will get new opportunities to move forward. You will benefit if you work well in business. Efforts going on to do something new in business will be successful. You will benefit by helping others. You will get benefits in the matter of property. Today the work related to property will be completed. You will pay attention to the activities of the partner. Today the boss will praise your work in the office; you may also get a promotion.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number – 2

Aquarius: Today your day will be good. Avoid adopting shortcuts to complete any work. Certainly the work will be completed with a little delay. The business of businessmen of this zodiac will grow. Mothers will tell moral stories to the children. They will concentrate on completing the work and will try to do some creative work. Today is a good day for you. You may get to hear some good news related to your son's career. Today you will try to provide employment to women through your passion. Today you will go to a good restaurant with friends and party. Today you will get an opportunity to fulfil a big responsibility in the office, due to which the boss will be proud of your ability.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 5

Pisces: Today will be a favourable day for you. Today will be a good day in the office... along with this, some colleagues will help you in your work. Do not get influenced by anyone today and be cautious about your work. There are chances of a little guest coming to your family. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family. Today you will get a chance to participate in an important discussion, in which your participation will be good. A dear friend can talk to you about a special topic. Today you will move forward with positive energy, which will give better results at work. Today is a good day for lawyers; today any problem related to their case will be solved.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 6