Horoscope Today, June 30: Leos should take care of their health, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, June 30

Today is Monday, the Panchami Tithi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi will remain till 9:24 am today, after which Shashthi Tithi will start. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 5:21 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day and night today, there will be Purvaphalguni Nakshatra till 8:54 am tomorrow. Apart from this, today is Skanda Shashthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 30, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today, you will complete some important work for your father. Your father will be proud of you. The day will be fine for students. You can think about a new course. You will get full support from your elder siblings. People doing jobs will get relief from work today. You can go for a walk in a park. The day will be good for people doing the hotel or restaurant business. You will get an increase in your income.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 1

Taurus

With the help of family members, you will manage everything well. New responsibilities can come upon you. You can get a program prepared at home. People in the neighbourhood will be happy to see you. A knowledgeable person can take advice from you for the career of their children. You will not disappoint them. You will remain energetic from the point of view of health. Your day will be good. You will give full time to your spouse. Donate Sattu made of gram today, today you will complete every work well.

Lucky Colour- Sky Blue

Lucky Number- 5

Gemini

Today, your day can be better than usual. You can take an interest in some religious work. Someone from the office can come to your house. You can share some good things with them. Children can take your help with some work. You will fully support the children. The day will be good for women working in boutiques. Your family relations can be connected with a customer. Today, you should perform a small havan at home; this will make your day better.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

You need to increase your efficiency. Today, you can go shopping in an open market. You should keep your income in mind. You may be a little worried about your career. You may have to run around a lot for admission to a new course. You may also feel a little irritable. You should keep drinking water from time to time; this will prevent you from suffering from dehydration.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today, your money may be spent on some work for children. Your day will remain good. In terms of work, you need to increase contacts with experienced people. You should move forward with full hard work, as this will give you success at work. You should avoid believing in what someone says. You should take care of your health. Love will remain in life. Donate a gram of lentils in the temple, and you will get the fruits of your hard work.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

If you want to tell someone your heart's feelings, then today is going to be a very good day for you. You will be successful in your work. Those who are married can go somewhere today. You will have a great time. People working in furniture will benefit. You can get a big job. Students doing part-time jobs can get a permanent job. You can apply for a full-time job at a company.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 7

Libra

Today, you have to be very cautious in your work. You should avoid any kind of transaction in business. You may have to face a loss without any reason. If you are going for an important meeting with someone, then you need to pay attention to your attire. Someone can speak ill of you behind your back. You should do routine exercise for good health. Also, you should take care of vitamins in your food. You should donate barley on this day; you will be saved from any kind of loss.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio

Today, you can share some business-related things with your spouse. You can also get some good advice from your spouse regarding work. The day will be good for people doing catering work. Children can participate in some sports activities today. People sitting idle at home can get employment opportunities. If you are suffering from eye problems for some days, then today you will get a lot of relief.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today, you can think about starting a new business. You will get full support from the elders of the house. Father will help you financially. Today, you can take the children out somewhere. There will be happiness and harmony in the family. If your children are eligible for marriage, then a good proposal can come for them. You will remain fit in terms of health. You will complete your work well in the office. In the evening, you can go to a function with the family. Donate earthen pots in the temple, and you will get everyone's support.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 3

Capricorn

People working in government institutions will have a good day, while people working in the private sector may face some problems. Today, you may have to do extra work in the office. You will not be able to give proper time to children. You may have a back pain problem. The day will be fine for students. Your partner may make you spend some money. It will be beneficial for you to follow the advice of close people. Offer flowers in the temple today, and your problems will be reduced.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 1

Aquarius

You can plan a trip with your spouse. You can gift them a vehicle. Your day will remain fresh. You can give your support to some good work. This will make you famous in society. Today, you can be appointed for some work in society. Mother can take advice from you regarding some work. Your health will be good. People doing business will get some big success. Take a bath by adding Gangajal to the water today, and you will feel fresh.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today, you may meet a property dealer. You can think about investing in a property. With the help of a friend, you can get a job in a good company. You can go to watch a movie with your loved one. You can increase the comforts of the house. You will get full support from your family members. The day will be good in terms of education. You can make a big career decision. Pray to your Ishta Dev, and your day will be good.

Lucky colour- Sea green

Lucky number- 7

