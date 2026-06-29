Horoscope Today, June 29, 2026: Daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Purnima (Full Moon) Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Adhik Jyeshtha month, falling on a Monday. The Purnima Tithi will remain in effect throughout the day and night until 5:27 am tomorrow. Shukla Yoga will prevail until 2:27 pm, while Moola Nakshatra will continue until 4:04 am the following morning. The day also marks Snan Daan Purnima and the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das Ji.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the day brings different opportunities and challenges for each zodiac sign. Read on to discover what the stars have in store for you today, along with your lucky colour and lucky number.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a pleasant and fulfilling day. You may help a colleague at the office, strengthening your professional relationships. There are strong chances of financial gains in business. Happiness will prevail at home, and you may even surprise your mother with a gift she loves. If you are planning to invest in your business, it would be wise to wait for the right opportunity.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be better than usual. A task you have been working hard to complete is likely to be accomplished, boosting your confidence. Friends may offer financial support, further strengthening your bond. Those involved in business are likely to remain busy throughout the day. People working from home are expected to perform well and may enjoy financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today promises to be highly favourable. An important issue that has been bothering you may finally be resolved. Those in relationships may plan an outing with their partner. At work, you could be entrusted with a new assignment, which you will complete successfully. Builders are likely to secure a lucrative new contract. Continue improving your skills, as they will benefit you greatly in the future.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be an average day. Your mind may be drawn towards religious or spiritual activities, and you could visit a temple. Long-pending money may finally be recovered. Comfort and harmony will prevail at home. Avoid wasting time on unnecessary activities. Students are also likely to have a favourable day, and their strong performance could positively influence their future career prospects.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with renewed enthusiasm. You may remain slightly busy with work during the day, but by evening your tasks are likely to be completed efficiently. You will achieve an important target and begin planning your next objective. You may also attend a friend's birthday celebration, where the atmosphere will be cheerful. Students are likely to stay occupied with completing an important project.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be a good day. Your simple and approachable nature will help you build rewarding connections with people. You may spend money on purchasing a valuable item. Material comforts are likely to remain satisfactory. Financially, you could benefit from negotiating the value of old possessions. It is also a favourable day to complete unfinished tasks.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 9

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be an average day. You will make every effort to fulfil the wishes of your family members. Women of this sign are likely to maintain a healthy balance between home and work, ensuring peace and harmony. Important family matters may reach completion today. Maintain a positive attitude, and you may also spend some time reviewing your future plans.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable. An unexpected visit from a relative will bring you great joy. There are indications of a long journey related to an important matter, and it is expected to prove beneficial. Those involved in the idol-making or idol trading business may receive a major project. Your words are likely to bring comfort and reassurance to someone today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. You may be assigned new responsibilities at work. Business-related or professional travel is also possible, and it is expected to benefit you in the future. Salaried professionals may receive a promotion, leaving them delighted. Those preparing for medical entrance examinations are likely to have a productive day.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable. Positive changes in your children may bring you happiness. You may attend a family function at a relative's house. You will maintain good coordination with everyone at your workplace. Those associated with politics may get the opportunity to attend a social event, where they are likely to meet influential new people.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today promises to be a rewarding day. Support from a colleague will help you complete an important task on time. You may rethink some decisions you have made recently. If you try to convince someone of your ideas today, the outcome is likely to be favourable. Senior officials may appreciate your efforts. Harmony will prevail in your married life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will leave you feeling refreshed and energised. Your importance at the workplace is likely to increase, and you will feel satisfied with your performance. Senior people are expected to praise your work, while some junior colleagues may express a desire to learn from you. Those associated with politics may receive appreciation for work completed in the past.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)