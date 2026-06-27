Horoscope Today June 27, 2026 for Aries to Pisces with daily predictions for love, career and finance

New Delhi:

Today is the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month and Saturday. The Trayodashi Tithi will remain until 12:44 am tonight. Sadhya Yog will prevail until 12:33 pm, while Anuradha Nakshatra will remain until 10:11 pm. Shanidev Pradosh Vrat will also be observed today. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, some zodiac signs are likely to achieve success across different aspects of life, while others are advised to remain cautious.

Read on to find out what 27 June 2026 has in store for your zodiac sign, along with your lucky colour and lucky number.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with fresh enthusiasm. Support from a colleague at work will make your tasks easier to complete. You may attend a birthday party in the evening where you are likely to meet a relative. Students of this sign may introduce positive changes to their daily routine to improve their studies. Helping an elderly person today will leave you feeling satisfied. Science teachers are likely to remain busy throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable for you. You may think of a new way to complete an important task, making your work much easier. There may also be plans to go out with friends. Your interest in spirituality will grow, while you will maintain a healthy balance between your professional and family life. If you are planning to begin a new venture, seek your parents' blessings before starting, as it will increase your chances of success. A long-pending task may finally be completed, bringing you happiness. Those associated with sports are likely to perform exceptionally well today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be highly favourable. You will remain patient even in challenging situations, and circumstances are likely to improve soon. Your friendly nature will make you popular among others. Opponents may try to spread rumours about you, but it is best to ignore them and move forward. If you are planning to invest in a business, seek expert advice first. Your efforts at work will be appreciated, and junior colleagues may learn valuable lessons from your experience.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today promises to be wonderful. An unexpected work-related trip may arise. You may meet someone who teaches you something valuable. Support from colleagues will help you complete your work on time. Harmony will prevail in your married life, and you may plan an evening outing together. Those involved in the bakery business are likely to earn better-than-expected profits. Avoid making hasty decisions and think carefully before taking any important step.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be better than expected. You may spend some time enjoying recreational activities. Your commendable efforts are likely to earn you appreciation and increase your reputation. A new project may be assigned to you at work, with colleagues offering their support to complete it successfully. You will receive happiness through your children, while your father's blessings will continue to guide you. Trust your abilities, as your confidence will help you achieve a great deal. Assistance will arrive easily if you face any difficult situation.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be full of happiness. You will be considerate of both your own emotions and those of others. Plans to watch a film at home with your family may brighten your day. You are likely to feel fit and energetic. The day looks promising for those working in marketing. Try to resolve any issue calmly and peacefully. You may spend quality time with friends in the evening while discussing future plans. Continue including seasonal fruits in your diet to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be special. You may make important decisions regarding key matters. Your interest in religious and social activities will increase. Stay away from people who encourage negativity. A close friend or relative may support you with an important task. You may also think about starting something unique and ambitious. Businesswomen of this sign are likely to remain busy throughout the day. Newly married couples can expect a wonderful day, while those in relationships may plan an outing together.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. Stay focused on your work and avoid unnecessary distractions. The experience and guidance of senior family members will prove highly beneficial. You may receive wonderful news related to your children, bringing happiness to the family. Opponents will be unable to challenge you, while people around you will prove helpful. Overthinking may create mental confusion, so try to remain calm. Your social network is likely to grow stronger. Avoid revealing your business plans to unfamiliar people, as someone could attempt to copy your ideas.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be average. Spending some quality time on your personal and family life will prove beneficial. There may be some changes in your professional routine. Those running a medical store are likely to earn higher-than-expected profits. You will get a chance to express your ideas, and others are likely to be impressed by your plans. Your financial position will remain strong. You may decorate your home according to the festive season. Be mindful of your speech and maintain self-control while communicating.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today looks favourable. You may make important decisions that improve both your financial position and household management. Your interest in religious and social activities is likely to grow. Stay away from negative influences. Fresh ideas to expand your business may come to mind. Sharing your concerns with your father may help you find solutions to ongoing problems. Teamwork will bring encouraging results, while valuable financial advice from elders will benefit future investments.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a golden day for you. You may remain occupied with several new activities, all of which are likely to bring positive results. A previously started task may finally be completed successfully. Stay patient and move forward steadily with time. Keeping your emotions under control will work in your favour. New opportunities for career growth may emerge. Your ability to tackle challenges confidently will earn you recognition. Love partners will show mutual respect, while an unexpected financial gain may leave you smiling.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be average. Focus fully on marketing and promoting your business. A well-planned strategy will improve your chances of success. Answers to long-standing questions may finally become clear, helping to remove confusion. You are likely to earn moderate gains from an important task, while unfinished work may also be completed. The support you receive from others may exceed your expectations. Ongoing business-related issues are likely to resolve naturally. Pending payments may finally be recovered, and new sources of income could emerge.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)