Horoscope Today June 26, 2026 for Aries to Pisces with daily predictions for love, career and finance

New Delhi:

Today's horoscope is influenced by the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. The Dwadashi Tithi will remain in effect until 10:23 pm. The day also marks the observance of Champak Dwadashi Vrat. Siddha Yoga will prevail until 11:39 am, while Vishakha Nakshatra will remain active until 7:16 pm. These planetary alignments and auspicious yogas may bring different opportunities and challenges for each zodiac sign. Here's what the stars have in store for you today.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today promises to be a rewarding day for Aries natives. You will receive support from people around you, bringing a sense of relief and confidence. Spending quality time with your family will keep your spirits high. Students will find themselves more focused on academics. Working professionals may receive an attractive job offer. Your comforts and material possessions are likely to increase. A business-related trip may also be on the cards. Your relationship with your partner will grow stronger.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for Taurus natives. The arrival of an important guest at home could lead to meaningful discussions on an important matter. Your reputation and social standing are likely to improve. New people may approach you with business opportunities. Fresh career prospects are expected to come your way. Pending tasks are likely to be completed, leaving you in a cheerful mood. Students pursuing technical studies are likely to have a productive day.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today is likely to work in your favour. However, be cautious while dealing with new people. Seeking advice from elders before making important decisions will prove beneficial. Children may show less interest in studies and will require extra guidance. Business owners should remain alert to competitors. Those involved in farming are likely to see good financial gains. Seniors at work may appreciate your efforts with a reward or gift. Your spouse will support you in completing important tasks.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer natives are likely to have a positive day. Your parents' health may show signs of improvement. You may also make plans to reduce your rising expenses. A short outing with your spouse is possible. Some tasks may take longer than expected, so patience will be important. You will make efforts to improve personal relationships. Students preparing for competitive exams may receive encouraging news. Family members will continue to support your business plans.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Leo Horoscope Today

Today brings positive energy for Leo natives. Your personality will shine, and unexpected guests may visit your home. You may feel drawn towards religious or spiritual activities. Your spouse's support will boost your confidence. Business owners could receive a significant financial gain. You may introduce healthy changes to your daily routine. Those in a relationship may plan a trip to a hill station. Married life is expected to remain joyful.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives are likely to enjoy a profitable day in business. Those associated with the stationery trade may see impressive earnings. You will stay focused on academic pursuits, and your social reputation may improve. Household responsibilities will be completed smoothly. Your work plans are likely to stay on schedule. Good news related to the arrival of a new family member may create a joyful atmosphere at home. Success at the workplace looks promising. Your positive mindset and enthusiasm will help you accomplish important goals. You may also take meaningful steps to secure your future.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is expected to bring relief and positivity for Libra natives. Your family life will be filled with enthusiasm and happiness. Those running computer-related businesses may receive a major order from a reputed company. Students could be recognised with an award for their talent. Neighbours may extend their support in your important work. Your financial position will remain stable. Business owners may consider starting a new venture. Advice from others could prove valuable. Romantic relationships are likely to flourish.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives are likely to experience a balanced day. People around you will extend their support whenever needed. You may reconnect with an old friend. A key business decision taken today could prove beneficial in the future. Your routine tasks will be completed on time. At work, you may be entrusted with a new project, and you are likely to handle it efficiently. Your considerate behaviour will keep your spouse happy.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Financial opportunities are likely to come your way today. A business trip may bring better-than-expected results. Family members will maintain harmony with one another. You will be able to complete your office responsibilities successfully. Students studying business or commerce are likely to perform well and may take an important step forward in their careers. Overall, the day looks positive. Your health is also expected to remain good.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be a steady day for Capricorn natives. You will fulfil your responsibilities efficiently. There are chances of purchasing something new for your home. You may attend an office get-together in the evening, where you could learn something valuable that opens up new opportunities. The stars also indicate the possibility of buying a new vehicle. You may feel motivated to begin new projects. Those in the property business are likely to have a favourable day. Students can also expect positive results.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives are likely to enjoy an excellent day. Luck will favour you, and new sources of income may emerge. Your work performance at the office will be better than usual. Your spouse's appreciation will strengthen your relationship. Financial growth and an increase in assets are indicated. You will feel energetic and healthy throughout the day. The rewards of your hard work are likely to come your way. Those in a relationship may plan a visit to a religious place.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives are likely to feel more confident today. Success in your career is indicated. Avoid postponing important tasks, as completing them on time will work in your favour. You may attend a family function in the evening. Your relationship with your spouse will improve further. Seniors at work are likely to appreciate your efforts. Pay extra attention to your health. A promotion at work is also likely.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)