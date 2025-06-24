Horoscope Today, June 25: Sagittarius to get good profit in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 25, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today's Horoscope, June 25, 2025: Today is the Amavasya date of Ashadh Krishna Paksha on Wednesday. The Amavasya date will remain till 4:02 pm today. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 2:39 pm today. Mrigasira Nakshatra will remain till 10:41 am today, after which Ardra Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is the Amavasya of bath-charity-Shraddha, etc. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 25, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will see many positive changes in your workplace. Unemployed persons are likely to get employment today, which will improve their financial condition. Today you will perform your duty well, due to which everyone will be happy at home. Today your physical troubles will be relieved, which will make you feel good. With the help of brothers and sisters, you will move ahead in life. Today you will spend a good time with friends; you will discuss business with them. Today you will enjoy a lot with children; you can also take them for a walk.

Lucky colour – Indigo

Lucky number – 09

Taurus

Today will be beneficial for you. Today you will suddenly get a big monetary gain in business, which will increase material comforts. Today your marital relations will improve; there will be newness in life. Today is a good day for students; they are likely to get admission for higher education today. Today you will meet a reputed person of the society; there can be special talk on some political issues. Today your health will be absolutely fine, due to which the mind will remain happy.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number – 07

Gemini

Today will be favourable for you. Those who want to invest in property, today they will get a good offer. Women will decorate the house today; children will help them in this work. Today you will get an opportunity to fulfil a big responsibility in the house. Today you will be in harmony with your spouse. Today you are likely to gain money from someone. Unmarried people will get a proposal for a good relationship today, which will soon bring happiness to your house.

Lucky colour – Sky blue

Lucky number – 05

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you can organise a cultural programme. Today you will get new opportunities for progress in employment. Today will be a happy day for lovemates; you will get family support. Today you will work hard to complete the work, in which you will get success. Discord in married relationships will go away; there will be joy in the house. Today suddenly guests will arrive at home, due to which there will be hustle and bustle in the house. People working in jobs will get opportunities for progress today.

Lucky Colour – Peach

Lucky Number – 03

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you. Along with monetary gains in business, there will be more expenses. Today you will get relief from a health-related problem, due to which you will feel better today. Students will get a great opportunity to participate in the competition to be held in school today. Lovemates should take care of each other today and maintain trust in your relationship so that you guys remain happy. Today you will receive an invitation to attend a social function, where you will meet your family members.

Lucky Colour – Silver

Lucky Number – 01

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will feel a new energy, due to which you will give up laziness and do all the work related to daily routine well. Children studying outside the home will have the support of parents, due to which they will study without worry. Married life will remain happy; you will get the blessings of elders. Today you will help a needy friend, which will strengthen your friendship. Today you will give the right direction to your life by following social rules. Today you can go shopping with your brothers and sisters.

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky number – 08

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get huge money in business; the family atmosphere will remain happy. Today you can think of investing in the stock market; for this, you can also take advice from a professional person. Today you should keep your distance from such people, who are something else in front of you and something else behind your back. Today an auspicious program will start at your house. Today you will get the good fortune of meeting a person associated with politics. Today you will get rid of some problem, which will make you happy. Overall, you will spend today well.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 04

Scorpio

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work, which will strengthen your confidence. Today you will spend good time with friends; you will feel happy. Today children can insist on something from you. Today you will be busy in social activities, due to which you will get a chance to see some things closely. Unmarried people can get marriage proposals today. Women can start running their business from home today.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 06

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get a good deal in business, due to which your business will get good profit. The family atmosphere will remain pleasant; you will get the support of your spouse. People living outside the home will get a chance to go home today. Socially active people will get a chance to work for different sections of the society today.

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today you can get an offer of a business in partnership, in which you will get good money. Married life will be happy; you will get love from children. You will get excellent opportunities for progress in employment, which will lead to material happiness. People associated with the art world will get a great opportunity to hone their art today. Today you will spend more time in spirituality, which will give you peace of mind. People associated with healthcare will have to work harder than usual today. Today you can plan to go somewhere with your siblings.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number – 02

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get good money in business, which will give growth to your business. Problems related to student life will be solved, due to which they will perform well in studies. A long-standing problem will be solved, which will lighten the burden of the mind. Today you will meet a friend after a long time; meeting them will make you happy. Teachers may have to work a little more today, which will make them feel tired.

Lucky colour – Black

Lucky number – 02