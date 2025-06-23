Horoscope Today, June 24: Good day for Pisces, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 24, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Today is the Chaturdashi date of Ashadh Krishna Paksha on Tuesday. The Chaturdashi date will remain till 7 pm today. Starting from 12:54 pm today, there will be Sthayijaay Yoga till 7 pm. Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 12:54 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 24, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today, you will get something that you have been wishing for for a long time. Today, try to move forward on an important subject only after taking advice from someone older or experienced. You will get the work done with hard work, patience and understanding. Today, your property-related work can be completed; apart from this, pay attention to the activities of your partner. There can be profit in business, and there are chances of getting new achievements in employment. Today, you can buy household items.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 08

Taurus

Today can be a busy day for you. You will try your best to fulfil the responsibilities of family life. Students will complete their incomplete work. There are chances of religious events in the family. Today, control your food and drink and take care of yourself in terms of health in the changing weather. Today, someone can ask you for help, and you will not disappoint them. Today, do not try to force your work or ideas on anyone. Do not get into an argument with anyone today; it will waste your time.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 02

Gemini

Today will be a day of success for you. Engineering students can get good job offers today. Today, due to the tendency to show off, money may be spent on unnecessary things. Do not ignore your budget; otherwise, you may have to face a little difficulty. If you use appropriate words while talking today, then sweetness will remain in relationships. Today, there is a need to gain more experience in some special work in business. Today, beware of people with sycophancy in official matters. Today will be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 07

Cancer

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today, you will try to bring positivity into your personal life and for this, you will follow a great man. Most of your plans can be completed. Today, you will feel happy to meet and talk to people. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today, your stubbornness can also cause trouble to others; you will take care of it. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to the success of your son. Your married life will be full of harmony.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 06

Leo

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today, your enemies will be defeated. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle, then you can get help from your family members. Seeing your hard work towards your work, your juniors will try to learn from you. Other people will also be impressed by your plan. People doing jewellery design will get success in their work. Avoid eating spicy food from outside, and your health will be good. There are chances of good changes in career.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 08

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will be successful to a great extent in handling responsibilities well. You have to be positive on every matter from your side. Maintain patience and humility. There will be a discussion with friends about old problems. You can also get a solution. Others will benefit from your advice. Today, you can get new income sources. Today, your business will be good. Your interest in creative work will increase. New consciousness will be infused in your relationships. Students will get good opportunities related to careers. Today is an auspicious day to set new goals.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 01

Libra

Today is going to be a day full of confidence for you. Your financial side will be strong. Today, the efforts going on towards a particular work will get better results. But you will not compromise with your principles in any way. Today, you will maintain proper respect in society. Today, you will not get into useless arguments with anyone. Today, a lot of patience is needed to solve any complicated matter. There are chances of a two-fold growth in your business. Today, you may be inclined towards some new work.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 05

Scorpio

Today will bring positive results for you. Relationships with siblings will strengthen, and you will also get their support in some work. Today, your personal problem can be solved. Your business will also run well. Today you will try to meet old friends. Today, when you need help, a person you have not even imagined will help you. Your positive attitude will complete important tasks, and you may also find new ways to complete the work.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 06

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, your new ideas and awareness will increase your self-confidence and self-confidence. Today, you may get back the stuck or lent. Today, instead of getting nervous in any situation, if you try to find a solution, you will get a solution. You may also travel abroad today in connection with business. Today you can buy some kind of electronic goods. Today you will get an opportunity to join a new group, you will work in coordination in both personal and professional areas.'

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 04

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. You may be a little confused about your career. You can take advice from your Guru about your career. Today, there will be confusion in the work of the workplace, but you will also find a way to get rid of the problems. There will be some problems related to workload in the job. By being alert about health and maintaining a disciplined routine, you will feel fresh and full of energy. Married life will remain happy, and you will get the happiness of children. Due to this, there can be a small party at home.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 02

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you with family members. Spend time doing what you like today. This will give you peace and energy. You will do your work very carefully and efficiently. You will get good news from the children. The hard work done today is going to give excellent results in the near future. Happiness and peace will remain in married life. The affection and blessings of the elders of the house will also keep your morale high. Today you can go to the market with your father and do shopping for the family.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 08

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. You can get a big deal in business. This can bring you monetary benefits. There is a possibility of getting some good news. Today your hopes and expectations will be fulfilled with your hard work and understanding. You will be interested in your favorite work. You will feel happy. You will also contribute in social activities. Today some important tasks will also be completed through conversation. Today you will be successful in creating harmony among family relationships. You will move forward in life with confidence.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 04

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.