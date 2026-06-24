Horoscope Today, June 24, 2026: Career, love, money and health predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha and a Wednesday. The Dashami Tithi will remain in effect until 6:13 PM. Parigh Yoga will prevail until 10:24 AM, while Chitra Nakshatra will remain until 1:59 PM, after which Swati Nakshatra will begin. The birth anniversary of Shri Batuk Bhairav is also being observed today.

According to astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash, the influence of the planets and stars is set to bring favourable results for several zodiac signs. Find out how the day will unfold for all 12 zodiac signs in terms of career, business, education, family life and health. Also check your lucky colour and lucky number for the day.

Aries

Today you will feel energetic and motivated. You may come up with new business plans that could open fresh sources of income. Your financial condition is likely to improve significantly, making it a favourable time for investments. There are chances of travel today. You may visit a favourite place with your spouse and children, helping you overcome ongoing worries. Working professionals will notice positive developments at the workplace. Students appearing for competitive examinations are likely to achieve success. Avoid unnecessary arguments and keep your temper under control.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

Today will be a pleasant day for you. You may get an opportunity to meet new people and could receive a new project that opens doors to progress. Positive changes in your business are likely to improve your financial standing. You will remain cheerful and content. Family life will be satisfactory, and you will receive support from your parents. Your humble behaviour will help maintain a positive atmosphere at home. You may plan an outing with your family. Adopt a healthy lifestyle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini

Today will be a lucky day for you. Your confidence will increase and you will witness positive changes in your professional life. Rather than relying solely on luck, you will work hard and achieve success in your job. Your financial condition will remain stable. There are chances of an enjoyable journey. Your interest in religious and spiritual activities will increase. Family life will be filled with happiness, and news of your child's progress may create a joyful atmosphere at home. Businesspersons are likely to gain financially today. Pay attention to your physical fitness.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. You will spend quality time with your family, and the domestic atmosphere will remain pleasant. Business profits are likely, and your sources of income may increase. A business-related trip could prove beneficial. Avoid sharing important business secrets with others, as someone may take advantage of them. There are chances of receiving a new project at work. Your loving attitude will help resolve marital issues and strengthen your relationship with your spouse. Practise meditation to maintain peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Leo

The day will begin on a positive note. People associated with sports will put their full effort into training. Those involved in the courier business may earn better profits than usual. Students will seek help from seniors to complete practical assignments. Those working in the beauty and wellness sector are likely to receive appreciation from customers. Prosperity and happiness in the family will increase. Your health will be better than before. Newly married couples may plan a visit to a religious place. People associated with politics will enjoy greater influence in society.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Married life will remain harmonious, and your spouse will offer full support. Mutual understanding between the two of you will improve further. Your interest in spiritual and religious activities may grow. There are chances of securing a new job. Hard work will help you achieve success at the workplace. Businesspersons are likely to earn significant profits, and new sources of income may emerge. Unmarried individuals may have their marriage fixed. Students will receive support from teachers, boosting their confidence. Take care of your health and avoid eating outside food.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Libra

Today will be better than usual. The plans you have made are likely to prove successful. You will be able to earn good money. Before making any investment, seek advice from elders. Those working in multinational companies should maintain patience while coordinating with team members for the best results. Working together on a project will also provide valuable experience. Married life will remain pleasant. You may go out for dinner today. Take care of your health and consult a doctor whenever necessary.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio

Today will be filled with joy. Things at the workplace will remain favourable. There are chances of a new guest arriving at home. Business profits are indicated, and you may undertake a religious journey. Strong possibilities of financial improvement are visible. Harmony will prevail in family life. Maintaining coordination with your spouse will prove beneficial. The day will be favourable for YouTube bloggers, as their content may receive greater appreciation. Good news from children may create a happy atmosphere at home.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius

Today will be highly favourable for you. If you are employed, your position at work is likely to improve. Along with a promotion, your responsibilities may also increase. Better earning opportunities are likely to come your way. Married life will remain happy. Seeking advice from elders will help improve your financial condition. Unmarried individuals may see marriage prospects move forward. Students will have a productive day. Success is likely in finance and public relations-related work. Family life will remain pleasant, and you will successfully fulfil increasing family responsibilities.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn

Today will be a positive day for you. Expansion in business may lead to the development of new income sources. Students studying management may receive encouraging news that boosts their confidence and supports future academic pursuits. Married life will remain happy, and family members will cooperate with one another. Those facing health-related issues may find relief. Follow a disciplined routine and maintain a nutritious diet. Good news related to children may bring happiness. You may also receive a job offer from a reputed company.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 3

Aquarius

Today will be beneficial for you. Your positive behaviour towards colleagues at the workplace will contribute to your success. Chances of promotion are strong. You will feel energetic and enthusiastic. Those involved in partnership businesses are likely to achieve success. Investments may bring gains, and your financial position will remain strong. People associated with writing may receive good news. You could get an opportunity to participate in an international seminar. The family environment will remain cheerful. You will be considerate of your spouse's feelings, and may spend quality time with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces

Today is likely to be better than usual. You may need to put in extra effort to complete office work. Plans to start a new business are likely to succeed. Students will complete pending tasks that were left unfinished in recent days. Ongoing disagreements in married life may come to an end, and your spouse will give you reasons to feel happy. Singers may be recognised for their performances. Writers will attempt something new, and their work is likely to impress others.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)