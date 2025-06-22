Horoscope Today, June 23: Cancerians to win professional race, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 23, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is Monday, Trayodashi Tithi of Ashadh Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 10:10 pm tonight. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 1:17 pm today. Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 3:17 pm today. Apart from this, today is Som Pradosh and Mas Shivratri fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 22, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, your friend can come to your house to meet you, whom you will not believe after seeing in front of you, you will feel light after talking to a friend about some personal problems. The day is going to be good for the engineers of this zodiac; you are likely to get good benefits. It will be good for you to finalise a deal in partnership, and your industrial matters will improve. Today, there will be happiness and prosperity in your married life. Today, your position and prestige will increase.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today, people associated with sports will work hard in their training. Businessmen doing the courier business will benefit today. Today, students will take help from seniors in completing practicals. Happiness and satisfaction will increase in the family, and health will be better than before today. Newly married spouses will consider visiting a religious place today. People associated with politics will dominate the society.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, you will be praised in the family, and your working skills will be appreciated. Today, some changes can come in your life which will prove to be good for you. Today you will have to work harder to do some work. For those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants, today will be a better day than before; today is your day to earn more profit. Today, you will get the support of your father in both life and work. Today, sweetness will remain in your family relationships.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 1

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your good work will be appreciated in the family. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today, you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for the competition will continue their preparation. The person whom you had helped once will come in handy for you today. Your business skills will improve, and you will find yourself ahead in the professional race with a strong spirit. You will get opportunities to keep your position and income the same or increase it.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will make a new plan to take your business forward, due to which your success will reach the heights of the sky. You will meet a childhood friend, and your old memories will be refreshed. You will feel more interested in fun and frolic. People suffering from arthritis will get relief today. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

Virgo

Today, you will start your day by helping a poor person. Today, due to a religious ritual in your house, there will be an atmosphere of devotion in the house. Misunderstandings in family relationships will be resolved today. People suffering from skin problems will consult a good doctor today. There is a possibility of travelling abroad with business partners. You will meet a very important person. If you keep a positive attitude, then you will be successful in completing your tasks well.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today, sweetness will remain in your married life. Today will be a day full of relaxation for the businessmen of this zodiac. You can plan to go on a trip with friends. You will also get help from officials and people of the lower class from time to time. Today, your business will progress. You may get the work in the office today, for which you were very eager. Your pending work will also be completed.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will get relief from the problems in your education, and you will be happy. Today, you will participate enthusiastically in some auspicious program. You will move forward with faith and belief in religious works. If you avoid being hasty in your work today, then you will avoid any problems in the future. One of your friends may ask you for financial help, which you will provide according to your ability.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. You will go to a religious place with your family for darshan, and family love will increase. If you do any work with a calm mind today, it will be completed soon. Before taking any family decision, take the opinion of the elders of the house. Today is an auspicious day for businessmen to start a new business, which will bring more profit in the coming time. You will leave the house with the blessings of your parents, and today your spoiled work will be done.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today you may have to work hard at work, so you will feel tired in the evening. Today, you will meet such a person at the workplace who you will feel good to meet. Today you will fulfil the wish of your mother, and the happiness of your mother will be worth seeing. Keep full focus on your work, and you are likely to get benefits from more than one source. Today, you will experience something new in the workplace, which will increase your confidence.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number - 7

Aquarius

Today will be your lucky day. In some cases, you will have to work hard, and the result will be less profitable. Some new work can also come up in the office. You will try to do that new work very well. Today, you are likely to gain money. Today you will meet a special friend, meeting whom you will be happy. Today is a day full of success for architects and engineers.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today can be a day full of changes for you. Today, some changes can come in your life which will prove to be good for you. Today you will have to work hard to do some work. Today, you will get success in the work done with the blessings of your parents. By keeping the family together, your role will become bigger, due to which your respect in the family will increase, and you will be proud of yourself. Students will have an increased interest in studies. Make good use of time, there are good chances of your success soon.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)