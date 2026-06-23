Horoscope Today, June 23, 2026: Know what the stars have in store for Aries, Leo, Taurus and other signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha, along with Tuesday. The Navami Tithi will remain in effect until 4:40 PM. The day will also be influenced by Variyan Yoga until 10:14 AM. Hasta Nakshatra will prevail until 11:54 AM, after which Chitra Nakshatra will take over. These planetary and lunar movements are expected to bring different experiences and opportunities for each zodiac sign. Read on to find out how the day may unfold for you, along with your lucky colour and lucky number.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a rewarding day for Aries natives. Positive changes in your personality and attitude will earn appreciation from family members. You may receive recognition for a social contribution or community work carried out in the past. The arrival of a close relative could bring a cheerful atmosphere at home. Keep your plans and strategies private for now. A business-related issue that has been troubling you may finally find a solution. Guidance from experienced individuals will prove valuable.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day looks favourable for Taurus natives. Avoid sharing personal matters with strangers. A decision taken based on your mother's advice could bring long-term benefits. Your interest in spirituality and religious activities is likely to increase. Students may consider enrolling in a computer-related course. Married life will remain pleasant, and your spouse may surprise you with a gift. If you are planning something new, you can expect strong support from your parents. Students will find it easier to focus on studies.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini natives can expect a positive and productive day. A noticeable improvement in your personality and lifestyle may make you the centre of attention. This is a good time to complete pending tasks. Before implementing any major plan, seek the advice of family members. Be careful while handling financial transactions. If travel is on the agenda, keep a close watch on your belongings.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day may remain steady and balanced for Cancer natives. Avoid making major changes to your business operations. This is a favourable time to recover pending payments and strengthen your financial position. Family interactions will be pleasant, and the arrival of guests may keep the household lively. Colleagues are likely to support you at work. Make time for a routine health check-up. Financial gains are possible and could improve your overall monetary situation.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo natives are likely to enjoy a favourable day. Gathering complete information before starting any task will increase your chances of success. Be cautious, as some people may try to take advantage of your kind nature. Avoid discussing your plans and ideas with others. Students will have a productive day, especially if they have been struggling to understand a particular subject or topic.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will be filled with fresh energy and enthusiasm for Virgo natives. Your behaviour towards others will remain warm and positive, helping you make a good impression. You are likely to complete assigned tasks efficiently. Businesspersons can expect encouraging results from their hard work. Keep your temper under control to avoid unnecessary disagreements. A movie outing with family may be on the cards. Your mother may make a special request, and fulfilling it will bring you happiness.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a rewarding day for Libra natives. Your hard work and focused efforts will help you achieve new milestones. Support from your spouse and family members will strengthen relationships and create a harmonious atmosphere at home. Business activities are expected to improve, and cooperation from staff and colleagues will make tasks easier. Your rapport with senior officials at work may also grow stronger. Those in relationships may plan a pleasant surprise for their partner. Students could receive valuable academic support from a sibling.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives can look forward to a positive day. New experiences may broaden your perspective and bring fresh opportunities. A family member may buy something you have been wanting, bringing you joy. At work, pay close attention to advice from seniors and supervisors. Learning from their guidance will help you improve. Businesspersons may focus on financial planning to support future growth. Students are likely to receive encouraging results in their studies. Keep your temper in check to avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day looks highly favourable for Sagittarius natives. Advice from a trusted person may boost your confidence and help you approach tasks more effectively. You may seek guidance from an experienced individual to improve your career prospects. A loan application submitted earlier could receive approval today. Students are likely to have a productive day. Those involved in sports may get an opportunity to showcase their talent. Any new initiative started today has a strong chance of success.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives are likely to enjoy a productive and balanced day. Guidance from experienced people will prove helpful. Work pressure may increase, leading to some fatigue, but your efforts will pay off. Family relationships will remain warm and supportive. Your income is expected to stay stable. A matter related to ancestral or family property may move towards resolution. Support from siblings will help you complete important tasks. Those running a medical store may see higher-than-usual profits today. Family members may come together to enjoy a special meal at home.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be a fulfilling day for Aquarius natives. You will feel happy seeing the respect and appreciation you receive from others. Helping your mother with household responsibilities may lead to meaningful conversations about the future. Avoid rushing through important tasks. A friend may seek financial assistance, and you are likely to help within your means. Children will handle responsibilities well and meet your expectations. Married life will remain pleasant and supportive. Businesspersons can expect gains, while some may receive job-related opportunities from abroad. A religious trip may also be on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives may experience a mixed day. Focus on ideas and plans that align with your long-term goals. Reflecting on happy moments spent with friends will lift your mood. Good news from the children's side of the family may bring happiness. New sources of income could emerge, strengthening your financial outlook. Those planning to buy a vehicle may see their wish fulfilled. An unexpected financial gain may improve your economic position. Students are likely to perform well, and the result of a competitive examination may turn out in their favour.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)