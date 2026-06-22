Horoscope Today, June 22: Aries to Pisces, know your daily astrology forecast, and lucky colour

New Delhi:

Today is the Ashtami Tithi of the Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha and Monday. The Ashtami Tithi will last until 3:41 pm today. The Vyatipaat Yoga will remain until 10:31 am. Also, the Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain until 10:23 am, after which the Hasta Nakshatra will begin. In addition, today is Durga Ashtami Vrat. At 3:52 pm, Mercury will transit into Cancer. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on June 22, 2026 and which remedies can make your day better. Also, find out your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be special for you. You will work very hard towards an important task and get positive results. If any property-related work is pending, this is the right time to make decisions related to it. A religious trip may be planned. Be careful about your reputation while interacting with officials. Working professionals may receive important responsibilities. Work pressure at the workplace will remain normal. Married life misunderstandings will end today, and harmony will be maintained.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be very good for you. You will focus on financial planning work. You may get special benefits from a task today. An auspicious family event may be planned at home. Students will feel relaxed after getting solutions to competition-related problems. Business activities will run smoothly, but keep an eye on opponents. Peace and happiness will prevail at home, and marital relationships will remain good.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be good for you. Plans related to work that have been pending for some time will succeed. Your dedication and hard work will bring the right results. Support from family members will boost your confidence. You may receive good news via mobile or email. Do not show off your success and keep important plans confidential.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. At the workplace, you may receive support from brothers or close friends when needed, and their advice will help resolve issues. Avoid getting into disputes with unknown people. There may be a political-like atmosphere in the office. Your spouse will fully support you in solving problems. Physical comforts will remain stable.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. You will think of doing something new throughout the day. Family support will help you during problems. You may meet a close friend. Farmers will benefit financially. There are chances of a transfer to your preferred location. Hard work will bring good results.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be average for you. You will complete tasks successfully with confidence and energy. You will become more focused on your future. Money stuck somewhere may be recovered, improving your financial condition. Maintain transparency in partnership work. Keep official documents safe. Family atmosphere will remain peaceful.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be full of new energy for you. You may suddenly meet a close friend and have useful discussions on important matters. Spending time in spiritual activities will keep your mind balanced. Be present and supportive in family matters. Think before making promises. Business will be good and profits may increase compared to normal days.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be very positive for you. Good news in the morning will make the day pleasant. You may get the opportunity to spend time with influential people. Positive changes will come in your personal life. Problems in important work will be resolved. Avoid interfering in others’ matters. Focus on your own work. A new work may be started.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent for you. If you are planning home improvements or changes, this is a good time. Desired work may be completed with effort. There is a strong chance of recovering lent money. Students will achieve success. Avoid making quick decisions in business. Think carefully before changing work plans.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be full of happiness for you. Work pressure in the office will increase, and you may need to do overtime. Married life will be harmonious. Discipline from elders will maintain order at home. Couples will exchange gifts. Business may bring good profits, especially in import-export. Travel related to work is possible. Your routine will keep you healthy.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be good for you. Hard work will bring positive results. You may get help from political or administrative contacts. You may plan something new in business. New job opportunities are likely for freshers. Opponents will accept your discipline. Married life will be wonderful.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 7

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be better for you. Despite being busy, all tasks will be completed smoothly. You will also take care of guests at home. Interest in spiritual activities will increase. You may go shopping with your family. The financial condition will improve. Advice from an experienced person before making investments will be beneficial. Students will get positive results in exams.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)