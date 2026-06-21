Horoscope Today, June 21, 2026: Love, career, money and health predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the seventh day (Saptami Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha, and it is Sunday. The Saptami Tithi will remain until 3:21 pm today. The Siddhi Yoga will last until 11:22 am. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain until 9:32 am, after which the Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will begin. In addition, Bhanu Saptami is being observed today.

Today is also World Yoga Day. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, find out how your day will be on June 21, 2026, and what remedies can make it better. Also, know your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today, you will have new ideas in your mind. With guidance from elders in the family, misunderstandings in relationships will be resolved. This is the time to improve your behaviour and correct past mistakes. You will make a new start with confidence. You may also consider a new plan for some work. Income sources are expected to increase. Your health will remain good. Avoid unnecessary disputes.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

Family responsibilities may increase. You may plan a religious activity. A stuck payment may be recovered. Arts students will receive support from teachers and may plan for competitive exams. You may visit a religious place with a friend. Married life will be good. Business will bring higher profits than usual.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

In business, it is important to understand small details. Advice from an experienced person will be helpful. A special wish may be fulfilled. Support from officers will boost your confidence. Important work related to children may be completed. Good news may come from in-laws. You will spend quality time with family. The day is good for lovers; you may go out together.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

You may plan home renovation or maintenance. Your child’s success will bring happiness. You may consult an expert for their career. You may have to run around for property matters. Using new techniques in traditional work will speed up tasks. Medical students may achieve success.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 8

Leo Horoscope Today

Luck will be strong today. You may travel for office work and your boss will be impressed. Your plans for the future will work well. You may meet old friends. Textile traders may earn good profits. You may plan social work. Newly married couples may visit a religious place.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Virgo Horoscope Today

Do not let outsiders interfere in your personal or family life. A family event may take place at home. Students will get guidance from teachers. You may consider learning a computer course after discussing it with your mother. Your life partner will support you. Love partners will value each other’s feelings.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. Take some time for yourself from daily routines. You will manage both family and work responsibilities well. Your respect will increase. Students will stay focused on studies. It is a good time to complete pending work. Your father may seek advice from an expert for your career. You may attend a friend’s birthday party and enjoy yourself.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today, your family life will be pleasant. Efforts to improve financial condition will succeed. With help from an influential person, administrative work will be completed. You may plan a new business with good profits. Football players may receive recognition. Health issues will improve. Sudden financial gain may strengthen your situation.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your routine will remain disciplined. If property matters were pending, today is a good day to resolve them. You will receive advice from an important person. People will be attracted to your simple nature. A new family member may arrive. Misunderstandings will end and relationships will improve. You may visit a religious place with your spouse.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Ongoing problems will be resolved today. Efforts to improve personality will give positive results. Iron or metal traders may earn double profits. Maintaining balance with your spouse will strengthen relationships. Your mother’s health will improve. You will learn something new that will benefit you in the future. Children may ask for toys.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius Horoscope Today

You will be successful in many tasks today. You may receive an invitation to an event or conference. Expenses may increase but income sources will also grow, so financial stability will remain. Education and career obstacles will be removed. Women of this sign may receive good news. You will get full support from parents, helping you move forward in life.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you as you may learn a new technical skill that will benefit you in the future. Private job employees may get transfers to their preferred location. Students will perform well in competitions. Writers may receive recognition for poetry or stories.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)