Horoscope Today, June 20: Leo may get promotion, Virgo could receive a job offer; know your zodiac forecast

New Delhi:

Saturday brings the Shukla Paksha Shashthi Tithi of the Jyeshtha month, which will remain in effect until 3:47 pm. The day is marked by the observance of Sheetala Shashthi Vrat, while Jamai Shashthi is also being celebrated in Bengal. Ravi Yoga will remain active until 9:25 am, making it an auspicious period for important tasks. Magha Nakshatra will prevail until 9:26 am, after which Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will take over. Adding to the day's astrological significance, Mars will transit into Taurus at 11:58 pm, bringing fresh energy to matters related to stability, finances and determination.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will help you complete several pending tasks that have been on your mind. Projects that were delayed are likely to move forward as expected. Businesspersons planning a new venture can take the first step today, as profitable opportunities may come their way. Your health will remain stable, and your career may bring fresh achievements and recognition.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day looks favourable for you, with success indicated across different areas of life. Family harmony will improve, and you will enjoy peaceful moments with loved ones. New sources of income may strengthen your financial position. Work commitments will keep you busy throughout the day, so make sure to maintain a healthy diet and include more green vegetables in your meals.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be better than usual. You will be eager to learn new skills at work, and your communication abilities will leave a positive impression on others. Career growth opportunities may arise, along with the possibility of a salary hike. A heavier workload could keep you at the office longer than expected, so pay attention to your eating habits.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day brings happiness and relief as pending tasks are likely to be completed. Avoid arguments with seniors or authority figures at work. Your efforts will bring the desired results, keeping your spirits high. Friends will support you, and you may also make new connections. Married life will remain pleasant, and blocked money may finally return.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

Today brings fresh hope and renewed confidence. Your efficiency at work will improve, and working professionals may receive promotion opportunities or even a transfer to their preferred location. Family life will remain joyful, while students pursuing higher education may achieve excellent results. Avoid overthinking unnecessary matters.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will begin on a positive note. Those searching for a job may receive an offer from a reputed company. You could also meet an influential person who proves beneficial in the future. Business profits are likely to improve your financial condition. Family support will strengthen relationships, while good news related to children may brighten your day. Marriage prospects may also improve for unmarried natives.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Good news is likely to come your way today. You may be entrusted with a new responsibility at work and will successfully fulfil it. Career plans are expected to move in the right direction. Family life will remain happy, and starting a new project could bring significant gains. Stuck payments may be recovered, and new opportunities for financial growth could emerge.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your confidence will be high today, but controlling your temper will be important. Anger could delay some important tasks, while rivals at work may try to create obstacles. Your professional position will remain stable, but you should keep unnecessary spending under control to avoid affecting your finances. Family members will offer complete support.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day looks promising for you. You may get the chance to enjoy a long drive or travel for business, which could prove beneficial. Family support will remain strong, and your financial situation is likely to improve. You will work with confidence to expand your business, although minor concerns related to children may require your attention.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be fortunate for you. Your self-confidence will help you accomplish important tasks, but laziness should be avoided. Some stress may linger, making it essential to take care of your health. Those associated with politics may achieve success in their work, while professionals could come across new career opportunities that prove rewarding.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will be special for you. Friends and colleagues will support you in your workplace, while your enthusiasm for social activities will remain high. Promotion opportunities are likely in your career. Stay calm and patient while handling responsibilities, and success will follow gradually. Your bond with your spouse will remain strong, and you may enjoy quality time with friends.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. Your business may witness expansion, while married life will remain happy and harmonious. Your dedication and professionalism will earn appreciation from those around you. Advice from an experienced person could prove highly beneficial. Good news related to children is possible, and you should also pay attention to your health.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)