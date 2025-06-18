Horoscope Today, June 19: Aquarians can have distance in relationships, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 19, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Today is Thursday, the Ashtami Tithi of Ashadh Krishna Paksha. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 11:56 am today, after which Navami Tithi will start. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 2:46 am today. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 11:17 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Panchak and Sheetalashtami fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 19, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get opportunities to increase your position and income equally. You will get happiness in life. Today, students will be a little sad due to not getting the result according to their hard work, but do not lose courage and keep trying. The opposition can create some trouble for you, and it is also important to be alert. You can avoid financial problems by reducing your expenses. Today you will spend the day in many types of activities, along with this, you will complete the most difficult tasks with full determination.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today your day will start a little weak, but later you will be very happy after getting a good profit. If any activity related to improvement is going on in the house, then you will spend within your capacity. Your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled today. Today, you will share your thoughts with someone, and they will give importance to your words. You may get to hear some good news from the child. Today, builders will earn a good profit from the sale of a house.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 3

Gemini

Today is going to be a busy day for you. Today, you will also face many challenges in office work. If you make decisions with patience, there will be chances of success. Today, you may have to be a little selfish to succeed in your work. Today, spending time on unnecessary outdoor activities will increase expenses. Take advice from a knowledgeable person on your important tasks; doing so will be very beneficial for you. Travelling for some important work will be pleasant. Arts students of this zodiac sign will get help from teachers in their studies.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, you need to be a little careful while talking to someone. Today will be a positive routine. Many of your problems will be solved. There will be sweetness in relations with a close friend or relative. You will feel better. Today, you will have to cooperate in activities related to the house. This will make the family feel safe to a great extent. You will have a good time in the evening with friends. You will discuss with someone about taking the business forward.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you can go shopping. Your business plans will be successful. Today, visiting a religious place will give you peace, and you will feel refreshed again. Use your energy to the fullest. Today, there is a fair chance of getting back the money that was lent or stuck. Today, you will get new employment opportunities. You will get monetary benefits from a friend today, which will strengthen your bank balance. Today, the rift between siblings will end, and the mutual relationship will become stronger. Give your time to children so that you can get as much love as possible from them.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Students will succeed in competitive exams. Your respect will increase in society today. Assimilating the experience of people in business today will be helpful in progress. You will get positive results in the property-related business. This will strengthen the financial situation. Today, you may have to take a loan to fulfil an order, which you will repay soon. You will be very excited to get a promotion as well as an increment in the office.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 9

Libra

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, keep your focus on what is currently going on in business. Time is not favourable to start any new work. If you are planning to invest somewhere, it will be appropriate. Business contacts will be made from far-flung areas. Everyone in the family will be happy with your behaviour. Do not be careless about health, adopt the routine of morning exercise, and you will get benefits. Also, your financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 4

Scorpio

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. This evening you will go to a friend's birthday party where your other friends will also be there. Today, you will maintain the respect of the seniors of the house. Do not put too many restrictions on the children; it will be appropriate to be friendly with them. Your routine will also get disturbed due to the sudden arrival of a guest at home. Today is a very special day for the people of this zodiac who work in big companies. The problems going on in life will be resolved soon.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 5

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a golden day for you. A big lesson of life is to accept that many things change with time. Today is a busy and profitable day. If you try, any of your special objectives can be achieved. Today, you can apply for an animation designer job. Amidst the hustle and bustle of life, today you will get enough time for yourself, and you will be able to do your favourite things.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn

Today is going to be favourable for you. Do not do any such work today without the advice of an experienced person, in which you do not have confidence. Bring stability and ease to your nature today. Decisions taken in haste may have to be changed. Due to busyness in other activities, you will not be able to focus on your work. Do not worry, soon the time will be better. You can do your favourite work after coming back home from the office, which will give peace to your mind. Today, showroom businessmen will have a good income.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 4

Aquarius

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today will open new paths of progress. Students should keep full focus on their studies, and they will soon achieve success in the exam. Today, do not let old things dominate the present, because it will not be beneficial; rather, it can increase distance in relationships. Keep your thinking positive. Today, you will pay special attention to financial matters. People working in private jobs can get a promotion today. You can participate in any auspicious festival with family members, where it will be better for you if you speak after weighing your words.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 9

Pisces

Today will bring a new direction in life. You will meet such people who will help you in future. Today, you will try to make relationships with your close friends and contacts even better. Today, there will be proper coordination between husband and wife. Get-togethers and get-together programs will be held with friends. Your attention may get diverted while completing important work, so concentrate on your work and you will get success soon.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)