Horoscope Today, June 18: Leos to overcome obstacles at work, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 18, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Saptami Tithi of Ashadh Krishna Paksha on Wednesday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 1:35 pm today. Preeti Yoga will remain till 7:40 am today. After that, Ayushman Yoga will be applied. Also, Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 12:23 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 18, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day. Your planned work will be completed. You will get the support of someone close to you. There is a possibility of going to a pilgrimage place with parents. Those who are doing the travel business will get more profit than expected today. You can take advice from your spouse to buy a new vehicle. Children need to be cautious about their work today; otherwise, they may get scolded by their elders if they make a mistake.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 4

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day. The whole day will be spent with the family. There is a possibility of a distant relative coming to the house. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Those who are teachers, there are chances of a foreign trip. On the other hand, those who are doing business in sweets, a big person can come to their shop today. With the help of your elder brother, you can buy a TV or an AC for the house. Everything will remain good in married life with cooperation.

Lucky Colour- Magenta

Lucky Number- 9

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day. You need to take care of yourself. Today, you can forget something. Do not forget to take the goods and important papers while going to the office. Control your anger, otherwise your work can get spoiled. The boss can check the list of work done by you. It would be better to keep your file ready. Many questions may arise in your mind regarding your relationship with your business partner, but do not share them with anyone for now.

Lucky colour- Navy blue

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today will be a day full of ups and downs. Your whole day will be spent running around. Some important work may stop before completion. If you are thinking of starting a new work today, it would be better to start only after taking advice from elders, as this will ensure that the work is completed properly. If women are going shopping in a vehicle, then keep the receipt safely in your purse while parking; otherwise, you may forget it somewhere. Marital relations will be better than before today. You may get a good gift from your spouse.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today is going to be a good day. There may be a lack of confidence in some work. It would be better not to let your confidence decrease, work diligently. With proper hard work, you will also overcome obstacles at work. Those who are going out somewhere, their plan cancelled at the last moment for some reason. Money matters may get entangled somewhere in business. You will have to pay close attention to every matter. You will be physically healthy. If you work wholeheartedly without being careless and lazy to keep business activities organised, then soon you will get new possibilities.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Virgo

Today is going to be a very good day. You can think of making a new investment in business. You can make some changes in your daily life. You will be ready to compromise wherever needed. This will also benefit you a lot. Today, you may suddenly meet an old friend. You can also get some help from them for business. You will fulfil any promise made to your spouse today. This will increase sweetness in relationships. Those who are unmarried may get a call from somewhere about their relationship. Students will be fully focused on their studies today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be a mixed day. Do not keep any kind of fear in mind regarding work. Today, you may argue with someone in the office. Some people may plan against you. You should be a little careful with such people. You may feel a little tired physically. The pace of your work may slow down a bit. Today, you should be a little careful while driving. People of this zodiac who do salon work will get less profit than expected.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm. You may come to know some interesting things about a special person in the family. You will be able to complete most of the work easily today. Your confidence will also be high. Today, you can follow up on your old work. Before presenting your presentation and plan to anyone else, check it once. Your efforts in any work will be successful. Students can think about learning something new. You will get to hear some good news from the children's side.

Lucky colour- Sky blue

Lucky number- 5

Sagittarius

Today has brought happiness. Today, your thinking and planning will be clear. Your imagination will expand. Today you can have some different experiences. If you want to request the officials, then today is a good day. You can make a big decision in family matters. Those who are businessmen can sign a deal with another big company. There is also a possibility of financial gain. You can go to watch a movie with children today. Health will be better than before today.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today, your confidence may waver in some matters. Hard work may increase in some family work. If you are going out of the house, take care of your mobile phone. Also, if you are going shopping with your partner, do not forget to take your ATM card with you. Do not talk to anyone unnecessarily today. There may be a dispute with the neighbour about something. If you want to open your firm, then you can get support from your elder brother. Meeting a dear friend will also refresh old happy memories. Students preparing for competitive exams will get good news today.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today, happiness will come to you by itself. There are chances of your income increasing. You may get a proposal for a partnership in a new business. You will benefit a lot in the coming days. If you were worried about something for a few days, then you will get relief from it. If you are associated with the IT field, then there are chances of your contact with important people. You will feel happy by remembering the time spent earlier with your spouse. Today, a journey undertaken in connection with some work will be beneficial for you. Those who are associated with the field of marketing can get good clients today, which will benefit their business.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number-1

Pisces

Today, there is a possibility of a beneficial business agreement. You can achieve success in the work you do in your field of work. The problem going on at home for many days will be solved today. Your pending work will also be completed. You can start a part-time job. Maintain patience and restraint. You can search for a good college for children's studies. You can also get support from one of your friends. A program to visit a religious place with family can also be made. Working women of this zodiac will get encouragement in the office.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number-9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)