Horoscope Today, June 18, 2026: Love, career, money and health predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

The day begins with the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of the Jyeshtha month, which will remain in effect until 6:59 pm. The auspicious Guru Pushya Yoga also falls today, making it a favourable time for new beginnings and important decisions. Pushya Nakshatra will prevail until 11:33 am, while devotees will also observe Vinayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat, a day dedicated to seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings for prosperity and obstacle-free progress. Here's what June 18, 2026, has in store for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be highly rewarding for you. A major task may finally reach completion, and you could successfully plan a new business venture. There are chances of an auspicious event taking place at home. Social interactions will prove beneficial and may bring gains related to your work or business. Rivals may try to create hurdles at the workplace, but family support will keep you motivated.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day will be filled with happiness and satisfaction. Your efforts will be appreciated by family members, and you will receive their full support. You may plan an outing with friends and also spend on your family today. Business matters will remain stable, and a work-related trip could bring financial benefits. New earning opportunities are likely to emerge.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

You are likely to enjoy a cheerful and productive day. Your interest in social activities will increase, while your confidence will remain high. Your communication skills will impress people at the workplace and create opportunities for progress. However, success will depend on your hard work rather than luck. Spending quality time with family will strengthen relationships, but pay attention to your health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

Luck will favour you today, making it a suitable time to begin a new project. Your financial condition is likely to improve, and investments in business could prove profitable. New sources of income may develop, strengthening your finances. Students preparing for competitive exams will remain motivated. Married life will remain pleasant, and family happiness will increase.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

The day will begin on a positive note, with fortune supporting your efforts. Those working in government jobs may receive an important responsibility and successfully complete it with the support of senior officials. Although you may remain busy, avoid unnecessary arguments. Love and trust will grow in married life, while couples can look forward to spending quality time together.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be beneficial for you. You may achieve new milestones in business, while your income is likely to increase. Confidence will rise, and your smart working style will help you stand out. Married life will remain happy, and you may also contribute to household responsibilities. There are chances of a family celebration.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

The day is likely to bring favourable results. You may plan strategies to expand your business, which could bring long-term gains. An auspicious event may take place at home, while friendships will remain strong. Financial gains are possible from multiple sources, but trust people only after careful thought. Married life will remain harmonious, and you may plan an outing with your partner. Take special care of your health and consider starting your day with a morning walk.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day will be in your favour. Family life will remain peaceful and joyful, creating a positive atmosphere at home. You may begin a new project that could prove highly profitable, and business growth is expected. You may also spend generously on religious activities. Your popularity in society is likely to increase, while your financial condition will remain strong. Mutual respect and understanding in married life will improve, and you may receive good news related to your children.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Luck will strongly support you today. You may get the opportunity to join an important project that you have been waiting for. Career growth and a rise in status at work are likely, boosting your confidence. Your income may also increase. However, avoid getting overexcited, as it could affect your plans. Family life will remain pleasant, and your interest in social activities will grow. Health concerns are likely to stay away, but maintain a balanced diet.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day will remain average but satisfying. Family support will strengthen your confidence, while business-related efforts are likely to produce good results. New sources of income may open up, although family celebrations could increase expenses. Friends may extend their support, and financial gains are possible. Your interest in spiritual activities may grow, and a religious trip could also be on the cards. Married life will remain balanced, while students preparing for exams are likely to perform well.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day promises happiness and positivity. Love and harmony among family members will increase, creating a pleasant atmosphere at home. Employment opportunities are likely to improve, and your financial condition may become stronger. Health will show positive signs of improvement, making you feel energetic. Married life will remain stable, while students pursuing higher education may come across promising career opportunities. Those associated with politics are likely to have a favourable day.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be better than usual for you. Sudden gains at work may bring satisfaction, and your efforts will yield positive results. Children are likely to perform well in examinations, and you may receive good news related to them. Unexpected expenses may arise, affecting your finances temporarily, so avoid careless transactions. The day is favourable for students, and seeking guidance from a career counsellor could prove helpful. Married life will remain happy, and your family will support you throughout.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)