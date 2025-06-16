Horoscope Today, June 17: Leo to gain profit in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 17, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

New Delhi:

Today is Tuesday's Shashthi Tithi of Ashadh Krishna Paksha. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 2:47 pm today. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, there will be Preeti Yoga till 7:40 am tomorrow. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 1:02 am today. Apart from this, today is Panchak and Prithvi Lok's Bhadra. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 17, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, you will think of a new way of doing some work, which will make your work easier. Today you will plan to go somewhere with your friends. Today, you will be interested in spirituality. There will be a balance between business and family. If you are going to start a new work, then start it only after taking the blessings of your parents, and you will get success. Today, the work that was pending for many days will be completed, which will make the mind happy.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 9

Taurus

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, you will get the support of a colleague at the workplace, which will make your work easier. You will get some advice from an experienced person. Meeting an old friend today will make you happy. You can go to a birthday party this evening where you will meet a relative. Students of this zodiac will make some new changes in their daily routine to improve their studies.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 6

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will maintain your patience in any adverse situation, and your conditions will soon be seen improving. Your friendly behaviour will make you a favourite of the people. Your opponents can spread rumours about you, ignore them and move forward. Your work will be appreciated in the office, and juniors will learn a lot from your work. Today, your health will be absolutely fine.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 3

Cancer

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, you will spend some time on entertainment-related activities. Today, you can do some commendable work. Your honour and respect will increase. You will get happiness from the children. Father's blessings will remain with you. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you may have a sudden trip due to some office work. Today, you will meet someone from whom you will get to learn something new. You will get the support of colleagues in your work. Happiness will remain in married life, and you can plan to go out somewhere in the evening. People of this zodiac who are associated with the bakery business will get more profit than expected today. Avoid taking any decision in a hurry; think first.

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Lucky Number- 8

Virgo

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, you can make decisions on some important matters. You may be interested in religion and social work. Today, close friends or relatives will support you in your work. Today,y you can think of doing some big and different work. Women of this zodiac who are doing business will have a busy day. Today is going to be a great day for newlywed couples. Today, instead of changing the way of working, you will focus on the current situation.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, along with your feelings, you will take care of the feelings of others as well. You will feel healthy in terms of health. Today will be a better day for people associated with marketing. In the evening, you will spend more time with friends and think about the future with them. Today, people will praise you seeing your practical nature. Those interested in the field of music may get an offer from the film industry today.

Lucky colour- yellow

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, it will be good to take some time for your family and personal life. There may be some changes in the professional work system. Medical store owners will get more money than expected today. You will get a full chance to express your opinion in front of people, and people will be very impressed by your plan. Your financial side will be strong. Today, you should maintain control over your speech.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Stay busy with your work and do not take an interest in unnecessary activities. Any kind of inappropriate work today can cause trouble for you. The experience and support of senior members of the family will be very beneficial for you. You will get some special good news from the children's side, and everyone in the house will be happy. Today, people around you will prove to be helpful to you in some work. You will have to face mental confusion due to excessive thinking.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 1

Capricorn

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, you can make some important decisions which can be helpful in keeping your financial condition and home system right. You may be interested in religion and social work. Stay away from people with negative activities. Some new ways to increase business will come to your mind. You must share your thoughts with your father; this will solve the problems going on in life. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. In terms of investment, you will get some new advice from the elders of the house.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 8

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. In business, focus your full attention on marketing and promotion of your work. Working with the right strategy will increase the chances of success. You will get answers to many complicated questions today, and the state of confusion will end. Today, you are going to get good profit from some work, as well as incomplete work will be completed. Today, you are going to get more support from people than expected in some work. Be careful while driving. Engineering students will get an email from a multinational company today.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

Pisces

Today is going to be a golden day for you. At this time, you will be busy with many new activities and will get good results. The work done earlier will be completed today, which will give you positive results. Keep your patience today and go with the times. Keep your emotions under control... it will be beneficial. Today, you will find new ways of progress. Your ability to deal with problems quickly will give you special recognition. Sudden financial gain will keep a smile on your face.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 3