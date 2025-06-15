Horoscope Today, June 16: Libra to get good results in business, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 16, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Today is the Panchami Tithi of Ashadh Krishna Paksha and Monday. Panchami Tithi will remain till 3:32 pm today. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 11:07 am today. Also, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect till 1:14 pm today. Apart from this, Panchak starts from today.

Aries

Today, luck will be with you. Today, the work done in partnership is going to bring profit, but today you will have to face a lot of opposition from the people associated with this field. Avoid getting entangled in disputes. Today, you will get relief from your old disease. Married people can have a tiff with their partner today over some matter. Today is a good day for people associated with music. Today you can meet an old friend. Which will help you with some work.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 4

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Today, many types of thoughts will keep running through your mind. You will get a chance to talk to people on important matters, and you will also benefit from it. Married people of this zodiac sign can visit a religious place with their family today. Today, businessmen associated with stationery can get a big profit, so work cautiously. Use simple and easy language while talking to someone. Today, a friend or relative of yours can come to your house to meet you.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 6

Gemini

Today will be a normal day for you. People of this zodiac sign should avoid taking and lending loans. Spend more time with friends because you may have some good news for them. Which can be beneficial for you. People of this zodiac sign will have to control sweets for their better health. Today, you should keep your mind calm. The financial side will be stronger than before. Today you will go to dinner with your partner in connection with business.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 1

Cancer

Today, your mind will be on creative work. Today, you will start a new creation. Today, your pending work will be completed. Health will remain fit today. The deteriorated situation will improve. The time is right for a new beginning. Whatever you do, you will get some extra responsibility for it. Someone close from far away can ask for your help today. Today is a good day for the students of this zodiac sign as well; you will focus on your studies. Today is an auspicious day to join a new course. For lovemates, today is the day to add sweetness to the relationship. Leave the house after taking the blessings of your parents.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 2

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. There is a possibility of getting some good news. Today, you will be successful in creating harmony between family relationships. Today, money can be spent on entertainment, which will give you happiness. In the evening, you will have a good time with the children. Today, you can get success in the work that was pending for many days. You will work with patience on some work in the office. Gifting chocolates to your partner will make them happy. Health will be better than before today. You can plan to go on a religious trip with your parents, which will make them happy.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 8

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. You will be interested in the work today. If you are thinking of completing any important work today, then you will complete it before time, but today you need to plan. If you are going to do any transaction related to a new land, then first investigate it thoroughly. Use the right language while talking to any stranger today. Today is a good day for married people of this zodiac. You can go out for dinner with your spouse. There will be harmony between the two.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 9

Libra

Today will bring good results for you. This result can be related to business. Today, by investing money in a new business, you can get double the money. If you are thinking of buying a new land, then you can buy it today. This will benefit you in the future. Today, the experience of the previous company can be useful for you to complete any important work in the office. You will get good results. The boss is going to be very happy with you today. It will be good for you if you stay away from court cases today. Lovemates can gift a good dress to their upset partner to pacify them. Feeding a needy person today will increase the happiness and good fortune of the house.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 8

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Students associated with the field of law should make good use of their time today. Complete the project given by the college with the help of seniors today; otherwise, you may get scolded by the teachers. Today, parents need to pay attention to the food and drink their children consume. Today is a good day for the employees of this zodiac. The obstacles coming in any office work will end today. Married people should not make any such promise to their spouse today that they cannot fulfil. This can sour the relationship between you two.

Lucky colour - Navy Blue

Lucky number - 6

Sagittarius

Today, your interest in new tasks will increase, due to which you will get to learn something new. If you try to reduce unnecessary expenses today, it will be easy to save money for your future. Today, your financial condition will be stronger than before. By doing extra work in the office today, the pending work will be completed quickly. Due to this, the boss will be happy and pat your back. You can borrow money from someone for the education of your children. Be a little careful about your health today. If you start a new business today with the blessings of your elders, then you are sure to get a profit.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 6

Capricorn

Today is a great day for you. Today, all the work will be completed according to your wishes. In the office today, some colleagues will oppose your work, while some colleagues will be in your favour, and some colleagues will be against you. Today, happy with your positive thoughts, the boss can gift you something useful. Students need to make changes in their timetable to make changes in their studies today. The mistakes in the past, due to which your relationships were not going well in the family, will be corrected today with the help of your spouse. If you donate black sesame seeds to a religious place, then your financial condition will be good today.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 5

Aquarius

If you are working, then today you can be transferred to a place where there will be some problem with going up and down. You will get the support of all the members of the house in doing family work. Today, you will spend more time with family members, and you can also plan to go out somewhere. By doing this, there will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Today, a friend can come to meet you. Sharing personal problems with a friend will ease the burden on your mind. Be cautious while walking on the road. Today is a good day for students of this zodiac sign. The obstacles in their studies will be removed.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 6

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you may meet an old friend. Which will be beneficial for you in the future. Today, you may get a sudden opportunity to earn money in business. Lovemates of this zodiac sign can plan to go on a long drive today. Before going out of the house, you must take the necessary things. Today is going to be beneficial for lawyers. An important case will be in your favour today. Eating something sweet with family members in the evening will increase sweetness in life. Today, you may get respect in society for some social work done earlier. Donate clothes to the needy.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 4