Horoscope Today, June 16, 2026: Taurus to get new opportunities, Leo may recover pending money

New Delhi:

Horoscope Today, June 16, 2026: Today is the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha and Tuesday. The Dwitiya Tithi will remain until 12:53 AM tonight. Vriddhi Yoga will be in effect until 12:35 AM tonight. Ardra Nakshatra will remain until 4:13 PM this evening. The positions of the planets and constellations may bring positive outcomes for many zodiac signs today. While some signs may see financial gains, others could experience improvements in career and family life.

Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will unfold for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today, an important task will be completed with the help of your parents. There may be some fluctuations in your health, so take proper care of yourself. Avoid borrowing or lending money. Maintaining balance in your relationship with your spouse will strengthen your bond. Success in an important task will earn you appreciation. Stay away from negative thoughts. You may plan an outing with friends. Your financial condition will remain strong.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

Advice from family members will prove beneficial today. A close friend may seek your help, and you will support them wholeheartedly. Your material comforts are likely to increase. You may try something new today. You will get a chance to discuss an important matter with influential people; make the most of it. Some changes in your daily routine may be necessary. Suitable employment opportunities will come your way, and family relationships will strengthen.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your dressing sense may receive compliments at work today. Commerce students will receive support from their peers. A problem related to a subject will be resolved easily. Your married life will remain joyful. People will talk about your achievements in society. Expanding contacts in business will be beneficial. Your behaviour will impress others. Your perspective on a particular matter may change. Happiness will prevail in your life.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

There are chances of receiving good news today. You may feel inspired to help someone. Your creative talent will come to the forefront. Financial growth is indicated. You may visit a religious place with your parents and plan a journey. You will feel healthy and energetic. Your social reputation will improve. Students of this sign may need to work harder in their studies.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

You may recover pending money today. Incomplete tasks will be completed with ease. Business partnerships will prove profitable. You will actively participate in social activities. Planned efforts in business will bring gains. A work-related journey will be successful. Arts students may receive guidance from teachers. Your health will remain good, and things will progress smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

There are chances of happiness through children today. Colleagues will be impressed by your ideas, but avoid interfering in others' work. Completing tasks according to your wishes will keep you happy. Be careful while interacting with senior officials. You may plan a picnic with friends. Discussions about expanding your business are likely. However, there may be a slight financial crunch today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

You will spend time thinking about your future today. Relationships with family members will improve. Your confidence will increase. Support from colleagues will help you complete tasks on time. There is a strong possibility of an increase in income. A friend may visit your home unexpectedly, leading to meaningful conversations. For those in love, the day looks favourable. Success of your children will bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

You may meet a friend today, and the meeting will prove beneficial. Tasks you have been planning will be completed, bringing happiness. You will successfully make an important decision. Children of this sign will focus on their studies. Good news may arrive. You may plan lunch at a restaurant with your spouse. You will be ready to help those in need.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

There is a possibility of completing pending tasks today. You may disagree with a decision made by your children. Students will receive valuable guidance from teachers, helping brighten their future. A religious or auspicious event may take place at home, creating a cheerful atmosphere. You may initially lack confidence in starting a new project, but help from an elder brother will resolve matters. Financial gains are likely.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

New employment opportunities may come your way. There is a possibility of arguments with others at the workplace, so avoid unnecessary conflicts. Family relationships will remain strong, and you may plan a visit to a temple together. You could learn something new today that will benefit you in the future. Some legal matters may face delays. Health will improve compared to before, and seniors will continue to support you at work.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

You will plan something new today, and your plans are likely to succeed. Spending quality time with family members will strengthen your relationships. There is a possibility of meeting old friends. Your behaviour will leave a positive impression on others. An experienced person may offer valuable advice regarding an important matter. Financial stability will improve. Blessings from elders will be received. Relief from a health-related issue is also possible.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

You will handle everything wisely today. Working professionals of this sign will receive support from colleagues, helping them complete tasks quickly. You may visit a pilgrimage site with your spouse. Students will remain focused on their studies. You will feel fit and healthy. Helping someone in need will prove beneficial. Good news related to children may arrive. New employment opportunities are likely.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer in India with extensive expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. Viewers can watch him every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)