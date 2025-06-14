Horoscope Today, June 15: Leo to get better results, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 15, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Today is Sunday, the Chaturthi Tithi of Ashadh Krishna Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 3:52 pm today. Indra Yoga will remain till 12:19 pm today. Also, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 1 pm late at night. Apart from this, the Sun has transited into Gemini at 6:44 am today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 15, 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, plans made for new work in the business will be implemented. Positive results will also come out. Business activities related to land and vehicles will improve. There will be pressure to meet goals and targets on the job. You will solve it with the help of your colleagues. You will have a lot of workload on you. Today, some work may stop due to a lack of experience. Some close people will take advantage of your emotions.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 7

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, your self-respect and courage are your biggest assets. Due to this nature of yours, you will maintain respect at home and outside. Guidance from experienced and responsible people will make you stronger. Students of this zodiac will focus on their studies. Today, life will seem very easy and simple. Today, you will benefit from some new public contacts.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 2

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, you will learn from some of your past mistakes and improve your current working system. This will help you in doing your work properly. Your confidence will also increase. Misunderstandings with a close relative will be resolved. Business activities will remain normal today. Hard work is required for success. You will be supportive of your employees.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 9

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, due to a systematic routine and getting better results, there will be a feeling of satisfaction in the mind. Some time will also be spent on religious activities. You will get an opportunity to go to a birthday or any other party, and meeting and talking with people will be informative. Today, there is a need to change the way you look at situations. It will be better if you solve problems with positivity.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 3

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get better results from your systematic working system, so you will work hard with full dedication. Your activity and dominance will increase in the political field. Along with this, you will also spend time on your fitness. Today, married life will be pleasant. Meeting a friend will refresh old memories. Due to this, the mind will remain cheerful. Today, it is very important to be careful due to the changing environment. Sweetness and mutual harmony will be appropriate in married life and household arrangements.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a better day for you. If any plan is being made today regarding maintenance or improvement in the house, then definitely use the rules of Vastu in it. At this time, any big problem of yours can also be solved. You will also dominate in family and social activities, and people will give importance to your advice. Today, the support of your spouse and family members will maintain your self-confidence and self-confidence. And you will be able to focus on your work without stress.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 5

Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, a lot of hard work and concentration will be required to improve the ways of working in business. It will be good to take advice from a capable person in difficult times. Today, you will get some relief from the busyness and running around in business, and you will be able to focus on new activities. People associated with real estate can get profitable deals today. Government servants may have to travel. Today, the family environment will be pleasant and cordial.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 4

Scorpio

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will maintain proper harmony both at home and in business and will be able to take out time for personal work as well. There will be closeness in personal relationships. Positive energy will remain in the house due to the blessings and affection of elders. Today is a good time for businessmen. You will spend time strengthening marketing and contacts. Today, there will be a lot of workload related to the office. Today, your focus will also be on religious and spiritual progress.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you try to start work on time instead of postponing it to tomorrow, you will benefit more. Your internal arrangements will remain intact, and your income will also increase. The cooperation of staff and employees will also make business activities better. If any plan is being made today regarding the maintenance or repair of the house, then it needs to be thought over more. People working in a job may get an offer for another job.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 9

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Instead of expecting too much from others, have faith in your work capacity and ability. Today, any of your plans is going to come true. So, do not let your efforts fall short. You will definitely spend some time on religious and spiritual activities. This will keep you physically and mentally positive. You can also plan for an entertaining trip. You will surprise people by showcasing your art. You will get rid of the problems going on in your personal life.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 4

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, you will pay more attention to completing marketing-related work. Today, all business work will go on smoothly, so keep all your hard work and attention focused on your work. The office environment will be good for the people working. Today, it will be appropriate to take advice from an experienced person if needed. Today, keep the relationship with in-laws cordial. You will follow the advice of the elders of the house.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 2

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Efforts being made to increase income are likely to be successful today. There will be a happy atmosphere at home due to good news from the children. Also, a dilemma that has been going on for some time will be resolved. Today, you will contribute to family activities, because due to some misunderstanding, there can be a difference of opinion with a member of the household. Your health will be good. Keep your daily routine and food habits under control.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)