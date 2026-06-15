Horoscope today, June 15, 2026: Sun enters Gemini today; know what the stars have in store

New Delhi:

Today is the Amavasya Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Monday. The Amavasya Tithi will remain in effect until 8:24 AM, after which Pratipada Tithi will begin. Today is Snan-Daan Amavasya. Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain until 7:09 PM. In addition, the Sun will transit into Gemini at 12:52 PM today. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will unfold for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be an excellent day for you. You will make new friends in college and share a good rapport with them. Students will receive help from classmates in a practical assignment, making their work easier. People associated with politics may see a rise in their position and receive support from others. Your health will remain good today. Electronics traders will see their businesses progress rapidly. The arrival of a relative at home will create a festive atmosphere in the family. Love partners may discuss their relationship with family members, who could ask for some time before giving their approval.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. You may come across some good opportunities to improve your life. You could make an important decision regarding a household matter. Good news may come from your children. Peace and harmony will prevail in family life. You may order your favourite dish and enjoy a delicious meal. A complicated issue at the workplace may get resolved today. You may get a chance to connect with new people for business purposes. Your hard work will bring success, making you feel relaxed.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be a happy day for you. You may go on a trip with your family and enjoy yourself thoroughly. Working professionals will continue to achieve success. Ongoing disagreements in married life will come to an end, strengthening your bond with your spouse. You may discuss buying a vehicle with your brother and receive useful information. Those involved in politics will be enthusiastic about taking up new responsibilities. Students will showcase their abilities through a competition. Your health will remain good today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be a mixed day for you. Love partners may plan an outing together. Students preparing for competitive examinations are likely to achieve significant success. Mutual understanding will remain strong in married life. You may find relief from a health-related issue. Receiving a new target at work will keep your spirits high. Your interest in politics may increase, and people will appreciate your work. Financial stability will remain intact. Support from your parents will keep you motivated.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

The day brings happiness for your family. You may receive positive news today, creating a joyful atmosphere at home. Work-related situations will improve. You will feel healthy and energetic. You may visit a religious place with your spouse, which will strengthen your relationship. Your parents will be pleased with your efforts and support you in all your endeavours. Teachers will extend their full support to help you achieve better academic results. Your efforts to expand your business are likely to succeed.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with happiness. You may adopt new methods to complete your tasks more efficiently. Make sure to plan your work before starting anything important. Have confidence in yourself. Spending time with your children in the evening will help you feel relaxed. You may receive a favourable property deal. Avoid lending or borrowing money. You may discuss future plans with your parents. Your presence at a gathering will surprise people, and they will be delighted to meet you.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be a pleasant day. Thinking about something positive will keep you happy. Success is likely in educational pursuits. Your reputation will grow through writing, intellectual work and similar activities. You will maintain cordial relations with senior officials at work, opening doors to progress. Your hard work and positive attitude will help you overcome difficult situations. Be careful while handling financial transactions. Married life will remain pleasant, and the two of you will enjoy a positive image in society. Take care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Favourable circumstances will prevail for you. You may participate in a sports activity today. Businesspersons may get an excellent opportunity to expand their ventures by associating with a reputed company. A business-related journey may be required. You will meet experienced individuals who will prove beneficial in the future. Your business is likely to generate good profits. Your financial condition will show positive results. Problems in married life may begin resolving on their own. A sudden piece of good news will bring happiness to the family.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a positive day for you. Your coordination with colleagues at work will remain strong. Seniors will be pleased with your performance. There are chances of a promotion and even a salary hike. Wise decisions at the workplace will bring favourable results. Support from your spouse will encourage you to move forward. Avoid eating outside food during this period. Software engineers will work diligently in their field. You may consider taking up a part-time job to meet your needs.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today brings happiness and positivity. You will feel energetic and enthusiastic. Whatever task you undertake today is likely to be completed ahead of schedule. Engineers of this zodiac sign will use their experience effectively. Taking your spouse's advice in an important matter will prove beneficial. It will be a favourable day for those working in private jobs. You may have important discussions with senior officials. Planned tasks will be completed on time, and your confidence will increase.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will bring pleasant moments. Avoid wasting your time on unnecessary activities. Restarting a stalled project may prove beneficial. You may plan a romantic evening with your spouse. The day is favourable for computer science students. The harder you work, the better results you will achieve. Circumstances will work in your favour today. Helping a needy person will make you feel good. The day will be wonderful for love partners.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be a very special day for you. People of this zodiac sign will receive positive results from their hard work, boosting their confidence. It is a favourable day to start a new plan that could bring considerable benefits in the future. You will receive blessings from the elders in your family. Students will remain busy with their studies. The day may be slightly hectic, but you will spend the evening enjoying quality time with your family. You may also read a literary book.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)