Horoscope today, June 13, 2026: Taurus may see financial gains, Leo to stay positive

New Delhi:

Saturday falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha. The Trayodashi Tithi will remain until 4:08 PM today. Sukarma Yoga will prevail until 5:29 PM, while Krittika Nakshatra will remain in effect until 1:17 AM. In addition, Masik Shivratri Vrat will be observed today.

Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how June 13, 2026, will be for you and what measures can help make your day better. Also find out your lucky colour and lucky number.

Aries

Today will be filled with fresh enthusiasm. Your cheerful nature will keep others happy. Money that had been stuck for a long time may finally return to you, improving your financial situation. You may plan an outing with your family. Children will remain busy with games and activities at home. Meeting an experienced person may help you find solutions to several problems. Your spouse will pay special attention to you and listen carefully to what you have to say. The day will also be favourable for students.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

Today will be favourable for you. Avoid getting entangled in old issues. Businesspeople travelling for work are likely to gain financially. Your interest in social activities will increase. There is a possibility of meeting someone who may help your business grow. Your personality may attract people towards you. Avoid rushing through office work. New happiness will enter your married life, and support from your spouse will keep you pleased.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini

Today will be excellent for you. Support from influential people will double your enthusiasm. You may consider purchasing a new house and discuss the idea with family members. Children will make you proud with their achievements. Small gestures of affection and generosity will make the day special. Learn to make the best use of your time. Try to do something creative today. Those involved in the dry fruits business are likely to earn good profits and may plan to expand further.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer

Today will be wonderful for you. Your spouse’s loving behaviour will make the day pleasant. Those running a business with relatives or close associates should focus on maintaining good coordination. Use your time and energy to help others, but avoid getting involved in matters that do not concern you. Spending joyful moments with your spouse will make you feel content. You may also think about giving a new direction to your business and seek advice from an experienced person.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Leo

Today will be better for you. To enjoy life fully, keep your ambitions under control. Practising yoga will help improve your spiritual, mental and physical well-being. Financial gains through the assistance of a woman are possible in business or employment. Maintain a positive outlook while working. Job seekers may secure employment through someone's recommendation. Students will remain focused on their studies. Lovers may go out together and exchange gifts.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo

Today will be a busy day. Do not ignore household needs. Your family has high expectations from you, so you may need to work a little harder. Couples will value each other’s emotions, bringing more sweetness into their relationship. You will get an opportunity to spend quality time with your spouse. You may also have a long phone conversation with a close relative and share important developments in your life.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Libra

Today will be special. If you are planning a trip or outing, it will be enjoyable and peaceful. You may visit the market to purchase home décor items. Increased workload at the office could make you return home late. Someone may be more interested in speaking than listening to you today. You may plan to meet your friends. Conversations with elders in the family will be pleasant and may provide useful information.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio

Today will be good for you. You may reinvest profits earned from business back into your venture. You may seek advice from a sibling regarding an important task. Spending time with your spouse will strengthen your relationship. A family outing is also possible. Students preparing for competitive examinations are likely to achieve success. Positive changes in your partner’s behaviour will make you happy. Law students will have a particularly favourable day.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius

Today will be average. Unexpected expenses may create some concern, but you will soon bring things under control. Someone may disagree with you because of your harsh behaviour. Take some time to reflect on your strengths and weaknesses. This will bring positive changes to your personality. Your energetic approach at work will impress colleagues, and your boss is likely to appreciate your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn

Today will be favourable. A neighbour may ask for your help. Spending time with an elder family member may help you understand household issues better. You may dedicate the day to improving your personality. Students will successfully complete a college project. Those who have recently graduated may apply for a competitive examination and begin preparing for it. Married life will remain happy and harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius

Today will be average. Previous investments will prove beneficial and bring prosperity. You may take financial matters more seriously than usual and think of ways to improve them. You may plan an outing with a friend. It is a good day to do something new and creative. Your spouse may seek your advice on an important task, and your guidance will prove effective. You will enjoy a variety of delicious dishes with your family at home.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 6

Pisces

Today will be good for you. People around you will encourage and appreciate your work. Try to control your temper at home, as it will help maintain a pleasant family atmosphere. Meeting new people may bring freshness into your life and keep you cheerful. Finding an old item at home may make you happy today. A friend may surprise you with a unique gift. The day will be excellent for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)