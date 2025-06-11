Horoscope Today, June 12: Complicated matters to solve for Cancerians, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 12, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Pratipada date of Ashadh Krishna Paksha and Thursday. The Pratipada date will remain till 2:28 pm today. Shubh yoga will remain till 2:05 pm today. Also, Moola Nakshatra will remain till 9:57 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 12, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today, your day has brought good moments. If you start the stopped work again, then it can be beneficial. Today, there will be a busy routine, yet you will fulfil your responsibilities well. Today, there will be a happy atmosphere in the house due to the arrival of special guests. If you are planning a trip for some purpose, then it will be excellent. The more hard work you do, the better the results you will get. You will feel very good by helping a needy person. Do not let negative thoughts come to your mind today. There are chances of monetary gains, and expenses are also going to increase. Students of this zodiac sign need to study by planning for the future today.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. You will make new friends in college with whom you will get along well. The business of electronics traders will grow rapidly. Today, instead of changing the way of working, you will focus on the current situation. Today, while taking any decision in business work, definitely take the advice of family members, and you will get a proper solution. You will get success even after some difficulties in your official work. Today, a new energy will flow inside you, and you will get positive experiences. You will get positive results from the hard work done today. People associated with the banking sector may get some good news. There is a lot of possibility of promotion.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a very special day for you. Today, the desire to learn new things will increase your experience even more. Today, if there is any problem, the help of experienced people will solve the problem. Today, political and social contacts will prove beneficial for you. People of this zodiac sign will get positive results from hard work, which will increase confidence. You will be interested in all the work, so you can plan to travel with your family. Today you can read a literary book.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you can get some good opportunities to make your life better. Any complicated matter in the office can be solved today. Today is the best time to prove yourself the best in the office. People doing jobs will behave well with their superiors and complete their work on time. You can get a chance to connect with new people related to business. You will get success with your hard work, which will make you feel relaxed.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today is going to be a happy day for you. The ongoing tussle in married life will end, and the relationship with the spouse will become stronger. Today, there is a need to do proper brainstorming for future work plans in business. Today, you will give priority to the decisions of colleagues and your spouse in business work. Today, a plan related to some auspicious work will be made at home, and there will be a pleasant atmosphere. Students will show their efficiency through a competition today. Today, your health will be good, which will make you feel better.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Your day has brought happiness to your family members. Today, the rules made for your daily routine will give you relief, and the work will be completed systematically. Today, investing in a special policy will prove beneficial shortly. Today, the matter related to ancestral property can be resolved through mutual mediation. Parents will be happy with your hard work, and you will also get their support in all your work. Your hard work to increase the business will be successful, and you will feel good.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today it will be difficult to take out time for important work, but you will get time after noon. People associated with real estate can get beneficial deals today. Today, you will need to be careful while doing paperwork at the workplace. Today, with the support of your spouse and family members, there will be a pleasant situation at home. Today, you can adopt new methods to do something new, and it will be easy to work. Your presence in a meeting will be beneficial for people. People of this zodiac who are property dealers will have to wait a little more for a good deal. Students will be interested in studies today, set new goals and start their efforts from today itself.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 1

Scorpio

Today your day will be fine. Today, your mind will be happy, and you will get success in your educational work. Your respect will increase due to writing, intellectual work, etc. Today, think before trusting anyone. Today, along with personal work, household responsibilities will also increase. Today, some opposing people can spread rumours to weaken you emotionally. You will maintain harmony with the officers at the workplace. You will get opportunities for progress. Be careful about your health. Follow the routine of regular meditation.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Conditions will be favourable for you. Today, you have to keep the activities confidential and also not ignore the activities around you. Today, do not expect help from others and have faith in your work ability. Keep in mind that your stubbornness can spoil your work. You will have a good time in entertainment with family members. Those doing business will get a golden opportunity to grow their business by joining a good company. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family due to the sudden good news.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 9

Capricorn

Today will be a positive day for you. You will have a good relationship with your colleagues in the office. Software engineers will work hard in their field. There may be some confusion at the beginning of the day, but family will help. Working on a new plan today can give good results. You will accept challenges and be creative. The hard work of the students of this zodiac will pay off. Today, you can do a part-time job to fulfil your needs.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 2

Aquarius

Today has brought happiness to you. Today, you will have more responsibilities, which you will also fulfil to a great extent. By connecting with new people, you will also get many great information. Today, by spending some time in spiritual activities, you will feel peace within yourself. You will feel full of energy. The work you do today will be completed before time, and there will be talks with the officials on special matters. Today, many positive feelings will come to your mind. Married natives of this zodiac sign should give more and more time to their spouses, and sweetness in relationships will increase. The financial side will remain strong.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 1

Pisces

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today, you will have to make more efforts to organise business activities. You will make the quality of your work even better. You will have proper coordination in partnership-related business. People of this zodiac sign need to understand their responsibilities and complete the work on time. Lovemates will plan to go out today. There are chances of great success for students preparing for competitive exams. Financial strength will remain. You will benefit from any new technology related to communication.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)