Horoscope Today, June 12: Aries to Pisces, know your daily astrology forecast, lucky colour and lucky number

New Delhi:

Today falls on the Dwadashi Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha, which will remain in effect until 7:37 pm. The Bharani Nakshatra will prevail throughout the day and continue until 4:06 am the next morning. The day also marks the observance of Pradosh Vrat, making it spiritually significant for many devotees. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the planetary influences bring different energies for each zodiac sign. Read on to know what the stars have in store for you today.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today brings fresh enthusiasm and positivity for Aries natives. Those who have been worried about a particular issue for a long time may finally find a solution. You may feel mentally unsettled because of people's opinions and comments about you. Students will stay focused on their studies, making family members proud. You will spend quality time with your spouse and maintain harmony within the family. Your health is expected to remain good throughout the day.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 9

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day looks promising for Taurus natives. Your hard work will help you move ahead in business, and you may receive some good news today. Spending time with your children and understanding their feelings will strengthen your bond. Discussions regarding your marriage or relationship may soon move towards a positive outcome. Your planned tasks will be completed on time, and finishing a few ahead of schedule will make you happy. Avoid outside food as much as possible. You may also plan to watch a movie with friends. Elderly people are likely to notice an improvement in their health.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini natives can expect a wonderful day. You will fulfil your personal responsibilities with sincerity. Politicians under this sign are likely to receive public support and appreciation for their work. Family relationships will become stronger, while married life will be filled with greater happiness and understanding. Business owners may see an increase in sales and income. Your physical and mental health will remain strong. Those in love may decide to give their relationship another chance after understanding their mistakes.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring happiness and emotional satisfaction. Although your work may progress slowly, your relationships with friends will remain strong. You will enjoy making efforts to keep everyone in the family happy. Your caring and cooperative nature will stand out. Good academic results of your daughter may create a joyful atmosphere at home. Confusions will reduce, and you may recover money that was earlier lent to a relative. Incomplete plans will also move towards completion. The blessings of elders will help remove negativity from your life.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today

The day will be cheerful and rewarding for Leo natives. Those involved in the electronics business are likely to earn profits. Warmth and affection will increase in married life, and you may enjoy dinner outside in the evening. Your bond with children will become stronger. Teachers facing transfer-related issues may finally get the posting they desire. Financial stability will improve, and business opportunities will bring success. Misunderstandings between lovers are likely to end. Your health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives will have a pleasant day. Your speech may sound harsh at times, so try to remain affectionate while dealing with others. People suffering from stomach issues should avoid oily food. You will experience happiness through your children. New sources of income may emerge. Spending quality time with your spouse will strengthen your relationship. Guidance from elders and new contacts will prove beneficial. Friends will support you at every step.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

The day is expected to be favourable for Libra natives. You may get an opportunity to participate in an important discussion where your contribution will be appreciated. A close friend may approach you to talk about a special matter. Think carefully before making important decisions today. Your expenses may exceed your income. Students should avoid being careless about their studies. Those planning to buy a vehicle may have to wait a little longer.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives will experience a mixed day. You are likely to succeed in completing your planned tasks. Matters related to property and land may move forward quickly. A family dispute regarding property could be resolved with the help of senior family members. You will receive full support from your siblings and feel happy as one of your mother's wishes comes true. Those in love may enjoy a shopping outing and buy many things together.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day will bring peace and happiness for Sagittarius natives. You will receive support from your son, and sweetness in relationships will increase. Construction-related work is likely to be completed soon. Those associated with politics may see their influence grow in society, and people will appreciate their efforts. You may receive news related to a promotion today. Maintain a good record at the workplace. Ongoing differences in married life are likely to end, bringing better understanding with your spouse. Property dealers may finally close a pending deal.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives are set for an excellent day. Success will come in whichever field you put your efforts into. Long-standing problems may come to an end, and new opportunities for growth will appear. Financial progress is indicated. You will remain cheerful, and there is a possibility of finalising a deal with a major company. Married life will bring happiness and satisfaction. Students will receive help from friends, strengthening their bond. Your health will remain stable, while women will complete their responsibilities on time.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives can look forward to a productive day. Your planned tasks will be completed one after another, keeping you satisfied. Business may witness positive changes, leading to higher income. Students preparing for competitive exams should continue their preparations wisely. Those in love may reconnect with their partner over a phone call after a long time. You will make sincere efforts to fulfil your responsibilities towards your parents. Sudden financial gains may strengthen your financial position. You may also order something of your choice online today.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 4

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives are likely to enjoy a pleasant day. Special guests may visit your home, keeping you busy with preparations. Those interested in writing poetry may find a platform to showcase their talent with the help of a friend. Married life will be filled with happiness. Government employees may receive a salary hike, and good news could arrive soon. Your health will remain fit. Students are likely to achieve favourable results in an examination.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)