Horoscope Today, June 11: Scorpians to receive good news, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 11, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is Wednesday, the full moon date of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. Purnima Tithi will remain till 1:14 pm today. Today is the full moon of bathing donation. Today, there will be Sadhya Yoga till 2:04 pm. Also, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain till 8:11 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Sant Kabir Jayanti. We will discuss this in detail. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 11, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today, your day will be mixed. Today, you should control your expenses. You should avoid being hasty in any decision. People of this zodiac who are writers, their poems will be liked by more and more people, and you can also be honoured by an institution. Today, the blessings of parents will help you reach your destination. You will get help from friends with some work. Children can share something with you, and you should listen to them carefully.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today, you will spend time with family members, and the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. You can think about starting some work afresh. Today, you will make changes in your routine. Today, your work will get completed on time. Lovemates will respect each other's feelings to make their relationship stronger today. Money stuck for a long time can be recovered today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you can make some changes at the workplace; this will benefit you. Today, you may be inclined towards spirituality. Everything will remain good in the family. You will get new opportunities for growth in the workplace. Today will be a great day for those who are associated with health services. You may get an offer of transfer to your desired place. You will be interested in social work, and you will also join an organisation.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today, your close friend may come to meet you, you can share some of your things with him, and your mind will be light. Today, you may get help from a relative in solving family problems. The day is good for students; obstacles in studies can be removed with someone's help. You need to focus on your work without worrying too much about the results.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you take up today, it will be completed, along with that, the pace of other work will remain intact. The marriage of those people of this zodiac who are unmarried will be finalised. If you are a student and want to take tuition classes for any subject, then you can start from today. Today, you will have to go to an office meeting, and you will be successful in making everyone understand your point.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, people will pay full attention to what you say, and travel plans can be made. Some complicated situations related to money will be resolved today. Today, people around you will appreciate your behaviour. Today, you will finish some important work before time, and your seniors will appreciate your work. Today, you will be successful to a great extent in making others understand your point. In the evening, you will spend a pleasant time with your spouse.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today will be a day full of changes. Today will bring an important turn in life, due to which some changes are possible. You may have to make a big decision regarding your career. Keep in mind that whatever you do, do it thoughtfully. If you are working, then suddenly you can be sent out for some work. Today is going to be a good day for students; they will get better marks in any competitive exam.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 9

Scorpio

Today will bring a sign of new happiness in life. Today, your spouse will give you a big good news, and the rest of the family will also look very happy. There will be coordination between relationships and work. People of this zodiac sign in the manager position will handle their work well. Today, the pace of your business will increase, and you will also get opportunities to increase your income. Students preparing for IIT or any technical exam will get special support from their teachers today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, you will get the support of colleagues in the office, due to which your work will be completed on time. Your positive thoughts can influence someone. Your help will be beneficial for others. Students can make some changes regarding their studies. You will need help from someone to understand your difficult subjects. You will get help from your spouse with some household work. Today, you will get the support of an experienced person in completing a project.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 6

Capricorn

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, the advice of parents will prove beneficial in some work. People of this zodiac sign associated with sports can participate in a new activity. Today, you will think about your career. There is a possibility of an increase in your wealth. You will feel energetic in terms of health. For those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants, today will be a little better than before.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 9

Aquarius

Today will be a better day for you. Today, you will be given some such work in the office, which you will complete easily. Today, you can be consulted as an expert on some matter. Your married life will remain better. Businessmen of this zodiac sign will get some new experiences at work, and work will also run better. Those who want to shift their business or want to open another branch can plan for it today.

Lucky Colour- Silver

Lucky Number- 8

Pisces

Today can be spent travelling. This travel can be related to some office work. Today, you will be in the mood for some fun, which will keep you happy. Children of this zodiac can participate in a drawing competition. There is a possibility of meeting an old friend. There can be some newness in everyday life. You will be successful in completing most of the household tasks. Today will prove to be a day of success for the students.

Lucky Colour- Navy Blue

Lucky Number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)