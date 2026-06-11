Horoscope Today, June 11, 2026: Career, finance and relationship predictions for every zodiac sign

New Delhi:

The day falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha, with the Tithi remaining in effect until 10:37 pm. Shobhan Yoga will prevail after 1 am, while Revati Nakshatra will continue until 8:17 am before Ashwini Nakshatra takes over. Devotees will also observe the Purushottami Kamala Ekadashi fast today. Astrologically, the day is expected to be favourable for Aries, Gemini and Leo natives, while Cancer and Capricorn may experience mixed results.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring happiness and positivity. Students may feel relieved from recent pressures and could even plan a new study schedule. You will prefer to stay focused on work and avoid unnecessary distractions. Be cautious while dealing with money and avoid trusting people too easily in financial matters. Think carefully before lending money. You may plan a visit to a religious place with your spouse. Any ongoing problem is likely to find a solution soon.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day will work in your favour, and things are likely to progress according to your plans. Your interest in social activities may increase. Your spouse will extend full support in your work, while business partnerships could bring gains. You will make an effort to understand situations more clearly. Family relationships are likely to improve, creating a harmonious atmosphere at home. Children may bring happiness, and you could come across an important confidential matter.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today looks favourable for business growth as new opportunities come your way. Money that was lent to someone may unexpectedly be returned. Prospects of financial gains through business dealings will improve, boosting your enthusiasm. Support from siblings will prove helpful. A family function may alter your schedule, but most pending tasks will be completed successfully. Misunderstandings in relationships are likely to end, strengthening your bond. New opportunities for financial gains may also arise.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day will bring mixed results. You will stay focused on completing your work and may receive support from luck in achieving your goals. Discussions at the workplace regarding an important task may be necessary. Opponents could be influenced by your plans. Those working in multinational companies are likely to have a productive day. Ongoing problems in life may begin to fade. Women planning to start their own business may find encouraging opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Leo Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be better than usual. Long-standing problems may finally be resolved, bringing peace of mind. A religious ceremony may be planned within the family. You will try to make positive changes to improve your life. Maintaining a healthy diet will help you stay fit. Positive changes in your behaviour may help you make new friends. You will get an opportunity to help others. Couples in love will respect each other's feelings, strengthening their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will begin on a cheerful note. A disagreement with a friend may finally come to an end. Those associated with politics or social work are likely to have a favourable day. Women will enjoy positive developments. Businesspersons may attend an important meeting. You could also plan a trip to a pleasant destination. Relief from a health issue is likely. Overall, the day looks rewarding.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

Libra Horoscope Today

The day will be filled with enthusiasm. You may earn significant profits in business, while rivals are likely to stay away from conflicts. Those associated with the timber trade may receive a major project. Writers may create a new story that gains appreciation from readers. The arrival of a new family member could bring joy to everyone. Artists and painters may get an opportunity to showcase their work at a major exhibition and receive recognition.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable for you. If you are travelling for business, seeking blessings from elders before leaving may prove beneficial. Your efforts are likely to succeed. Your spouse may receive a good career opportunity today. Those involved in the courier business are expected to benefit. Juniors at work may look up to you and try to learn from your dedication. Avoid oily and fried food to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day will be better than before. You will enjoy quality time with family members and may have a long conversation with your spouse, strengthening your relationship. A movie plan with friends at home is also possible. You may meet someone who could prove beneficial in the future. Success in an important task is likely, and fresh ideas may inspire you. Support from your parents will continue throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day will bring mixed results. Work done with concentration is likely to prove beneficial. The day looks pleasant for couples, who may also plan to visit a nice restaurant. Avoid ignoring important responsibilities. Your health is expected to remain stable. You will try to finish tasks in less time, while support from seniors at work may reduce your workload. You will fulfil your responsibilities efficiently. Those in the real estate business may launch a new housing project.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be excellent. You may share your thoughts with a close friend and could also learn a new skill that will benefit you in the future. You may consider buying a newly launched vehicle. Seeking advice from an expert on financial matters will prove helpful. Pending office work will be completed on time. The day will also be pleasant for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day will begin with renewed energy and enthusiasm. Your good behaviour will help strengthen your reputation in society. You may undertake decoration or renovation work at home. Contractors are likely to see financial gains today. Changes to your daily routine may prove beneficial. A new approach in business could increase profits. Your efforts in politics or public life may receive appreciation, enhancing your influence. The family atmosphere is expected to remain joyful and positive.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)