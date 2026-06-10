Horoscope today, June 10, 2026: Gemini may receive good news, Cancer could achieve a major success

New Delhi:

Today is Wednesday, the Dashami Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha. The Dashami Tithi will remain until 12:58 AM tonight. Saubhagya Yoga will prevail throughout the day and night until 4:03 AM tomorrow. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain until 9:22 AM, after which Revati Nakshatra will begin. In addition, Bhadra of Prithvi Lok will prevail from 1:47 PM until 12:58 AM tonight. Wednesday brings good news and new opportunities for many zodiac signs.

Read on to know how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs in matters related to career, business, education, family and finances.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. You will help someone today, which will keep you feeling positive throughout the day. Any task you begin today is likely to be completed on time. There is a possibility of starting a new relationship. You will also try to improve your close relationships and are likely to succeed. Your work will be appreciated at the office. Those associated with the government sector will work in a positive atmosphere and remain focused on their responsibilities.

Lucky Colour - Maroon

Lucky Number - 3

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be an average day for you. You may buy a gift for your mother, which will make her happy. Avoid lending money to anyone today, as it will be beneficial for you. A pending task is likely to be completed. Listen more than you speak today, as you may learn something important. Some new people may wish to connect with you. Those involved in poetry may receive appreciation for an old poem, keeping them cheerful. Your expenses may increase, but married life will remain wonderful.

Lucky Colour - Silver

Lucky Number - 4

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. You may receive good news through communication, creating a happy atmosphere in the family. Children may also bring positive news. The day will be good for students of arts, and new ideas may come to mind. Those looking for a job may find one today. Your financial position will remain strong. There are chances of your business growing significantly. People interested in music may have a good day and could even receive an offer from the film industry.

Lucky Colour - White

Lucky Number - 7

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be a golden day for you. A friend may seek financial help, and you are unlikely to disappoint them. The efforts you have made regarding your career and personal life may start bearing fruit. A major achievement could come your way, bringing happiness. You may even host a small celebration at home. Those associated with architecture may get an opportunity to work on a new project at the office.

Lucky Colour - Brown

Lucky Number - 8

Leo horoscope today

Today will be a normal day for you. You may think of a new way to complete a task, helping you finish it more easily and on time. In the evening, you may plan to attend a birthday party. Students will have a good day, and their creative abilities will remain strong. Builders may benefit greatly from a new contract. You may participate in a social event and could decorate your home according to a festival, bringing happiness and prosperity.

Lucky Colour - Peach

Lucky Number - 6

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be filled with enthusiasm. You may need someone's help to gain profits in business. Stay away from arguments so that you can focus on your work. You will get a chance to showcase your abilities. Traders are likely to earn good profits, improving their financial condition. Students will have a better day and may make new friends in college. Financially, success is indicated, and your work will be completed efficiently.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 2

Libra horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. You may have to work harder to achieve your targets. No matter how difficult the work is, maintain your concentration. You may receive a new project at the office, and colleagues will assist you in completing it. Happiness from children is indicated. Your father's blessings will remain with you. Trust your abilities, and you can achieve a lot. Help will come easily in difficult situations. Your material comforts are likely to increase.

Lucky Colour - Magenta

Lucky Number - 5

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be excellent for you. You may prefer spending more time in solitude. A plan created by you will prove beneficial for your business. You may think of undertaking a bigger and more unique project. Women of this sign engaged in business will remain busy but will spend the evening with their family. Support from senior officials at work will help resolve pending matters. You may also work on some new ideas today.

Lucky Colour - Golden

Lucky Number - 4

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be wonderful for you. The completion of an important task will boost your confidence. Be mindful of your budget before making any investment. Those employed may receive opportunities for promotion and could also face a transfer. You will get a chance to express your opinions before your family, and people will be impressed by your plans. Your financial side will remain strong. Maintain control over your speech.

Lucky Colour - Black

Lucky Number - 9

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be better for you. Trust yourself rather than giving priority to others' opinions in important matters, and you are likely to benefit. You may lend money to a friend today, but ensure proper written documentation. Your spouse will support you in an important task. Guests may arrive at your home, creating a festive atmosphere. Women planning to start an online business may find favourable opportunities today. A long-pending task is likely to be completed.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 1

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be filled with happiness. Lovers may plan to go on a long drive. Guests may visit your home, forcing you to make changes to your schedule. Mothers may spend time telling moral stories to their children. Material comforts will remain intact. Women involved in business are likely to see profitable opportunities. Spend some time in devotion and prayer to maintain peace of mind. You may participate in social activities and earn respect in society.

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky Number - 7

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be special for you. You will learn from past mistakes and move forward with a fresh perspective. Important tasks may keep you busy throughout the day. Your enthusiasm for new ventures will increase. Patience will be necessary today, and you will see its benefits in the future. You may obtain something you have long desired, bringing happiness. Remain dedicated to your work and business, which will increase your sense of satisfaction and contentment.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with extensive expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's programme Bhavishyavani.)