Horoscope Today, June 1: Gemini to gain profit, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 1, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Today is the sixth day of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha on Sunday. The sixth date will remain till 8 pm tonight. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 9:11 am today. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 9:37 pm tonight. We will discuss this in detail further.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for Aries people. Today, you will get relief from a long-standing problem, and your cleverness and ability will be appreciated. Today, with the guidance of an experienced person, the pending work related to the purchase and sale of property will be completed. You will meet some special people, and there will also be a discussion on special issues, which will be positive. In the evening, an entertainment program can also be made with the family. Today, you are going to get some good news. You will get the help of your colleagues in business and will get maximum profit.

Lucky Colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 9

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, there will be a situation of running around throughout the day, but the work will also go on smoothly. You will remain busy with your work with understanding and tactfulness. Today, there will be a busy routine, but you will also complete your tasks easily. Today, some plans will be made regarding changes in the workplace and working in a planned manner will also give you success as per your wish. Today, while taking any big decision, do not make the mistake of ignoring the opinion of your well-wishers. Today, due to your achievements, there will be a happy atmosphere in the family. You will get advice from elders on some work, which will benefit you.

Lucky Colour - Golden

Lucky number - 2

Gemini

Today is going to be a special day for you. When planning any new investment, you can get a good profit. There will be a festive atmosphere due to getting good news about the arrival of a little guest in the house. You will get success in the work done with the blessings of your parents. Today, while taking any special decision, it would be better if you took the advice of an experienced person; this will also make the work easier. People preparing for the exam competition will need to work hard. Today, you will be able to get your work done by others. Those who work in textiles will get a good profit today.

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky number - 3

Cancer

Cancer people, today is going to be a good day for you. If you attend any function today, your presence will be valued. Businessmen doing the courier business will benefit today. People associated with politics will dominate society today. You can get the stuck money today. However, there will be challenges at the beginning of the day, but with the help of an experienced person, the path will become easier, and you will also achieve success in your work. The atmosphere at home will be relaxing. Women of this zodiac can start their own business, there will be more profit. Avoid taking decisions in haste; do your work only after thinking.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky number - 9

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Complete your project with seriousness and honesty at the workplace; at this time, there are chances of your progress as well. Today time is in your favour. Work will be done easily,y and you will get an opportunity to work on a new plan. Important decisions taken related to family and finance will be positive, and any problems going on for some time will also be resolved. Today, there will be a happy and peaceful atmosphere at home. Do not trust any unknown person too much today, you may suffer a loss.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky number - 1

Virgo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, you will talk to your elder brother about property, and some plans related to finance will be made. Today, your passion for work will give you the ability to work hard. Today is a favourable time to go on any official trip. Today, there will be a feeling of love and harmony among family members. Lovemates will respect and trust each other's feelings. Today you will be selected in an interview and will get a good job. You will get health benefits.

Lucky Colour - Maroon

Lucky number - 3

Libra

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today, you will improve the relationship by thinking deeply about a close person. There will be responsibilities today, but instead of running away from them, you will try to fulfil them in a better way. Do not take any decision in haste and emotionally today. Today, businesswomen have to maintain family and business harmony. Any official trip will be beneficial. With the blessings of parents, you can also get a gift, etc. You will plan to go on a trip with your friends. Seeing the hard work and dedication of teachers, respect will increase among the people.

Lucky Colour - Brown

Lucky number - 6

Scorpio

Today is going to be a normal day for Scorpio people. Today, instead of panicking in any negative situation, find a solution to it, then you will get a solution soon. There will be a big expense due to the breakdown of a vehicle or any expensive equipment. Today, by making some changes in your routine, new opportunities are going to come. Afternoon, you are also going to get some good news related to your future. Efforts made for any of your special missions will be successful. Women's interest in religious works will increase. Give your time to children so that you can get their love as much as possible.

Lucky Colour - Peach

Lucky number - 7

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, your financial condition will remain strong, and you can go to the market to buy goods. Today, there will be discussions on the work system related to the use of new technology in business. Your hard work will continue to give momentum to the plan. You will get a chance to meet your lovemate. Today, by following the advice and guidance of the elders of the house, you will also get solutions. Today is a very special day for the people of this zodiac who work in big companies. The problems going on in life will be resolved soon.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky number - 5

Capricorn

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, before doing any work, you will get proper information related to it, and then work on it. This will give you better results. New sources of income will be created. The love and blessings of the elders in the house will also maintain a peaceful atmosphere. You can achieve success in completing any pending work. Today, in your difficult circumstances, your family will be in front of you as a shield; this will give you courage. Health-related problems will go away today. You will be energetic.

Lucky Colour - Silver

Lucky number - 7

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get the support of your spouse in project work. Positive thinking will help you live life. Today, you will have a special contribution in making a big decision both at home and outside. If money is stuck somewhere, then try to recover it; you may succeed. You will contribute to a religious institution. There are also chances of auspicious events. Married life will be happy, you will understand each other better.

Lucky Colour - White

Lucky number - 8

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will breathe a sigh of relief after reaching a consensus on an important issue with family members. You will keep forgiving the mistakes of the younger ones and will follow the guidance of senior people. Make a proper outline of any plan first, then work on it later. If you are planning to invest in a policy today, then the day is auspicious. You will get an opportunity to meet a close relative. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour - Black

Lucky number - 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)