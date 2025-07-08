Horoscope Today, July 9: New projects in business for Cancer, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 9, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is Wednesday, the Chaturdashi date of Ashadh Shukla Paksha. Chaturdashi's date will remain till 1:37 am today. Brahma Yoga will remain till 10:09 pm tonight. Also, today after crossing the whole day and night, Moola Nakshatra will remain till 4:50 am in the morning. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 9, 2025, is for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you will try to settle the work peacefully and can also settle old liabilities. Today you will get success to a great extent in understanding the feelings of your spouse. Today you should maintain patience and understanding. Today, your money can be spent on family work. Take any decision peacefully today. If you keep your speech sweet, then it is good for you. Today you will complete the work on time, due to which you can start other work as well. Today you can also start your own business with your spouse.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 08

Taurus

Today your increased morale will bring you success in some important work and your day will be better. With the support of parents, there will be growth in the field of business. Your financial condition will be strong. Today you may get a chance to do some entertaining work. Children may insist on playing a game with you. You will achieve success in the field of education. People will praise your work. You will be happy at the workplace. Meeting new people will be beneficial. Ways to move forward in your career will open.

Lucky colour- Sky blue

Lucky number- 05

Gemini

Today the situation will be better in terms of work. You will feel healthy and your day will be great. You can go on a trip to a religious place with your spouse, this will keep your relationship strong. Your financial condition will also be strong. Parents will be happy with your hard work. You will also get their support in all work. Teachers will stand with you for better results in the field of education. Your hard work to expand the business will be successful. Today you can think of buying a new house, today you will get a good deal. Students will start a new course today, which will give a new direction to their lives.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 05

Cancer

Today your day will be fine. Spouse's advice can be beneficial at work. It will be better for you to work wisely in financial matters. You can benefit from implementing new projects in business. Parents' health will improve. There will be support from colleagues in the office, everyone will work together. You should try to maintain better relations with the officers. Today, a friend can help you with your work, you will like it.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 01

Leo

Today your day will be great. You will go to a religious place with family for darshan, and family love will increase. If you do any work with a calm mind today, it will be completed soon. Before making any family decision, definitely take the opinion of the elders of the house. Businessmen can make some big changes for their business benefit today, which will bring good profits in the coming time. You will leave the house with the blessings of your parents, and today, much of your spoiled work will be done. Today, you should make a decision related to your personal life after thinking carefully. Today you will be happy to meet a friend after a long time.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 09

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. You will get full support of luck. Your financial condition will be strong and you will get money in business. You may meet someone who will give you a lot of benefits in future. Today people will be impressed by your creativity. Your relatives will fully support you. Circumstances will be more favourable for married life. Your life partner will appreciate your feelings. Lovemates will keep each other company today, and you will also get the support of the family. Today you will get help from colleagues in the office, which will help you do better work.

Lucky colour- white

Lucky number- 08

Libra

Today some new changes can happen in your life. You can get good news in business. Today you will meet an old friend. You can also plan to go somewhere with your spouse, and the relationship will remain better. Today you should keep your focus on your goal. You can move forward in life by getting help from someone. The day will be good in terms of health and you will get happiness from children. Today, you will get good results from the work done in the past. Today you will help one of your friends financially. Children will spend a good time with the elders of the house today, from whom they will try to learn a lot.

Lucky colour- silver

Lucky number- 09

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. Today you can get some good opportunities to make your life better. Today you can get good news from children. You can make a big decision regarding some work in the house. There will be peace and happiness in family life. Any complicated matter in the office can be resolved today. Today you may have to travel to another city for some office work. Women will attend a musical concert today. Today you will be more interested in creative work. Today you will be a little more sensitive towards your spouse.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 04

Sagittarius

Today is going to be an auspicious day for you. You will work hard to complete a task. Today you can handle household responsibilities well and you will be successful to a great extent in completing your work. Today you have to be positive on every matter from your side and also be patient and polite. Today you can talk to friends about any of your old problems, and you can also get a solution. Today in school, children will charm everyone through their art. Your relationship with the neighbour will be good, due to which the environment around will be good.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 06

Capricorn

Today will be your lucky day. In some cases, hard work will be more and you will get good results. You can also take advice from someone for new work. You can also get new income sources. Today your interest in work can increase further. Today you are likely to get monetary benefits. Today you will meet a special friend, meeting whom you will be happy. Today is a day full of success for architects and engineers. Due to your courageous nature, today you will solve a big problem. Your contribution to society will remain intact, which will help the helpless people.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 07

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you are also likely to participate in religious activities. Today you can benefit from talking or consulting with your loved ones. Today you will think about important work and relationships and make new plans. Today you can be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others. Today, there are chances of ending job-related problems. Your mind will be focused on work, and you can achieve success with the help of your father. Today you may be confused in some matters. But today you can take expert advice for making investments, which will benefit you greatly. Problems related to student life will be solved, and you will get the support of seniors.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 03

Pisces

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you will find a way out of the obstacles coming in the workplace. You will use your energy in good works. You can take part in some social work. Government employees of this zodiac sign are likely to get benefits. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse, today is a good day for children. You will get financial benefits by getting a big offer. Family members will have expectations from you for some special work, which you will complete well. Today you will cook the food of the children's choice, which will make them very happy. Today will be a happy day for students, they will get good marks in the test.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 01