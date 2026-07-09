Horoscope Today, July 9, 2026: Know what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today is the Navami Tithi of the Ashadha Krishna Paksha and Thursday. The Navami Tithi will remain until 10:38 AM, after which the Dashami Tithi will begin. The Sukarma Yoga will continue until 10:12 AM, followed by the Dhriti Yoga. The Ashwini Nakshatra will remain until 2:56 PM.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the day will be favourable for property dealers born under the Aries sign. Taurus businesspeople are likely to gain financially, while the day will also be excellent for Gemini and Cancer natives. Read on to find out today's horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring new changes into your life. It will be a favourable day for property dealers, with a strong possibility of unexpected financial gain. Your workload may increase today, but the more effort you put into your work, the better the results will be. Your juniors may also approach you to learn from your experience. Advice from an experienced person will prove beneficial. Your financial position will remain strong. Women of this zodiac sign may receive a pleasant surprise from their spouse, keeping them cheerful throughout the day. Happiness will increase in your married life. Those in love may plan an outing together.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be an excellent day for you. It will be favourable for businesspeople, with strong chances of financial gain. Your efforts to expand your business are likely to achieve considerable success. Before making any important decision, seek advice from an experienced person. A major property-related matter is likely to be resolved today. It is also a good day to take new initiatives at work, as there are chances of gaining benefits. Positive changes in your career are likely, opening new opportunities for progress. Your respect and reputation will increase. Take special care of the health of the elderly members of your family.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. Your confidence will be reflected in your work. You will be able to impress others with your communication skills. A pending task will be completed with the help of your elder brother. Students of this zodiac sign are likely to receive good news related to competitive examinations. Years of hard work will finally pay off, bringing great happiness. Your spouse's advice will prove beneficial today. Opponents are likely to keep their distance. You may meet some experienced people today. The family atmosphere will remain pleasant, and your financial position will be strong.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will bring new happiness into your life. A task that you started earlier is likely to be completed today, bringing positive results. Remain patient and move with the flow of time. While making family decisions, keep your emotions under control. New opportunities for progress will come your way. Your ability to face difficult situations with courage will earn you recognition. Those associated with small-scale industries are likely to make good profits today. Spending the evening playing with children will help ease your worries and bring mental peace. You may also go out with friends.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be an average day. Businesspeople of this zodiac sign are advised to keep their plans confidential, as this will help ensure success. Previously planned tasks will be completed today. Before investing in any venture, carry out thorough research. Avoid unnecessary shopping today to maintain your financial stability. The arrival of a special relative at home will bring happiness, and you will enjoy delicious food together. You may also discover additional sources of income, strengthening your bank balance. Your spouse will help you with an important task, making it easier to complete.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. Your spouse may do something today that will make you feel delighted. Certain developments in your business today will prove beneficial in the future. Your health is expected to remain excellent. Starting a new venture will be advantageous, and there are fresh opportunities for financial gain. It will be a favourable day for engineers of this zodiac sign. You may receive an offer to teach at a reputed college. Spending time with your family through entertainment and dinner will strengthen your relationships.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a lucky day for you. You will finally find answers to several unresolved questions, and confusion will come to an end. You may receive important information through social media or a phone call. A particular task is likely to bring significant benefits, and an unfinished assignment will also be completed. Your elder sister may offer more support than expected in a personal matter. Those in love may go on a picnic to their favourite place, while your spouse may surprise you with a lovely gift, bringing sweetness into your relationship. Your boss may consider you for a promotion after noticing your performance at work.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. If you act wisely, you are likely to benefit. It will be a favourable day for those working in the banking sector, with chances of promotion. New ideas for earning more money may come to mind. A friend will support you during a difficult situation, strengthening your bond. Avoid trusting people too quickly today, as someone may take advantage of your innocence. It is a day to act thoughtfully, so do not express your opinions unless necessary.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. You may receive a gift of your choice from an elderly member of the family. Your positive outlook will enhance your personality. If you are travelling today, the journey is likely to be beneficial. Before leaving, make sure you carry all the necessary documents. You may feel slightly lazy today, but your hard work will bring rewarding results. Your friendly nature will impress others. There may be challenges in your career. A distant relative may visit your home today, creating a cheerful atmosphere in the family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will bring new opportunities. It is an auspicious day for business growth, and it will be the right time to implement your existing plans. People around you will be pleased with you. Those associated with the tourism industry are likely to gain financially today. You will remain busy with business matters, and your work will progress as desired. Stay alert in your work, as an opponent may unsuccessfully attempt to harm your business. Students will receive help from their elder brother in completing a project. Your health will remain fine, but avoid taking on excessive work. Keeping your immune system strong will be important at this time.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a pleasant day for you. Your influence at the workplace will increase. Newly married couples of this zodiac sign may attend a social event, where they are likely to meet someone who will make them happy. Your parents' advice will prove valuable if you are planning a new business. Students will remain focused on their studies. Those studying away from home are likely to achieve significant success today. People associated with the agricultural sector may receive opportunities for financial gain. Those in love will understand each other's emotions better. Your health will remain normal.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today your mind will be more inclined towards spirituality. Your health will be better than before. Focus on the brighter side of situations, and you will notice that things are improving. You will enjoy laughter and light-hearted moments with friends at college, along with discussions on various topics. Avoid wasting time on unnecessary activities today, or much of your day may be spent on unproductive work. Working women will get an opportunity to showcase their abilities. You may help someone in need today, which will make you feel better about yourself and bring you happiness.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)