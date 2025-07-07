Horoscope Today, July 8: Business opportunities for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 8, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Trayodashi date of Ashadha Shukla Paksha on Tuesday. The Trayodashi date will remain till 12:39 pm tonight. Shukla Yoga will remain till 10:17 pm. Also, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain till 3:15 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Bhaum Pradosh fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 8, 2025, is for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today, you will start your day by helping a poor person. Today, due to a religious ritual in your house, there will be an atmosphere of devotion in the house. Misunderstandings in family relationships will be resolved today. People suffering from skin problems will consult a good doctor today. There is a possibility of a foreign trip with a business partner today. You will meet a very important person. If you keep a positive attitude, you will be successful in completing your tasks well, and your enthusiasm will also increase.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 05

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. You will get new opportunities to expand your business. You may suddenly get back the money you lent to someone today. The hope of getting benefits from someone in business will increase. You will get full support from your siblings. There may be a change in your schedule due to a function at home today. Most of the work that started earlier will be completed today. The misunderstandings in relationships will end today, which will increase the sweetness in your relationship. Also, today you will get new opportunities for monetary gain.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 04

Gemini

Today, all your planned work will be completed. You will have a good day. Many things can be beneficial for you today. You can think of investing money in a new business. Today is a great day for married people. You will get full support from your spouse. All your wishes related to education will be fulfilled. If you are preparing for a competition, then you will soon get the fruits of your hard work in the form of success.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 08

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Avoid overthinking and focus on your work; your social network will become stronger. You will meet experienced people in business, and you will get information related to business from them. Today, you will fully support your children in any decision. Misunderstandings in family relationships will be resolved today, and sweetness will increase in your relationship. Students can go somewhere on a school trip today. Today, your house will be filled with happiness.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 07

Leo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will go to a religious place with your parents. There is a possibility of a new guest coming to the house, which will make the family atmosphere pleasant. Hard work in any work will be successful. Travel in connection with new business will be beneficial today. If you move forward by taking advice from experienced people in business, you will make more profit. Your mind will be filled with enthusiasm due to the support of your spouse.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 02

Virgo

Today has brought a new gift of happiness for you. With the better advice of your spouse, you will get a new way to earn money. Today you need to work with restraint, keep patience, and everything will be fine. You should do yoga to keep yourself mentally fit. Also, today you will avoid taking any decision in haste. There will be a dilemma in your mind regarding your career, but it will be solved soon.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 03

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Whatever work you start today, you will definitely achieve success in it. Today is going to be a great day for those who are associated with government jobs. The obstacle to promotion for a long time will be removed today. Those who have just started a job will get the support of colleagues in the office. Students studying away from home need to work harder; you will soon get the benefits of your hard work.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 09

Scorpio

Today, a new idea may come to your mind for work. You can also start working on it soon. But by the end of the day, you may feel that none of your work has been completed, but you need to be patient. Today, before doing any work, make a blueprint of it. You will feel relieved after spending time with children in the evening. You can get a good deal on property.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 02

Sagittarius

Today, with your hard work, you will be able to live up to the expectations of the family. Your day will be better than before. You can achieve success in some important work today. Today will be a better day for the people of this zodiac associated with the media. Today, you can plan to go out somewhere with your loved one. Your boss can praise you for your work in the office.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 06

Capricorn

Today, your day is going to be better than the past days. You should avoid sharing your things with others. Today you need to do your work carefully. You can lend your hand in some social work. You will get success by working hard in the right direction. Students of this zodiac can get some good news. Your interest in studies can increase. You should be cautious while making any decisions.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 07

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. If you start any incomplete work today, it can be completed soon. You will be full of confidence. You can get a new opportunity for growth in the field. If the students of this zodiac sign prepare by making a plan, then good paths of career advancement can open up. Spending some time with family members will increase sweetness in relationships. You will get good profit in business today.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 01

Pisces

Today will be a mixed day for you. You may have to travel in connection with business. You should be polite while talking to someone. This will make an impression on people. If you are a builder, then today you should invest very thoughtfully. Before working on a project, you should prepare a work plan. This will benefit you at work. In terms of health, you may feel a little tired. You need to make changes in your lifestyle.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 06

