Horoscope Today, July 8, 2026: Know what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

The day begins with Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha, which will remain in effect until 12:22 PM. Revati Nakshatra will prevail until 4 PM. The day also marks Panchak and the observance of Shri Sheetalashtami Vrat. According to astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash, the planetary influences bring opportunities for growth, relationships, finances and health across all zodiac signs. Read on to find out what the stars have in store for you today, along with your lucky colour and lucky number.

Aries Horoscope Today

It will be a cheerful and rewarding day for you. The result of a competitive exam is likely to be in your favour. Those working in art and media may come across new career opportunities. Businesspersons are likely to achieve good success. You could also be entrusted with a new project, which you will complete efficiently and benefit from in the future.

People involved in the fruit business may see an increase in income. Family life will remain pleasant, while those in a relationship can look forward to a memorable day. Health-wise, relief from stomach-related issues is likely. Make sure you stay well hydrated.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring positive outcomes. You may make a fresh start in your business. Those associated with the jewellery trade are likely to enjoy excellent gains. Your influence in society will grow, and you may meet new people while learning valuable things.

Women, in particular, are likely to have a favourable day. Stay confident but avoid becoming overconfident. Family time will be enjoyable, and your financial position is expected to remain strong. Pay attention to your diet and avoid neglecting your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

It will be a productive and rewarding day. Business decisions related to expansion or change are likely to work in your favour. Focus on marketing-related activities for better results. A meeting with a senior official or politician could prove beneficial in the future.

Family life will remain harmonious, and your professional life is set to flourish. Your efforts are likely to bring greater rewards. Medical professionals may achieve significant success today. You may also plan an outing with your partner, although it could increase your expenses. Stay calm, avoid arguments, and maintain a healthy routine.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable for business and career. You may take important decisions to expand your business. Your skills and efficiency will receive appreciation at work. Matters related to your children's education or career are likely to move forward.

Your income and expenses will remain balanced, keeping your finances stable. A business trip may bring pleasant experiences and peace of mind. Those working in the hotel or restaurant industry are likely to earn good profits. Family life will remain joyful, and decisions taken today may prove beneficial in the near future. Meditation will help you stay mentally calm.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

The day will be filled with positivity. Exciting career opportunities may come your way, and pending government-related work is likely to be completed. Support from senior officials will help you progress professionally.

You will finally get relief from recent hectic schedules and find time for personal matters. Meeting an experienced or spiritual person may bring a fresh perspective to your life. Your financial condition is expected to improve, and you may make positive lifestyle changes. Family time will be fulfilling, and your children may share good news related to education or achievements. Married life will remain happy.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be rewarding. Business-related efforts are likely to succeed. Students will perform well in exams if they remain focused on their studies. Women should avoid wasting time on unnecessary matters.

Students are advised to follow their teachers' guidance carefully. Your understanding with your spouse will improve, bringing happiness. Be cautious while dealing with property-related matters and carefully check all documents. Business success could result in financial gains. You may also plan an adventure trip with friends. Regular exercise will help maintain your fitness.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

The day will bring fresh experiences. A family celebration or auspicious event may keep the atmosphere cheerful at home. Those involved in import-export businesses may benefit through an important contact. Students are likely to secure admission to their preferred college.

You will feel energetic and refreshed. Think carefully before accepting a new job offer and avoid making hasty decisions. At work, you may be assigned an important project. Your financial condition will remain stable. You will also make efforts to preserve family traditions and values. A family member's health may require medical advice. Those dealing in food products are likely to see good profits.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

It will be a favourable day overall. Investments made in business today are likely to bring good returns in the future. You may also work on new ideas to expand your business. There is a possibility of recovering money that has been stuck for a long time.

You may participate in social welfare activities and help children in need. Women of this zodiac sign are likely to receive positive news related to their children. Married life will remain harmonious, with your spouse appreciating your feelings. Exercise regularly to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day looks promising. If you have been working towards an important goal, success is likely. Married life will be filled with happiness as you and your partner understand each other better.

Spend time teaching your children about values and traditions, as it will inspire them. A short work-related journey may prove beneficial. Your performance at work will be appreciated, and senior colleagues will extend their support. There are chances of a salary hike and an opportunity to work on a major project. Take good care of your family's health.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day will bring mixed results. You will receive support from your family, and marital issues are likely to ease. Stay alert around rivals at work and avoid speaking impulsively. Negligence could create unnecessary problems.

Businesspersons may benefit financially, but should remain cautious while handling transactions. Spend quality time with family and friends to feel refreshed. A long-pending task is likely to be completed today. Your financial condition will remain stable, and your health is expected to stay good.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will be pleasant and especially favourable for students. You are likely to receive support from seniors at work. Your hard work will help you build a stronger reputation and overcome challenges.

You will feel motivated to take on new responsibilities and give your best. Job-related gains may exceed your expectations. Those involved in the real estate sector could receive a promising project. Avoid laziness and speak politely. Love and harmony within the family will grow. You may also seek medical advice regarding your spouse's health.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day will be average but productive. Your plans are likely to move in the right direction, and you will feel emotionally stronger. You may begin planning a new business venture. Those working in partnership businesses are likely to see financial gains, although controlling unnecessary expenses will be important.

Your financial position will remain strong, and personal relationships are expected to improve. Minor disagreements may arise at home, but they will not last long. An auspicious family event may conclude today. Stay mindful of your health and avoid unnecessary anger. Practising yoga will help maintain mental peace. You are also likely to come up with fresh ideas related to your work.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)