Horoscope Today, July 6: Married relationships to improve for Leo; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 6, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today's Horoscope, July 6, 2025: Today is the Ekadashi date of Ashadh Shukla Paksha and Sunday. The Ekadashi date will remain till 9:16 pm tonight. Sadhy Yoga will remain till 9:27 pm tonight. Also, Visakha Nakshatra will remain till 10:42 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is the Harishayani Ekadashi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 6, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will try to make the business big, in which you will get good money. Today women will get time for themselves so that they can do the work of their choice. Today is a good day for students; they will get full support from teachers in studies. Today you will enjoy a lot with children; you can also take them to the market for a walk, which will make them happy.

Lucky Colour – Red

Lucky Number – 09

Taurus

Today will prove to be an important day for you. Today all your work will be done, for which you were worried for so many days. Relationships with your spouse will improve; everything will be fine with the blessings of your parents. Today is a good day for lawyers; today they will get success in case-related matters. Today you will get relief from health-related problems, due to which you will feel better today. Today, teachers will come to your house for a special event.

Lucky Colour – Green

Lucky Number – 05

Gemini

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will get good money in business, but there will be a lot of hard work. Today you will attend a social function. Students will get the support of their classmates today, due to which their pending work will be completed. Today in the office, your boss will discuss a big project. Today you can go to a religious place with your parents; those who have a problem with sweets should avoid eating too many sweets today.

Lucky Colour – Purple

Lucky Number – 03

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. Today you can plan to invest in property; today you are likely to get a good deal. Today you will help a needy person, which will make you happy. Married life will remain happy; you will get the support of children. Any matter related to ancestral property will be resolved today. Today you will spend more and more time in spirituality, which will give you mental peace. Today your friends can come home to meet you; you will enjoy a lot with them. Overall, today your day will be good.

Lucky Colour – Yellow

Lucky Number – 07

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Those doing construction work are going to get a big offer today. Today you can go shopping for material goods. Married relationships will improve, which will keep the mind happy. Today children can be adamant about something; you should explain it to them with love. Today is a good day for lovemates; you will enjoy a lot today. People working in politics will get good news today. There is a possibility of a change of job location for people working in jobs. Today your health will be fine, which will make you feel better.

Lucky colour – Black

Lucky number – 04

Virgo

Today will be beneficial for you. New paths will open for people looking for employment today, which will strengthen their financial condition. People who are in debt will get relief from debt today. Today you can organise a religious ritual. Today you may have to travel to another city in connection with work. Today you will complete all the work related to your daily routine on time. Married life will remain happy; you can go out somewhere for a picnic with children. Any long-standing problem will be solved.

Lucky colour – Blue

Lucky number – 06

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get huge money in business, which will give you material happiness. Unmarried people will get a good marriage proposal today. People who were looking for a good house or flat will get a good deal today. Today you may get good news of a relative coming home. Children will help you in your work, which will make your work easier. You will feel proud of your upbringing.

Lucky colour – White

Lucky number – 01

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will perform very well in TV debates; you will not let your opponents stand in front of you. People waiting for a job will get a good offer today. Today you will spend more and more time studying. Problems related to student life will be solved. Today you may receive money from someone; your position in society will remain strong. Today you may get special information through children.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number – 08

Sagittarius

Today will be favourable for you. Today you are likely to get a big order in business. You will get relief from some physical problem, which will keep you happy. Married life will be happy; today you will go for dinner with children. People associated with cybersecurity will get important information today. Unmarried people will get a proposal of a good relationship today. Be a little careful while driving, so that you remain safe and keep others safe too. Students will get an opportunity to participate in a competition in school today.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number – 05

Capricorn

Today will be a mixed day. You will get monetary gains from a business point of view; the family atmosphere will remain pleasant. Today your children will share their problems with you; you should listen to them carefully. People associated with social work will get the opportunity to be honoured by senior people. Today you can plan a tour with the family, which will make everyone happy. You may be a little confused about a health-related problem today, but everything will be fine soon. Today is a good day for students; they will get the support of seniors today.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number – 09

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get huge monetary gains in business; your financial condition will become stronger. Today you will see amazing confidence in you, due to which people will be impressed by you. People associated with the art world will get respect from an experienced person today. Married life will be happy; children will study well. Today you will party with friends. You will get rid of a long-standing problem. Today you will be more interested in spirituality, which will keep your mind calm. Women can take out time for themselves today and go somewhere for a walk.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 02

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will give a new direction to the business along with your son. Today you can attend a group function. Today you will get relief from mental confusion, due to which you will concentrate on your work. Students can take admission in a diploma today. Today you will create new opportunities in employment, due to which people will get employment. Today a guest may arrive at your house.

Lucky colour – Sky blue

Lucky number – 03

( Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)