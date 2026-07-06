Horoscope Today, July 6: Aries, Taurus, Pisces and other zodiac signs, check your daily forecast

New Delhi:

Today is Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha, and it falls on a Monday. Shashthi Tithi will remain until 1:48 PM. The Saubhagya Yoga will be in effect until 3:51 PM, while the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will last until 4:08 PM. In addition, Bhadra in the Prithvi Lok and Panchak will also be observed today.

Find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how Monday, July 6, 2026, is likely to unfold for you, what measures you can take to make the most of the day, and discover your lucky colour and lucky number.

Aries Horoscope Today

It is likely to bring new experiences. You'll receive support from your family and blessings from your parents. You may plan to start a new venture, which is expected to benefit you in the future. Students of this sign are likely to perform better than others. There are chances of an unexpected financial gain from a new source. Senior officials will be pleased with your work. Those looking for a job are likely to find employment today. You'll also enjoy spending some time reading spiritual books.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today promises to be an excellent day. Despite a busy schedule, you'll remain interested in creative activities. You may make changes related to home renovation or decoration, bringing fresh energy into the family environment. Your spouse may appreciate you for something you've done, lifting your spirits. In the evening, you'll have an important phone conversation with a distant relative. Several work-related plans are likely to be completed on time. There are strong indications of a major achievement today. Couples in love may promise each other a gift.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

It is going to be a favourable day for you. You'll successfully fulfil your responsibilities. New business contacts may open fresh avenues for growth, while competitors are likely to remain weak. Matters related to the government are expected to progress successfully. Make good use of your professional contacts. New growth opportunities will naturally come your way. Business owners are likely to see financial gains. You may also plan to start something new. It's a good day for those working in marketing. Women of this sign will receive strong support from family members. Harmony within the household will improve. Relief from allergies caused by pollution is likely, and your overall fitness will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will bring fresh opportunities for success. Your idealistic personality will inspire others. Business is expected to remain steady. Your relationship with your parents will become stronger. Students are likely to have a positive day and may decide to prepare for a competitive examination. Couples may enjoy lunch together at a nice restaurant. Those studying medicine are likely to receive valuable guidance from an experienced doctor, which will prove useful in the future. Receiving overdue money in instalments will improve your financial situation. Your health will remain good, although a busy schedule may leave you feeling tired.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Leo Horoscope Today

It will be a fairly average day for you. Support from your siblings will boost your confidence. You'll achieve success in your career, but avoid putting off important tasks. Happiness and prosperity within the family are likely to increase. Colleagues may call you for advice on completing an important task. It's worth reconsidering any plans related to a new venture or loan. The time is favourable for resolving government-related matters. You may also think about purchasing a new property. Business activities are likely to progress as you had hoped. Married life will be filled with fresh happiness.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day is going to bring mixed results. Contributing to a religious or social event will bring you satisfaction. Your reputation will grow, and people around you will appreciate your way of working. Good financial opportunities are likely to come your way. A close friend may need your help. Harmony will prevail among family members. Whatever task you take up today is likely to succeed. You'll try to spend more quality time with your spouse and may go out together. Students are likely to have a good day. Your health will remain sound.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Monday will be highly favourable for you. In business matters, it's better to make your own decisions rather than relying on others. Maintain confidence while negotiating any business deal, as your income is likely to improve. Avoid getting caught up in old disputes. Losing your temper over minor issues could create opposition from some people. You'll receive valuable investment advice from an important person. In the evening, you may attend a religious gathering. Take extra care of your parents' health. A religious ceremony may also be organised at home to celebrate the arrival of a new family member.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with happiness. You'll enjoy spending quality time with your family. Your elder brother may teach you something valuable. You'll finally find relief from mental stress, leaving you feeling relaxed. Your financial position will remain strong. Those associated with literature may receive excellent news today. You'll achieve new milestones in your career. Spending time on creative activities will bring you happiness. A supportive and harmonious atmosphere will prevail at home, and your marital relationship will grow stronger.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today is set to be a wonderful day. You'll remain focused on academic work. Those involved in politics are likely to achieve success. There may be a minor disagreement with a family member. It's best not to offer advice unless asked, and avoid interfering in other people's personal matters. You'll make plans to bring positive changes to your career. Health-wise, you'll feel refreshed. Together with your spouse, you'll plan how to manage family responsibilities. Couples may also go out for a trip.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

You'll receive good news today, which will keep you in high spirits throughout the day. Those involved in social work may benefit from a new contact. Even your rivals will be impressed by your generosity, strengthening relationships. You'll complete your work on time. If you're planning to start a new venture today, it's better to postpone it for a few days. Before making any major family decision, be sure to listen to experienced people. Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments. Your friendship with close friends will improve, and you'll receive support from your children.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you as you may seek advice over the phone from a close friend regarding a long-pending court case. Your reputation and respect will increase. There are strong chances of growth in your business. Your image in social circles will remain positive. This is a favourable time to put your plans into action. Thanks to a special person, the evening is likely to become memorable. New career opportunities will come your way. Those dealing in the spice business are expected to earn good profits. Your financial condition will improve, and your family members will agree with your views.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent for you. Support from influential people will double your enthusiasm and enhance your personality, boosting your confidence. Your interest in spirituality will grow. You may receive good news from your maternal side of the family. You'll be successful in explaining your ideas to others. This is the right time to restart any stalled work, so stay focused on your goals. Be mindful of your language while speaking, as an argument could arise otherwise. Changes in your daily routine may delay the completion of some tasks. There are indications of enjoying the comfort of a vehicle today. Your health is expected to remain good.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)