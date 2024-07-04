Horoscope Today, July 5: Sagittarius to go on a foreign trip; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 5: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 5, 2024: Today is the Amavasya date of Ashadh Krishna Paksha and Friday. Amavasya's date will last the whole day till 4.27 am today. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 3.48 pm today. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 4.07 am today. Apart from this, today is the Amavasya of bathing and donation. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be day of July 5, 2024, for you and with which measures you can improve this day. Also, know the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, if you believe in yourself without giving importance to the words of others in any work, then you will get benefits. You will get the support of your spouse in some important work. Guests can come to your house, meeting whom you will feel very good, and there will be a festive atmosphere in the house. Today, good yogas are being made for the women of this zodiac who want to start an online business. Today, your long-planned work will be completed.

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Love makes will plan to go on a long drive today. Mothers will cook something good for their children. Your material comforts will remain. There are good chances of profit for women of this zodiac who do business. Spend some time in the worship of God, so that your mind will remain calm. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will get better results in any competitive exam.

Gemini

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you will move forward by learning something new from past mistakes. Today your day will be busy due to some important tasks. Your curiosity about new tasks will increase. You need to work patiently today and you will see its benefits in the coming time. Today you will get the desired thing, due to which your day will be spent happily. Today you will be loyal to your work and business. Today your married life is going to be good.

Cancer

Today will be a lucky day for you. Relationships with friends will improve. You can organise a religious programme at home. Your child may have some big success in his career. You will get good benefits from some work. If you are looking for a new job, you can get a job with the help of a friend. Today your boss will be happy with your work performance and will also gift you some essential items. Newly married couples will visit a religious place today.

Leo

Today will be a favourable day. Children who are preparing for a competition by staying away from home will have a better day. You will get full support from teachers. People doing government jobs may get encouragement for some work. Today you will suddenly get money. Most of your work will be completed. Suddenly you will get some good news, which will keep you happy. Today your help will prove effective in keeping the family environment organised, everyone in the family will understand each other's feelings.

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Today, while talking to a friend, you can get some good work. This will increase your income. Today people will be impressed by your behaviour. You can plan to go somewhere with your spouse. Working women can get support from an organisation for their work. Your plans can be successful with someone's help. Your planned work can be completed. Lovemates will go for a walk today.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. You will have to identify the right time. Work done at the right time can bring you success. The situation in the family will remain good. You may have to spend more money to fulfill any needs of the children. Those doing private jobs need to maintain control over their speech. Today you will get full support from the people of the family. Especially the love of the elders will remain for you. New happiness will come in married life.

Scorpio

Today will be a mixed day for you. You need to divide all your work into fixed time. Otherwise, many of your works may remain incomplete. By working and keeping the time limit in mind, things will be completed well and you will also be able to focus on yourself. Today the family atmosphere will remain good. There is a possibility of a relative coming to the house. Be cautious about your mother's health. There are chances of sudden profit in business today.

Sagittarius

Today will be a very wonderful day for you. Today there are chances of your foreign trip. You may get a job call from a big company. You will be successful in impressing everyone with your words. People who are associated with politics will be successful today. Along with this, you will also get a lot of respect. Some new people may try to connect with you. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will be very excited about your studies.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you will have to work hard to achieve your target. No matter how difficult the work is, you have to maintain concentration. You will get happiness from children. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. Today your material comforts will increase. You will feel full of energy. You should avoid making any decisions in haste. Good marriage proposals will come from unmarried people.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will like to spend more time in solitude. Any plan made by you will prove to be good for your business. Today you can think of doing something big and different. Today you will get the support of senior officials in the office, due to which the pending work will be completed. Today you will also work on some new ideas. Today your married life is going to be great. You can get a gift from your spouse.

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today your morale will increase due to the completion of some special work. There are chances of progress for the people of this zodiac who do jobs. Along with this, you can be transferred to your favourite place. You will get a full chance to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be very impressed by your plan. Today your financial side will be strong. You should maintain control over your speech.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

ALSO READ: