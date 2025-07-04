Horoscope Today, July 5: Sagittarius to get good profit in business; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 5, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today's Horoscope, July 5, 2025: Today is the Dashami date of Ashadh Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 6:59 pm today. Siddha Yoga will remain till 8:36 pm tonight. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 7:52 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 5, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get an opportunity to work on a big project in the office, which will give you great benefits. Women can start small businesses today, which will make them self-reliant. Today those doing electronic business will get a big benefit, due to which they will try to make their business bigger. Today you are likely to get great relief from court cases so that you will be able to focus on your work. There will be improvement in the ongoing differences in relationships; there will be newness in your relationship. Students will get the opportunity to go out to study; your parents will feel proud of you. Today you will try to do other tasks by retiring from your daily routine.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 05

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you will participate in TV debates and will try your best to defeat your opponents. People associated with music will get a good opportunity to perform in the music industry; their dreams will be fulfilled. Today you will get the opportunity to participate in a cultural programme, where you will meet big people. Today children will support you in business, which will make your work easier, and you will feel good. Today can be a little hectic for people working in jobs because there is a possibility of a change of place in the job. Today you can go out somewhere with family for a picnic; everyone will enjoy it a lot.

Lucky Colour – Red

Lucky Number – 09

Gemini

Today will be a mixed day for you. From a business point of view, you will get good money today; your relationship with an old client may deteriorate. Today you will go to the market with your spouse to do shopping, but you should also take care of your budget. A long-standing problem will be solved. Today new paths will open for you in employment, which will solve the financial problem. Today you should take care of your health and eat balanced food; everything will be fine. Today is a good day for unmarried people; today a good proposal will come for you, and there will be joy in the family. Today you will enjoy a lot with your brothers and sisters; you will also listen to the elders of the house.

Lucky Colour – Green

Lucky Number – 06

Cancer

Today will be favourable for you. Today you will get money in business, but there will be an excess of expenditure; be careful. Today you will be busy with household work, after which you may feel tired. Today is going to be a happy day for lovemates; today you can go somewhere for a walk. Today a guest can come to your house; everyone will enjoy it a lot. Women will decorate the house today and will have a kitty party with their friends. Students will get admission in a good school or college today, due to which they will be able to study better. Today you will be a little cautious about your work, which will give a rapid pace to your work.

Lucky colour – White

Lucky number – 04

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get the support of a special person to move forward in politics. Today your health will be fine, due to which you will do all the work related to daily routine yourself. Due to your stubborn nature, some work may stop from getting done, so you should take a little care. Today you will meet old friends; some old memories will be refreshed. You were troubled by some problem for a long time; today it will be solved. Today you can go shopping for jewellery with your spouse. Students will get an opportunity to participate in a competition today, which will bring out their talent even better.

Lucky colour – Blue

Lucky number – 01

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get a lot of money in business, which will help you make your business bigger. Today women will get some rest; children will help you with household chores. Today you can start some work with your spouse. Today you can organise a religious programme at home; the atmosphere of the house will be pure. Today you will party with friends. Today your relationship with your neighbour will improve, due to which there will be a visit between the two families. People of this zodiac will spend some time with themselves today; some new ideas can come to your mind.

Lucky colour – Orange

Lucky number – 02

Libra

Today will be a profitable day for you. You will get opportunities for progress in employment; you will definitely take advantage of them. Today you should behave with dignity with your colleague in the office. Today unmarried people will get an offer of a good relationship. Those working in private offices will get opportunities for advancement today. Today your health will be fine, due to which you will do the work quickly. Today children will jump around a lot in the house, due to which you may get a little irritated. Today you will benefit from someone, due to which the mind will remain happy. Today your stalled work will get speed.

Lucky colour – Indigo

Lucky number – 07

Sagittarius

Today will prove to be an important day for you. Today you can start some auspicious work, which will increase wealth in your house. Today you will get good profit from a business point of view. Today you can start a new job; you will get the full support of your spouse. Lovemates will take full care of each other's happiness today, which will strengthen your relationship. Women will prepare good dishes today in the joy of the arrival of a guest. Children will study diligently today, which will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant. Today your parents' health will also be fine.

Lucky colour – Peach

Lucky number 04

Capricorn

Today will be favourable for you. Today you will start your day with a new energy, which will keep you active the whole day. Today you will get financial benefit from someone. Today you will party hard with friends, which will make you happy. Today you will get rid of a long-standing problem. Unmarried people can get a proposal for a good relationship today. Today is a good day for students; today the result of any competitive exam will come in their favour. There will be harmony in married relationships today, and the support of children will also remain.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 07

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Those doing gold and silver business will get huge monetary benefits today. Today you can participate in a cultural programme, where you will get respect. Today you will meet a political person, due to which you can also join politics in the coming time. Those who want to invest in property today should take advice from an expert. There will be improvement in the relationship with the spouse, which will bring happiness in the mind. Today you can plan to go somewhere with the family; happiness will remain in your family.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number – 09

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Those doing textile business are likely to get a big order today, which will give good growth to their business. Today, avoid sharing your personal things with a stranger so that you can avoid any loss. Sweetness will remain in married life; you will get the love of children. You will plan to go on a pilgrimage with your parents. Today you will enjoy a lot with your brothers and sisters; you can also go for dinner with them.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number – 06

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)