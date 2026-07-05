Horoscope Today, July 5: Daily predictions, lucky colours and lucky numbers for every zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today is the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha, and it falls on a Sunday. The Panchami Tithi will remain until 1:31 pm. Ayushman Yoga will prevail until 4:40 pm, while Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain in effect until 3:13 pm. The day is also marked by Panchak. Read on to find out what July 5, 2026, has in store for you, along with your lucky colour and lucky number.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be a memorable day in your life. A task that once seemed impossible is likely to be completed successfully. Your financial position will remain strong. You may receive an invitation to a party from a friend. Taking a break from your routine, you will spend some peaceful moments in the lap of nature. The day will be excellent for arts students. Your words will leave a positive impression on others. Teamwork at the workplace will bring rewarding results. Married life will be filled with happiness, and your spouse may fulfil a promise made to you in the past.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

Your interest in new activities will increase today, allowing you to learn something valuable. Spending time in prayer or spiritual pursuits will keep your mind calm. Your financial condition will become even stronger than before. You may plan an outing with your children. Significant opportunities for financial gains are likely to come your way. Pending household tasks will finally be completed, and you may head to the market to buy essential and decorative items for your home. The day is favourable for business growth. A meeting with an old friend could bring back cherished memories.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be a lucky day for you. Your company may receive an offer for a deal from a major organisation. Those associated with music may get the opportunity to perform at a prestigious concert. There is a possibility of an unexpected visit from a close guest. You will make efforts to strengthen your relationships. Discussions with friends about important plans for a better future will prove fruitful. A significant task will be completed today. Your parents will extend full support in your business. Students are likely to achieve a major success.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

You will feel refreshed today, and your confidence will remain high. Working extra hours, even on a Sunday, may help you complete pending assignments. Avoid getting involved in arguments or unnecessary debates. The guidance and company of experienced people will keep you motivated. Your sources of income will remain stable. Those running an online business may receive a major order. Take special care of the health of the elderly members of your family.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

Good news is likely to brighten your day. Law students may consider making changes to their study routine, which could benefit their future. Be careful about your diet and avoid junk food. Financial gains will require extra effort. Young children may receive their favourite gift from their father. Those involved in the dry fruits business are likely to earn better-than-expected profits. Couples in love will finally get to spend quality time together.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

Your inclination towards religious activities will grow today. Social media may help you connect with new people. It is an excellent day for making plans and taking important decisions. Children will remain busy with sports and recreational activities. Helping others solve their problems will bring you satisfaction. A business-related journey will prove worthwhile. People will pay close attention to your ideas. Those associated with the hotel or restaurant business may enjoy double profits. Financially, you will feel secure, but do not neglect your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

You will spend quality time with your family today. An opportunity to help someone in need may come your way. Obstacles that have been delaying your work are likely to be removed. Avoid speaking to anyone in anger. Your financial condition will remain stable. A positive mindset will help you move ahead. Civil engineers may work hard to secure new tenders. It will be a wonderful day for those in love, who may plan an outing together. Your spouse will give you a new reason to smile.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will bring a sense of freshness into your life. Your wishes are likely to be fulfilled, inspiring you to aim even higher. A business-related trip to another city may be on the cards. Good news from your children will create a joyful atmosphere at home. A long-standing dilemma may finally come to an end. You may spend the weekend visiting your spouse's favourite place, while parents may take their children on an enjoyable outing. MBA students may receive a job offer from a reputed company. Financial progress is indicated, and your health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will bring positive energy. Meeting an influential person will leave you feeling inspired. Those seeking jobs in foreign companies may receive good news. Staying disciplined and focused at work will help you achieve success. Businesspersons may receive an unexpected financial gain. Working women are likely to have a pleasant day at the office. You will succeed in strengthening family bonds. The evening will be enjoyable with your children. Your health will remain normal.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Your day will be filled with responsibilities and activities. You will handle family duties efficiently. Avoid sharing your personal problems with others. Women of this zodiac sign should be careful with their handbags and valuables while stepping out. You may be honoured for your social work. Those associated with the education sector may receive new opportunities for growth. You may consider investing in a new business venture. Sudden financial gains from new sources will help balance your finances. You are also likely to shop for household essentials. Avoid consuming oily food.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will bring new opportunities into your life. You will receive complete love and support from your family. Friends will prove extremely helpful. A compliment on your attire at work will boost your confidence. You may become better acquainted with a colleague. Your children's health will show improvement. Your efficiency at work will increase. Married life will remain harmonious. Commerce and accountancy students are likely to benefit from their hard work today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be fairly good. New ideas regarding your business will come to mind. Advice from your elder brother will prove beneficial in an important matter. Despite the hustle and bustle of life, you will feel fortunate. Harmony will prevail within the family. Meeting and interacting with influential people will prove beneficial. With your wisdom, you will be able to resolve any problem with ease. Your spouse will value your opinions, making you feel appreciated. Elders in the family will support your decisions. Overall, the day will be pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)