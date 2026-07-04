Horoscope Today, July 4: Venus enters Leo, check what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Saturday falls on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of the Ashadha month. The Chaturthi Tithi will remain in effect until 12:41 pm, after which Panchami Tithi will begin. Preeti Yoga will prevail until 5:02 pm, making it a favourable time for important activities. Dhanishta Nakshatra will remain active until 1:44 pm, after which Shatabhisha Nakshatra will take over. The day also falls during Panchak, while Venus will transit into Leo at 7:13 pm, bringing fresh energy to relationships, creativity and self-expression. Here's what the stars have in store for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be cheerful and productive. You may take important decisions in matters that have been pending for some time. Your interest in religious and social activities will grow. Carefully planned efforts are likely to help you achieve your goals. You may also get an opportunity to showcase your talents. Women running a business could have a busy schedule, but the evening will be reserved for family time. Stay focused on your professional responsibilities, as your financial concerns are likely to ease.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day will be fairly balanced. Spending quality time with your family and focusing on your personal life will boost your confidence. Those working in government jobs may feel relieved after receiving a preferred assignment. Do not overthink business opportunities that come your way today. Harmony will prevail at home, while old misunderstandings between couples may finally come to an end. Your financial position will remain strong.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today promises to be rewarding. Family disputes may finally be resolved, creating a peaceful atmosphere at home. Avoid offering advice unless someone asks for it. Trust your abilities and spend some quality time with your children despite your busy schedule. Staying patient and controlling your emotions will help you complete pending tasks. Your ability to face challenges confidently will earn you appreciation. Meditation may also bring positive changes to your health.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day looks favourable. You will stay occupied with professional responsibilities and avoid unnecessary distractions. Those associated with the film industry may receive an offer for a new project. Businesspersons should pay equal attention to production and marketing. You may shop for household comforts, while students are likely to seek career advice from an experienced person. Support from senior family members will prove beneficial. Good news related to your children may bring happiness at home.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be a positive day. A long-pending task is likely to be completed, bringing a sense of relief. Emotionally, you will feel stronger than usual. Projects that have been stuck for some time may now move ahead with less effort. Help from someone associated with politics could prove beneficial. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to receive encouraging results. Your children may ask to join swimming classes. Spending time with a respected person will inspire you, and you may also plan a visit to a religious place with your family.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will work in your favour. Differences with siblings are likely to be resolved. Keep your plans confidential so that they can be completed without obstacles. Spending time with your family will create a pleasant atmosphere at home. Court-related matters are likely to turn in your favour. Students should stay focused on their projects to achieve better results. You may attend a social gathering and reconnect with a distant relative. Be mindful of your health.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

Confidence will be your biggest strength today. You may have to work harder than usual, but your efforts will pay off. Recovering pending payments will improve your financial condition. Avoid making investments without proper research. Positive changes at work will boost your confidence. Expansion plans deserve serious consideration. Confusion over important matters will finally clear, and those involved in international business may enjoy good profits. Family harmony will depend largely on your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will bring mixed results. Students are likely to receive the rewards of their hard work. You may spend money on religious activities or attend a spiritual event. A trip with friends is also possible. Work will keep you occupied with important responsibilities. Those seeking a transfer may receive good news. People associated with the bakery or event management business are likely to benefit. Helping someone in need will leave you feeling satisfied.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day looks excellent. Plan your important work in advance, as the second half of the day will be especially favourable. Things will begin falling into place naturally. Businesspersons are likely to earn more than expected through their efforts. New opportunities for financial gains may come your way. You may also consider setting up a small business to expand your professional prospects. Students will stay busy completing academic projects. Eat light and healthy meals to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be rewarding. Business profits are likely, and you may even start planning a side venture. Your financial position will remain stable. Those interested in politics could receive an important position within a party. Promoting your business activities will help increase your visibility and reputation. Family relationships will grow stronger. Beginning a new venture today is likely to bring success. You may also help your spouse start a business of their choice. Your health will improve, and your partner may surprise you with a thoughtful gift.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will be auspicious. If you are appearing for a job interview today, your chances of success look promising. Planned tasks are likely to be completed on time. Students and young professionals may finally find solutions to career-related concerns. Some people may feel jealous of your progress, but it is best to ignore such negativity and remain humble. Those planning to start a new business should seek advice from an experienced person first. Married life will remain happy, and your health will stay stable.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will bring new experiences. Avoid interfering in matters that do not concern you. Those involved in the real estate business may see good profits. If you are planning to invest in a major project, consult an experienced person first to avoid financial losses. People running a library business may consider opening a new branch. A visit to a religious place is also likely, but take care of your health during the journey. Your boss may appreciate your work with a promotion, while those considering a job change could come across promising opportunities. Think carefully before making any major career decision. Family life will remain pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)