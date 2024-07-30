Horoscope Today, July 31: Scorpio to get big benefits in government work; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, July 31: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 31, 2024: Today is Ekadashi, the Udaya date of Shravan Krishna Paksha, and is Wednesday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 3:56 pm today. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 2:14 pm today. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 10:13 am today, after which Mrigasira Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is Kamada (Kamika) Ekadashi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of July 31, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today students will get better results in competitive exams. Today it is important to acquire new information related to business. Businesses related to media and online work will benefit. The results of your hard work will also be better. Government servants of this zodiac will have to handle some special workload. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will be successful at work.

Taurus

Today your day will be full of happiness for you. Today people associated with real estate can get beneficial deals. Today you will need to be careful while doing paperwork at the workplace. Today with the support of spouse and family members, there will be a pleasant arrangement at home and you will also get help. Today you can adopt new methods to do something new, it will be easy to work. Your presence at a gathering will be beneficial for people.

Gemini

Conditions will be favourable for you. Today you have to keep the activities confidential and also not ignore the activities around you. Today do not expect help from others and have faith in your work ability. Keep in mind that your stubbornness can spoil your work. You will have a good time in entertainment with family members. Today you can participate in some sports. Businessmen will get a golden opportunity to expand their business by joining a good company. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family due to the sudden good news.

Cancer

Today will be a positive day for you. You will have good coordination with your colleagues in the office. Software engineers will work hard in their field. There may be some confusion at the beginning of the day, but everything will be fine with the help of the family. Today, working on a new plan can give good results. Today you will accept challenges and be creative. The hard work of the students of this zodiac will pay off. You can do a part-time job to fulfill your needs.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get some inspiration from the elders of the house. Whatever work you start today will be successful. Today your good thinking will give good results. Your way of living and speaking will attract people. Today you need to work harder towards your studies and career. Today, while purchasing any special item, take information related to it. Today your health will be better than before. Today you need to be very careful while driving. There will be an increase in happiness and prosperity.

Virgo

Today has brought happiness to you. Today you will have more responsibilities which you will fulfill to a great extent. By connecting with new people, you will also get great information. By spending some time in spiritual activities today, you will feel peace within yourself. You will feel full of energy. The work you do today will be completed on time. There will be a discussion with the officials on special matters. All the planned work will be completed on time. Your confidence will increase.

Libra

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will have to try more to organise business activities. You will make the quality of your work even better. People of this zodiac need to understand their responsibilities and complete their tasks on time. Lovemates will plan to go for a walk today. Students preparing for competitive exams are having great success. Today your financial condition will remain strong.

Scorpio

Today all your problems will be solved in a jiffy. You are likely to get big benefits in government work. Today you can go for a picnic with your children. You will have a good time with them. Today you will focus on improving the quality of work. Marketing-related activities will continue smoothly. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then you will get the full support of the family.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your mind will be happy. You will be successful in educational work. Your respect will increase due to writing, intellectual, etc. works. Today, think carefully before trusting anyone. Today along with personal work, household responsibilities will also increase. Today some opposing people can spread rumours to weaken you emotionally. You will maintain harmony with officers at the workplace. You will get opportunities for progress. Be careful about your health.

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. The day is good for making big decisions. You will get an offer for a new business deal. You will be busy completing household tasks with your spouse. It is important to maintain order in business activities today. Keeping in touch with officials and respected people will be beneficial for your business. You can get good orders today. Your spouse and family members will be fully supportive of you. There will be an increase in wealth.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. Positive energy will remain around you. Do not ignore any activity going on at the workplace today. Keep your plans secret. Today there will be a peaceful atmosphere at the workplace. Today, if you spend some time with your family, you may come to know some things. Today, you will not be careless for any reason, you will keep your food and routine organised. People will be happy with your behaviour. There will be an increase in happiness in married life, health will improve.

Pisces

Today will bring good results for you. Students are likely to get success, but they need to work harder in their studies. Your dedication and hard work which has been going on for some time is going to yield more benefits today. Today you will get the benefit of political relations in your work. All your work will be completed easily. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

